(Some Guy)   Hungry for goulash? Too bad   (hungarytoday.hu) divider line
25
    More: Misc, Hungary, Prime minister, Diplomacy, Hungarian government, Foreign minister, Gergely Gulys, Europe, Hungarian people  
•       •       •

437 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2020 at 1:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Subby, absolutely no one is hungry for goulash. That shiat is nasty as hell.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Subby, absolutely no one is hungry for goulash. That shiat is nasty as hell.



And that's where you're wrong, wrong, wrong. Goulash from Hungary is amazing. I did a farm stay there and they grew paprikas.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ansius: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Subby, absolutely no one is hungry for goulash. That shiat is nasty as hell.


And that's where you're wrong, wrong, wrong. Goulash from Hungary is amazing. I did a farm stay there and they grew paprikas.


There's a place near me (German biergarten....go figure), that makes excellent Hungarian goulash.  It could have an American "flair", for all I know, but it's pretty good.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ansius: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Subby, absolutely no one is hungry for goulash. That shiat is nasty as hell.


And that's where you're wrong, wrong, wrong. Goulash from Hungary is amazing. I did a farm stay there and they grew paprikas.


I remember that when I got in trouble as a kid, goulash was for dinner. Even the name sounds disgusting.

I hate, hate, hate goulash. That crap is disturbingly bad. I'd rather eat nutriloaf.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: ansius: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Subby, absolutely no one is hungry for goulash. That shiat is nasty as hell.


And that's where you're wrong, wrong, wrong. Goulash from Hungary is amazing. I did a farm stay there and they grew paprikas.

I remember that when I got in trouble as a kid, goulash was for dinner. Even the name sounds disgusting.

I hate, hate, hate goulash. That crap is disturbingly bad. I'd rather eat nutriloaf.


Yeah, that could get a kid hating cherry pies.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
dailynewshungary.comView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Subby, absolutely no one is hungry for goulash. That shiat is nasty as hell.


Your mom's pasta shells with hamburger meat and cheese is not gulas
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Subby, absolutely no one is hungry for goulash. That shiat is nasty as hell.


Wrong!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orban, it's Hungarian for Putin!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Subby, absolutely no one is hungry for goulash. That shiat is nasty as hell.


I remember my first troll attempt.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't say I'm too surprised - two weeks ago, they gave notice that here in Czech they would add stricter measures starting Sept 1st.

Their rational was that schools start Sept 1st and the summer holiday season is unofficially over. Czechs going to the sea  or returning will just drive around Hungary anyw
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: ansius: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Subby, absolutely no one is hungry for goulash. That shiat is nasty as hell.


And that's where you're wrong, wrong, wrong. Goulash from Hungary is amazing. I did a farm stay there and they grew paprikas.

There's a place near me (German biergarten....go figure), that makes excellent Hungarian goulash.  It could have an American "flair", for all I know, but it's pretty good.


There's a place in Everett Wa, near the air musuems that does Hungarian and German too. Before WW2 you could find German communities all over in europe, especially in Russia, so I assume there were ones in Hungary as well. For obvious reasons, many of them immigrated again after WW2, and I assume brought their dual cultures or dual food cultures with them.
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disappointed...
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ansius: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Subby, absolutely no one is hungry for goulash. That shiat is nasty as hell.


And that's where you're wrong, wrong, wrong. Goulash from Hungary is amazing. I did a farm stay there and they grew paprikas.


my mother's goulash and slumgullion each would make you want to fine dine at MacDonald's. truly not among her better dishes. you heard it here first. RIP goulash/slumgullion wrecker
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Subby, absolutely no one is hungry for goulash. That shiat is nasty as hell.


Wrong. Gulyás leves is farking awesome. Even more so when made in a bogrács .
But a heck of a lot of people make it wrong & end up serving some sort of stew. It's not a stew. It's a soup.
tastehungary.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I has a sad. Eleven years ago I visited Budapest with my wife at the time and three cousins. Beautiful time. Our last night was in a goulash cellar. Mmm.

Gotta love the names of Budapest restaurants:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [dailynewshungary.com image 700x437]


The Five Americans - Western Union
Youtube fJMwxucTJyo
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: ansius: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Subby, absolutely no one is hungry for goulash. That shiat is nasty as hell.


And that's where you're wrong, wrong, wrong. Goulash from Hungary is amazing. I did a farm stay there and they grew paprikas.

I remember that when I got in trouble as a kid, goulash was for dinner. Even the name sounds disgusting.

I hate, hate, hate goulash. That crap is disturbingly bad. I'd rather eat nutriloaf.


It's a tomato beef/pork stew with dried peppers, how is that gross to you?!?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: UberDave: ansius: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Subby, absolutely no one is hungry for goulash. That shiat is nasty as hell.


And that's where you're wrong, wrong, wrong. Goulash from Hungary is amazing. I did a farm stay there and they grew paprikas.

There's a place near me (German biergarten....go figure), that makes excellent Hungarian goulash.  It could have an American "flair", for all I know, but it's pretty good.

There's a place in Everett Wa, near the air musuems that does Hungarian and German too. Before WW2 you could find German communities all over in europe, especially in Russia, so I assume there were ones in Hungary as well. For obvious reasons, many of them immigrated again after WW2, and I assume brought their dual cultures or dual food cultures with them.


I can answer to a bit of this...There were a lot of German speakers in the South-East of Europe.
Part of my family was among them..They were German speakers in the area that is now part of Slovakia.
As such they were also used as the "excuse" for the annexation of that land by Hitler as part of the
greater theft of land around Hungary and the former Austrian Empire territory.. ..During the
retreat from the Eastern Front, these relatives had to flee the farms they had farmed for hundreds of years
and follow the retreating soldiers for protection. The (rightfully) very angry majority population wanted
the German speakers OUT...They were used as the excuse to drag all these people into a war they didn't
want by a government they didn't want. I lost a great uncle to Slavic Partisans who killed him. He was conscripted and was returning home from the Russian Front  when partisans killed him..We don't
know if they were Ethnic Partisans (Part of the Slovak Resistance) or Communists Partisans...
The whole family were suddenly, "Stateless people" (The grandparents and great aunts/uncles were
born under the Austro-Hungarian empire or Austrian Empire) and stuck in Germany that could barely feed and
house the people they had, much less all these others..Eventually the family was came to the US and
some to Canada as families were found to sponsor them..Needless to say, the welcome wasn't overly
warm to German speakers..But they thrived and all done well for themselves..


Anyway...Being that these folks were from that area..The goulash I ate as a kid was a favorite meal.
And this time of year is the perfect time for it..Fresh tomato an zucchini and herbs all right from the garden
make it all the better.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just go to nearby Transylvania instead for some ghoulish.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Subby, absolutely no one is hungry for goulash. That shiat is nasty as hell.


That's because you've never had gulyasleves, which is the correct name for the Hungarian food.  It's actually damn good.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pista: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Subby, absolutely no one is hungry for goulash. That shiat is nasty as hell.

Wrong. Gulyás leves is farking awesome. Even more so when made in a bogrács .
But a heck of a lot of people make it wrong & end up serving some sort of stew. It's not a stew. It's a soup.
[tastehungary.com image 850x566]


That looks damn good, but where's the sour cream?
 
fatalvenom [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My mom's goulash was one of my favorites growing up. She got the recipe from my Latvian grandmother who died when I was 3yo.

I need to call my mom and have her make me goulash this weekend. Thankfully I only live 2 miles away, so I'm lucky.

/she hasn't made it for me in 10 years
//thanks for the reminder
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zerkalo: Orban, it's Hungarian for Putin!


My Hungarian ex-wife absolutely despises Orban.  She would agree with your comparison.
 
