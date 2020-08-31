 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Hurricane Laura so powerful when it came ashore a Texas river flowed backwards for 12 hours. Moses impressed   (9news.com.au) divider line
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's called a tide, it's not that unusual at the coast.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
meh.

When Ike came up the Houston ship channel White Oak Bayou flowed north for about 10 hours.

(thats the wrong way)
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Chicago River has been doing this for a century.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
City of Chicago: *yawn* Let us know when you get it to flow backwards for 100 years.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did all that salt water kill a bunch of fishies not used to it?
 
daffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It may have flowed backwards, but did it part? That I would get exited about.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, I'd like to have seen it push back that river of bullshiat the GOP is spewing since the RNC shiatshow lost in the ratings. That'd be something, all right.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Moroning: Did all that salt water kill a bunch of fishies not used to it?


Probably. Also remember that the sewage is all mixed in the overflow water everywhere.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

daffy: It may have flowed backwards, but did it part? That I would get exited exodus about.


FTFY
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It was just backwashing the sand filter.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's impressive is when a river nowhere near tidal water does this.

" On February 7, 1812, the most violent of a series of earthquakes near Missouri causes a so-called fluvial tsunami in the Mississippi River, actually making the river run backward for several hours. "

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-h​i​story/earthquake-causes-fluvial-tsunam​i-in-mississippi
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thorpe: What's impressive is when a river nowhere near tidal water does this.

" On February 7, 1812, the most violent of a series of earthquakes near Missouri causes a so-called fluvial tsunami in the Mississippi River, actually making the river run backward for several hours. "

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-hi​story/earthquake-causes-fluvial-tsunam​i-in-mississippi



GAH!!

I posted this is a different thread!

During the 1812 New Madrid Earthquake, the Mississippi River ran backwards for a couple of days:

https://geog.ucsb.edu/when-the-missis​s​ippi-flowed-backwards/
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Made the Missippi River flow backwards, got W Bush to visit a library.  Her powers are amazing.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Everything old is new again!
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I guess you could say Laura came...pretty powerfully.
 
