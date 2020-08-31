 Skip to content
 
(Politico)   How Hawaii went from the nation's best-performing state in the fight against the coronavirus into one of the worst
    Democratic Gov. David Ige  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Graduation season parties, Memorial Day gatherings.

/Coronavirus loves to party, stay home
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Californians on a visit?
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a Hawaii GR5 (AKA Honor 5x I think) Great phone.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming soon to a theatre near you, if you aren't nipple deep in 'rona already.  Here in BC we are facing a similar conundrum: we've had it so good for so long that people are doing dumb things in large groups and not wearing the PPE.  Our peak new cases per day for the province used to be March 25 at 91 people.  August 14 we cracked 100.  Last Thursday is our new high (low?) at 126.

The farther we are from danger, the closer we are to harm.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: Coming soon to a theatre near you, if you aren't nipple deep in 'rona already.  Here in BC we are facing a similar conundrum: we've had it so good for so long that people are doing dumb things in large groups and not wearing the PPE.  Our peak new cases per day for the province used to be March 25 at 91 people.  August 14 we cracked 100.  Last Thursday is our new high (low?) at 126.

The farther we are from danger, the closer we are to harm.


The US wishes it had those numbers.

/oh well, I guess we're going to be the test case for "natural" herd immunity.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: Coming soon to a theatre near you, if you aren't nipple deep in 'rona already.  Here in BC we are facing a similar conundrum: we've had it so good for so long that people are doing dumb things in large groups and not wearing the PPE.  Our peak new cases per day for the province used to be March 25 at 91 people.  August 14 we cracked 100.  Last Thursday is our new high (low?) at 126.

The farther we are from danger, the closer we are to harm.


It's a bit misleading because there's better test coverage now. They did an antibody survey later and estimated that actual cases were 8x the official number during the first wave, when you could only get a test if you had been out of the country or were linked to a known case. Now that anyone with symptoms can get a test, and when most of the new cases are linked to known outbreaks, the reported number will be closer to the true value.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The haoles keep flying in?
 
