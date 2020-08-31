 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   He's so fluffy, he could die   (abc.net.au) divider line
15
    More: Sick, Mesothelioma, Asbestos, James Wallner, Mr Fluffy' loose-fill asbestos, Mr Wallner, Wallner boys, young kids, garage of their Canberra home  
•       •       •

696 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2020 at 5:18 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
holdmybones
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ween - Fluffy
Youtube kDZRUxx56EY
why'd ya do it, fluffy? On the porch.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's an erased and forbidden town in Australia where they found a vein of asbestos that was richer than a rubber plantation. It produced a type of asbestos that was especially toxic and useful in cigarette filters. Looking back in history, how many people died because of the fireproof material??
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
" "I have no access to workers' compensation, because I was a three-year-old playing in it," he said."

Um, what?
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I could also have gone for...
So... you had a house?
cheatsheet.comView Full Size


Either way, I'm a bad person and I should feel bad.
/Subs, obvs.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought this would be about Gabriel Iglesias
 
Aces and Eights
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: " "I have no access to workers' compensation, because I was a three-year-old playing in it," he said."

Um, what?


The fund that was established was to compensate people who had been exposed in the workplace, via the Workers' Comp system. Since he was a toddler when exposed, his exposure was not work related and therefore not compensable.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought they had free healthcare there...?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I Could Just Die
Youtube n21kPF0gEZw
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: I thought they had free healthcare there...?


Yeah, we do, and  wondered about this. I can only imagine that his regime includes a pricey drug that hasn't yet been included in the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme. There is some latency in the system, and it's not uncommon for newer drugs or treatments for rare disorders to be off the radar for a while. Frequently for too long.

That said, $96K? I wouldn't hold back, and I'm only ten years older than him.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Midnight Oil - Blue Sky Mine
Youtube Ofrqm6-LCqs
 
dready zim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Another victory for the parents who 'just want kids to be kids' and not enforce rules on a three year old.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Aces and Eights: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: " "I have no access to workers' compensation, because I was a three-year-old playing in it," he said."

Um, what?

The fund that was established was to compensate people who had been exposed in the workplace, via the Workers' Comp system. Since he was a toddler when exposed, his exposure was not work related and therefore not compensable.


Yes I know what the fund is, but why is this even mentioned?
 
cirby
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
One little thing in the article:
an incurable form of cancer caused only by exposure to asbestos

Mesothelioma can be caused by other things, like genetic predisposition or radiation exposure. There are also other minerals similar to asbestos that can cause it. Rare, but not unknown. There's also (possibly) a virus that can trigger it.

But in this case, asbestos is the way to bet. It takes exposure to a LOT of asbestos dust (and not even all types of asbestos) to trigger mesothelioma, but this guy was crawling around in the stuff when he was a kid.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: There's an erased and forbidden town in Australia where they found a vein of asbestos that was richer than a rubber plantation. It produced a type of asbestos that was especially toxic and useful in cigarette filters. Looking back in history, how many people died because of the fireproof material??


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Asbes​t​os,_Quebec
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wildcardjack: There's an erased and forbidden town in Australia where they found a vein of asbestos that was richer than a rubber plantation. It produced a type of asbestos that was especially toxic and useful in cigarette filters. Looking back in history, how many people died because of the fireproof material??


Yeah, but, they weren't on fire.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.