(NYPost)   Tiny violins please: Wealthy Manhattan developer now squatting in a Hamptons home he had been renting thanks to the state's pandemic eviction ban   (nypost.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The big Marco Ricotta conundrum is whether to go with a cheese or previously unreleased B-sides from the Policealbum Zennyatta Mondattajoke.

- The struggle is surreal.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh man, thats so sad. The rich landlord can't get the other rich landlord to pay rent on their rich people play land full of rich assholes.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why pay the rent when you don't have to?
 
BassmanBP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it's a small amount of money in real terms, but it's a four-bedroom house in the Hamptons - isn't $3000 crazy low?
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Callous: Why pay the rent when you don't have to?


Credit rating?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who comes up with these names?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subby, I think you better read that again.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You could pay a couple of crackheads fifty bucks to handle that for you.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What would Bernie Lomax do?
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BassmanBP: I'm not saying it's a small amount of money in real terms, but it's a four-bedroom house in the Hamptons - isn't $3000 crazy low?


Having a smidge of Hamptons experience, that sounds like PER WEEK
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There is a solution, sell the house to the teenage son, but alas the American tax system makes it hard.

Since gifts are tax free here in Canada

1. Gift the son money to buy house, set aside money for capital gains tax ( which will reduce the amount in the future since they want to hold onto it)

2. Private sale to the son, pay capital gains tax

3. Son desires to live in purchase

4. Start eviction process
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Salmon:

Anthony Straboné
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Invest in a crew of three or four leg-breakers to "convince" the squatters to leave.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Oh man, thats so sad. The rich landlord can't get the other rich landlord to pay rent on their rich people play land full of rich assholes.


I was getting all ready to defend the landlord based on the low rent price, assuming it was one of the few 'real' houses left in the Hamptons, and then I saw that they turned down a >$1M offer, if you've got the money to refuse a million dollar offer then yeah, you're rich.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Oh man, thats so sad. The rich landlord can't get the other rich landlord to pay rent on their rich people play land full of rich assholes.


Actually, it IS pretty sad. It's sad because the renter is being an asshole about it. He doesn't own the house, it's someone else's. He's also not desititute which, to me, makes things even worse.

But, hey, they're both rich so that makes them both bad, right?

Speaking of which, can I borrow your car for an hour? But if I don't give it back to you, we're cool, right?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BassmanBP: I'm not saying it's a small amount of money in real terms, but it's a four-bedroom house in the Hamptons - isn't $3000 crazy low?


Per the article, it says they could rent it for 13,000/month if the squatter leaves.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who thought it was pic of Epstein and one of his victims, until I looked twice?
Sorry, rich Manhattanites, you're all starting to look a little creepy out here in Flyover.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Intrepid00: Oh man, thats so sad. The rich landlord can't get the other rich landlord to pay rent on their rich people play land full of rich assholes.

Actually, it IS pretty sad. It's sad because the renter is being an asshole about it. He doesn't own the house, it's someone else's. He's also not desititute which, to me, makes things even worse.

But, hey, they're both rich so that makes them both bad, right?

Speaking of which, can I borrow your car for an hour? But if I don't give it back to you, we're cool, right?


If you borrowed my '94 Corolla, you'd be in a hurry to give it back.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: BassmanBP: I'm not saying it's a small amount of money in real terms, but it's a four-bedroom house in the Hamptons - isn't $3000 crazy low?

Per the article, it says they could rent it for 13,000/month if the squatter leaves.


Well since the squatter is rich the answer is to simply sue them for the $13k/month in lost income, it's not like he can't afford the judgement and I can't see how he possibly doesn't lose. Since it's just money that's being lost I find it hard to really care, there are literally tens of millions of people who are going to become homeless in the next 18 months, people who have lost their ability to feed their family and to get the medication that they need, I care about those people, not a property dispute that can be settled by a civil court fairly easily.
 
chawco
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Does the eviction rules say they still can't sue somebody for the rent? I get this is all the pain in the ass, but once covid-19 is over they can theoretically go after them for the money right?
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Subby, I think you better read that again.


That's what I was thinking.  Who are the violins for, the Hamptons house owner getting screwed by a law intended to help the needy but getting taken advantage of by the rich?  That actually does kind of suck for him.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

allears: MelGoesOnTour: Intrepid00: Oh man, thats so sad. The rich landlord can't get the other rich landlord to pay rent on their rich people play land full of rich assholes.

Actually, it IS pretty sad. It's sad because the renter is being an asshole about it. He doesn't own the house, it's someone else's. He's also not desititute which, to me, makes things even worse.

But, hey, they're both rich so that makes them both bad, right?

Speaking of which, can I borrow your car for an hour? But if I don't give it back to you, we're cool, right?

If you borrowed my '94 Corolla, you'd be in a hurry to give it back.


Wanna bet?  I'd drive it where only Jeeps and rental cars dare go.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

allears: If you borrowed my '94 Corolla, you'd be in a hurry to give it back.


Hmmm, you sellin' it?

I have an '88 Celica that still runs perfectly and looks new (not lying, it's really sharp). Those older Toyota's just don't die. Well, either that or I've been lucky.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

brap: The big Marco Ricotta conundrum is whether to go with a cheese or previously unreleased B-sides from the Policealbum Zennyatta Mondattajoke.

- The struggle is surreal.


I'll go with mildly cheesy behavior here.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But the idiot in my office just said DiBlasio is putting the homeless up in luxury hotels at a cost of $195/person per night, and the homeless are trashing the luxury hotels!!! Why didn't he just say he was homeless, and he could live in luxury? He's not a lucky ducky I guess.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: allears: MelGoesOnTour: Intrepid00: Oh man, thats so sad. The rich landlord can't get the other rich landlord to pay rent on their rich people play land full of rich assholes.

Actually, it IS pretty sad. It's sad because the renter is being an asshole about it. He doesn't own the house, it's someone else's. He's also not desititute which, to me, makes things even worse.

But, hey, they're both rich so that makes them both bad, right?

Speaking of which, can I borrow your car for an hour? But if I don't give it back to you, we're cool, right?

If you borrowed my '94 Corolla, you'd be in a hurry to give it back.

Wanna bet?  I'd drive it where only Jeeps and rental cars dare go.


Actually, I was insulting a fine ride gratuitously. 5-speed manual, low center of gravity, gear ratios match the engine torque curve perfectly, it's a lot more fun to drive than most modern beasts. Not only that but it's a station wagon, currently unobtainium. And it runs like a top. Only 140K and hopefully a lot more to go!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Intrepid00: Oh man, thats so sad. The rich landlord can't get the other rich landlord to pay rent on their rich people play land full of rich assholes.

Actually, it IS pretty sad. It's sad because the renter is being an asshole about it. He doesn't own the house, it's someone else's. He's also not desititute which, to me, makes things even worse.

But, hey, they're both rich so that makes them both bad, right?

Speaking of which, can I borrow your car for an hour? But if I don't give it back to you, we're cool, right?


Oh noes. Someone took a news story too seriously and it's comment about rich people having rich people problems.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
rules and regulations don't just apply to those in need. if a loophole exists, dirtbags will take advantage.
There are probably a metric shiat ton of people who were planning to move right before covid and then decided to hang tight and bank or spend the rent money instead.

It's just reality
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: rules and regulations don't just apply to those in need. if a loophole exists, dirtbags will take advantage.
There are probably a metric shiat ton of people who were planning to move right before covid and then decided to hang tight and bank or spend the rent money instead.

It's just reality


My dirtbag neighbor has been riding that train since 2008.
 
v2micca
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, we are cheering homeowners getting screwed by a rich NYC developer douche-bag.  This guy is a complete asshole.  He has the money to pay rent agreed upon in the rental contract, but just doesn't because he saw a situation that he could exploit to stay in the home rent free.  And from the article, it sounds like he is using the situation to strong-arm the owners into selling him the property.  And when they finally are allowed to evict him, he will no doubt completely trash the property on the way out.

I get the current Fark approved perspective is that Landlords = bad.  But, are we seriously going to cheer this kind of behavior on?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This situation should have been anticipated by Cuomo when he decided to issue a ban on evictions. Obviously there would be people who can pay rent but refuse. If someone had just asked him to think about that, he... oh wait, he's a politician.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Someone took a news story too seriously and it's comment...


My bad. I thought you were being serious.
 
v2micca
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

allears: NotThatGuyAgain: allears: MelGoesOnTour: Intrepid00: Oh man, thats so sad. The rich landlord can't get the other rich landlord to pay rent on their rich people play land full of rich assholes.

Actually, it IS pretty sad. It's sad because the renter is being an asshole about it. He doesn't own the house, it's someone else's. He's also not desititute which, to me, makes things even worse.

But, hey, they're both rich so that makes them both bad, right?

Speaking of which, can I borrow your car for an hour? But if I don't give it back to you, we're cool, right?

If you borrowed my '94 Corolla, you'd be in a hurry to give it back.

Wanna bet?  I'd drive it where only Jeeps and rental cars dare go.

Actually, I was insulting a fine ride gratuitously. 5-speed manual, low center of gravity, gear ratios match the engine torque curve perfectly, it's a lot more fun to drive than most modern beasts. Not only that but it's a station wagon, currently unobtainium. And it runs like a top. Only 140K and hopefully a lot more to go!


Yeah, can someone explain to me what the hell is the deal with station wagons not being produced in the U.S.  From what I can tell, on the rare situations where some auto-manufacture does a run of them, they selling out in an instant and become back-ordered.  Clearly there is a marked.  Instead we keep getting more, trucks, SUVs, and cross-overs.  I have to guess the margins on station wagons aren't as good or something.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's a beach house, right?  Shoot him in the face, on a dark and stormy night, and throw his corpse in the ocean.

\same for the girlfriend
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

robodog: KodosZardoz: BassmanBP: I'm not saying it's a small amount of money in real terms, but it's a four-bedroom house in the Hamptons - isn't $3000 crazy low?

Per the article, it says they could rent it for 13,000/month if the squatter leaves.

Well since the squatter is rich the answer is to simply sue them for the $13k/month in lost income, it's not like he can't afford the judgement and I can't see how he possibly doesn't lose. Since it's just money that's being lost I find it hard to really care, there are literally tens of millions of people who are going to become homeless in the next 18 months, people who have lost their ability to feed their family and to get the medication that they need, I care about those people, not a property dispute that can be settled by a civil court fairly easily.


Hush now. We aren't supposed to talk about the millions about to go homeless. The "don't you care about saving lives?"crowd will say mean things because it's worth it.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

v2micca: Yeah, can someone explain to me what the hell is the deal with station wagons not being produced in the U.S.


Station Wagons (not the 5 doors you are saying sell out which don't count) are classified as SUVs under emissions and get taxed as such and hurt emissions for their fleet for a customer that won't shell out the cash like a stupid hick will for an F150 he is going to lift and fly a Trump flag off of.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Callous: Why pay the rent when you don't have to?


The Super Rich have been playing that tune in the Hamptons for months now. Why did it take so long in Manhatten? Or is this an old news story such as one frequently finds in the daily Fark?
 
