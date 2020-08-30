 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Employers will tolerate a lot of casual dress, but most expect you to wear pants   (metro.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Dumbass, Damien Turner, Diaper, Paraphilic infantilism, Diaper fetishism, Damien lives, Damien, work, part of the adult baby diaper lover  
•       •       •

403 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2020 at 12:50 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He talks about having trouble finding work because of his diapers so he gives an interview in an national newspaper showing pictures of him in diapers?

Good plan.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like kind of employee Drew could afford at $10 a month.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Keep your fetlife pics on private, dumbass.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Baby Herman he ain't.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like he needs a change.
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does he actually piss and shiat himself instead of using the toilet like a normal person over the age of 3+? Wtf?
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll take "Problems I bring on myself for $1,000, Alex"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some adults live as adult babies. Literally. I can't stand to watch those things.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: [Fark user image image 644x338]


Ignored, but you got a funny vote 👍
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
#ThisCountry...
 
SolomonKing [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Like... it's weird that the dude doesn't even consider the possibility that he should probably not be exposing his fetish to unconsenting people, especially unconsenting people in the workplace, if he wants to actually retain a job.
 
powhound
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Influencing took a turn for the worse, if that's even possible.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Diaper club
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've been playing online poker this summer with a group of acquaintances.  Sometimes we do video chat.  I used to put on pants if I joined the chat but it's such a hassle.  Now I just try to remember to slide the shutter closed if I get up.  If I forget, maybe someone gets a flash of boxers.  They'll live.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wore different kilts for over a month till some boss said one day.... lose the kilts. Most people did not give a shaite.
One of my family plays the bagpipes another is fluent in Irish (gaelic).

This does not explain me though. I spent enough time in a white shirt and something that looks like it came off a couch cover for a tie. I am no badass, just did not give a fark.

/oh boy now that I am retired I really don't give a fark.
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: [Fark user image 644x338]


I hate to break it to you, but that guy is probably getting more action than most.  That guys part of a community of like-minded individuals, and while that community might not get much action from those outside the community, there's probably lots of banging within it.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

assalon5: I wore different kilts for over a month till some boss said one day.... lose the kilts. Most people did not give a shaite.
One of my family plays the bagpipes another is fluent in Irish (gaelic).

This does not explain me though. I spent enough time in a white shirt and something that looks like it came off a couch cover for a tie. I am no badass, just did not give a fark.

/oh boy now that I am retired I really don't give a fark.


Did you lose the kilt right there in front of the boss?
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Looks more like unresolved psychological issues than a lifestyle. I bet there's some kind of early childhood trauma involved.
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mindlock: Al Roker's Forecast: [Fark user image 644x338]

I hate to break it to you, but that guy is probably getting more action than most.  That guys part of a community of like-minded individuals, and while that community might not get much action from those outside the community, there's probably lots of banging within it.


Oh, come on!  I'm about to go to sleep here!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Apropos of nothing:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh shiate! I assumed from the source he was a Brit: he's from West Virginia! Why doesn't the fooker just get a job at Wal-Mart?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Trouble finding a job? Republicans will help you found and lead a cult non-profit!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.