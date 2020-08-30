 Skip to content
(CBC)   Black bear boops brought breathlessness, brown briefs   (cbc.ca) divider line
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tag you're it!  Hey where you going? You're it!"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: "Tag you're it!  Hey where you going? You're it!"


No backsies, remember.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Excuse me, do you have a moment to talk about Bearsus?"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smith said he doesn't want people to be afraid of being in areas where there are bears, but he recommends that people have bear spray and use things like bells to make noise.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pause for paws
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's from a distance, but I probably would have tapped her too.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy moly!!!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bollocks.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd tap that
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As she's running by the camera, she's all laughing and smiling like "Ha ha ha! I nearly farking died!"
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Was the other person recording it, instead of making any effort to help or even ask if she was OK, also carrying bear spray?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Article says they may euthanize the bear. Wtf for?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Whilst somewhat clumsy I approve of this alliterative headline....just needs some bees and beryl crystals
 
The Hawkline Monster
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Euthanize the human.

She didn't mean it either. But now she's tasted bear.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Article says they may euthanize the bear. Wtf for?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "Excuse me, do you have a moment to talk about Bearsus?"


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have been close to bears while camping in Shenandoah, but that is a bit too close. Just remember you can get as close as you want, just stay behind an old person.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There was a bear in that video?
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When I was younger I did a lot of camping in bear country and on more than a few occasions using a whistle got approaching bears to head off in another direction.
 
Insain2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I read the other day about "Stripping" off your clothes to distract a "Polar" bear......I flat out said, "What so it can wipe it's azz w/you"....(best pic I could find)
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: As she's running by the camera, she's all laughing and smiling like "Ha ha ha! I nearly farking died!"


It's the nervous "Ha! For a second, I thought I was DEAD!" laugh. Almost everyone has done it. Later on the day, you remember what happened and cry a little.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Article says they may euthanize the bear. Wtf for?


Or maybe move the bear way, way, way away from humans. That was not a playful tap. That was a bear science experiment and it just learned that tapping a human does not result in harm.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Article says they may euthanize the bear. Wtf for?


because the odds of the bear if it's already not afraid of people deciding one would be a tasty snack in the future are pretty high now.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ah, the power of alliteration.
 
khatores
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Article says they may euthanize the bear. Wtf for?


It has no fear of humans which probably means it may see us as a food source. The fact that it was willing to come right up to someone and touch them means future problems. Next time it might attack or kill someone. That's why you hear so much about securing food and garbage and not feeding the bears.


VisualiseThis: It's from a distance, but I probably would have tapped her too.


Me too but I'll wait for the bear to get done tapping first.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Madman drummers bummers: "Excuse me, do you have a moment to talk about Bearsus?"

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x750]


I prefer Yogi Beer.

Yogi Beer Commercial
Youtube rXPkf80kudU
 
