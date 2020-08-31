 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oregon Live)   Man brings arrows to an antler fight, loses   (oregonlive.com) divider line
18
    More: Sad, Property, Internet privacy, Elk, Oregon State Police, Mark David, KILL, Oregon, Privacy  
•       •       •

661 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2020 at 6:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you really analyze hunting, it is a fight to the death. Of course it's a fight that the prey doesn't really know it's involved in until it's too late most of the time. A fight that is almost always skewed in the human's favor by their choice of weapon.

The elk won this one.

/it's still dead of course
//and being cooked for inmates
///still won
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Elk aren't bear or moose, but my understanding is that it's not unwise to bring a firearm if you're hunting one with bow an arrow, just in case of this very scenario.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, I can respect the hunter for fighting on a slightly more even terms.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I respect his choice in weapon. It's not a spear but this shows it was still a fair fight
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
my friend-in-high-school's mom was killed when she hit an elk while driving. the head came through the windshield after the car swept the legs and mortally injured it and in its death throes it gored her to death with its antlers.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he also have a theory about dinosaurs?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: [i.imgflip.com image 500x740]


Welllll...that depends. I dnrtfa so not sure. If he was a trophy or 'sportsman' hunter. Then yes, got what he was gonna try to give. But for many people, including mine, hunting is a way to put food on the table. One buck can provide many pounds of venison for a family of modest income. Not likely in play here, but also protecting gardens which also feed families.
 
ktybear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: If you really analyze hunting, it is a fight to the death. Of course it's a fight that the prey doesn't really know it's involved in until it's too late most of the time.


That's absolutely not true.   Animals like elk, moose, deer, etc. evolved as prey animals.   They spend their entire lives living out that fight, even in the absence of Man.

There is a reason why those animals aren't slow and dumb like cows.  It's because they evolved to evade predators.

If they didn't know they were involved in that fight (and I'm using "know" loosely here like you are), then they'd have completely different behaviors.   They wouldn't run at the slightest odd sound in the woods.  They wouldn't avoid things that smell like humans.  They wouldn't be concerned at the appearance of an odd two-legged creature.

And you can see that shift in behavior sometimes in places where the animals aren't hunted.   In parks where they have been protected for long periods of time, the sight of a human, even relatively close, doesn't spook them.  That's why people have to be careful in places like Yellowstone, because an 800 lb elk that isn't afraid of being killed by a human won't run away from them, but if you get too close, it can attack if it suddenly decides you are a threat.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hunter killed by prey, I feel really bad for the hunter . . . said no one ever.
 
MagicChicken [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think there's a level of risk that you take on in being a hunter.

Normally hunters mitigate the risk by being up a tree when hunting, and you don't expect your prey to actually live long enough to kill you when you get down.

That said, if you're a varmint hunter, the worst you need to worry about is nibbles and possibly rabies.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MagicChicken: Normally hunters mitigate the risk by being up a tree when hunting, and you don't expect your prey to actually live long enough to kill you when you get down.


You mitigate the risk by being aware that a wounded animal is incredibly dangerous and you make sure it is dead before you get close that's something every new hunter is taught. This guy made the mistake of assuming an elk he shot with an arrow the night before (prime example of how non-hunters considering bows to be more virtuous are wrong) would be dead when he tracked it in the morning. Props to him for actually following up in the morning since many assholes wouldn't but he was careless.
 
jimjays
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Mike Royko wrote a column I'm thinking in the 70's that never left me. He said hunting is not a sport. In sports all the players use the same equipment, and as mentioned upthread, understand that they're playing. There's nothing sporting about hiding in the woods and sniping at an animal with an expensive weapon you couldn't even build yourself.

Real sportsmen would use the tools of the hunted. If you chase down a deer, I'm impressed by your manliness. If you drop out of a tree and rip out the jugular of a boar with your teeth, I'm impressed. If you maul a bear, I'm strongly impressed by your manliness. And I'm impressed by your guile if you sneak up on a bird. I'll listen to arguments about feeding families and donating excess meat to shelters as many say, and I'll buy the argument that the prey live and die a better death than the meat we buy at the market or than the prey would have died in the wild--but I am not impressed at all by the sport of it. Just have to smile when a hunter is outsmarted by a wild animal.
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why the f*ck do these assholes shoot an 800-pound animal with an arrow? It's a horrific, slow and tortuous way for a large animal to die, not to mention loads of work tracking the thing after you "stick" it. A bull elk is an animal that's real easy to get close to, providing a clean shot with a high-powered rifle.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chucknasty: my friend-in-high-school's mom was killed when she hit an elk while driving. the head came through the windshield after the car swept the legs and mortally injured it and in its death throes it gored her to death with its antlers.


Well.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sagg Shootin' His Arrow (Live)
Youtube 4LELuQeLJus
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.