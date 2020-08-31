 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   French Woman arrested after making naked video on sacred Indian holy bridge to promote her bead-necklace business may now be selling her jewellery from prison for her 3 year sentence   (bbc.com) divider line
10
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

318 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2020 at 7:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Perhaps it's just me, but the idea of a sacred holy BRIDGE is a very strange one.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: Perhaps it's just me, but the idea of a sacred holy BRIDGE is a very strange one.


It has to do with their skywizard not being able to fly across the river at the time.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: Perhaps it's just me, but the idea of a sacred holy BRIDGE is a very strange one.


As opposed to a holy box, holy stone, holy wall or holy curtain?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: Alphax: Perhaps it's just me, but the idea of a sacred holy BRIDGE is a very strange one.

As opposed to a holy box, holy stone, holy wall or holy curtain?


Stranger than those, yes.  Bridges get a lot of wear and tear, and always have to be periodically replaced.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Alphax: Perhaps it's just me, but the idea of a sacred holy BRIDGE is a very strange one.

It has to do with their skywizard not being able to fly across the river at the time.


Every society that has believed in skywizards has failed.  This should be a lesson.  China rules!  Skywizard drules!
 
chozo13
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I would need to see pictures of said person before I can determine my level of outrage.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Naked over the Ganges?  Geez like Bubba said: somethin' jumped up and bit it.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Alphax: Xai: Alphax: Perhaps it's just me, but the idea of a sacred holy BRIDGE is a very strange one.

As opposed to a holy box, holy stone, holy wall or holy curtain?

Stranger than those, yes.  Bridges get a lot of wear and tear, and always have to be periodically replaced.


Now, I have to admit.  A naked woman showing us her holy box would certainly get my attention
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Xai: Alphax: Perhaps it's just me, but the idea of a sacred holy BRIDGE is a very strange one.

As opposed to a holy box, holy stone, holy wall or holy curtain?


You omitted holy cow and holy crap.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Alphax: Perhaps it's just me, but the idea of a sacred holy BRIDGE is a very strange one.


And having a holy man with the title "bridge builder" (Pontiff), isn't?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.