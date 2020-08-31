 Skip to content
(London Evening Standard)   Brazen pirate wannabe steals a Thames Clipper river bus in London, leads police on miles-long chase down the River Thames   (standard.co.uk) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
hotflick.netView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stolen Indian treasure still at large.  Dr. Watson shook up.
 
crinz83
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
he had the two happiest days of his life on the same day - the day he got a boat, and the day he got rid of a boat.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thames the breaks.
 
Aces and Eights
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Joy ride? Or terrorist?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
