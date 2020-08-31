 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Police break up forest rave in England. If a tree falls there now, do you hear a OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ   (reuters.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Rave, overnight illegal rave, THETFORD FOREST, British government, eastern England, Dozens of officers, Organization, Norfolk  
•       •       •

246 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2020 at 6:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No, because they were playing Jungle.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bleeding fairies!
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must have been a bustling in their hedgerow
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
RIP Bill Luntz


/f you luntz
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"...the British government introduced tougher measures to target 'serious breaches'"

Since the Brits have their own way of spelling things, what serious breeches might look like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I guess dubstep never dies coontil it gets Covid)
Deadpool 2 | Dubstep Never Dies
Youtube -bZIlzeVeN4
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: I guess dubstep never dies coontil it gets Covid)
[YouTube video: Deadpool 2 | Dubstep Never Dies]


Whoah. coontil? That's either the weirdest autocorrect ever or I'm huffing glue before breakfast again. Probably the latter
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ishkur: No, because they were playing Jungle.


Can't be, the Jungle is massive
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.