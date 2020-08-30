 Skip to content
(CNN) Border Patrol seize 78 pounds of cocaine, worth over $1 million, after it washed up on a Florida beach (w/pic of the 76 pounds of cocaine)
24
    More: Florida, Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, US Border Patrol Miami Sector, Broward County, Florida, United States Border Patrol, Border Patrol agents, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood Police Department  
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Cocaine found in Hollywood? I'm shocked, I tell you, shocked!

(Name a place "Hollywood" and the coke is sure to follow.)
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Glad to see the Cigarette Navy is still alive and well.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What you did there, subby. :)
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
McConnell will be a sad sleepy turtle without his fix.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Thanks goodness. The end of cocaine forever!
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Kim and Eric will make sure the evidence is properly disposed of, not to worry.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh great, we're posting Trump threads from the future now?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bout the average White House weekend
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The pic shows 30 kilos which is 66 lbs. If their numbers are right, they are missing 5 kilos of coke.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
66 lbs is 29.937 kg. Not 30 kg. Which would be 30,000g. But I'll allow it as 63g - a little more than two ounces - is really just rounding error. Nobody will ever notice the difference, nor will they care.

sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://soundcloud.com/sovichka/i-wei​g​h-with-kilos-jimmy-van
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sithon: The pic shows 30 kilos which is 66 lbs. If their numbers are right, they are missing 5 kilos of coke.


cop math
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Reverend Horton Heat - Bales of Cocaine
Youtube z7eD2PFBhlE
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tropical Storm Omar robbed and killed the guys who were holding it
 
question_dj [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That blows.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You're shipment just got Giulfouyle'd
Fark user imageView Full Size
That voracious coke vacuum cleaner
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just think of the amount out there if that much can just wash up somewhere.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
78 pounds just floating off the east coast and my guy can't get DICK!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's just a distraction from the real contraband.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Junior is gonna get a dope slap again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
