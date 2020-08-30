 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   The problem with wearing a facemask is it gets in the way of putting your mouth directly on the beer tap   (wbtv.com) divider line
10
    More: Sick, Charlotte's first self pour taproom, English-language films, CHARLOTTE, Black-and-white films, Hoppin staff, Lost, statement Sunday afternoon, release of a video  
•       •       •

165 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2020 at 1:05 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can they charge the woman with contamination of food?
 
BigHunzie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No wheezing the juice.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Somebody always has to screw up the good deal.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Free TotalFark for a year?
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So masks prevent your heart from stopping? Checks out.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nothing compared to this boy. The boy's just hungry.

Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps (2/9) Movie CLIP - The Klumps Eat Out (2000) HD
Youtube jFoUWFmM-NU
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody from the place noticed until it was on social media?
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Water is sterilized with, what, 1% alcohol? That's probably fine.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Once you see the ferret it cannot be unseen.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.