89
2088 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2020 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)



89 Comments
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love that cat, but he makes the worst decisions.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone is going to regret buying boats' during the pandemic

Fixed the headline
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boats are great...when friends have one.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either you just won the Lotto or you just rolled out from under a cabbage leaf.  Good luck.

///the best boat
//is owned by a friend or relative
/who likes you
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boat: A hole in the water that you pour money into
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I want to see this on a windy day
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Everyone is going to regret buying boats' during the pandemic

Fixed the headline


I'm going to buy them for pennies on the dollar once this is over .
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Everyone is going to regret buying boats' during the pandemic

Fixed the headline


The 3 Fs rule: if it flies, floats, or farks ...
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never really "got" that song, Wooden Ships until it just sort of clicked.
That might be the most f*cked song in existence.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RottenEggs: abhorrent1: Everyone is going to regret buying boats' during the pandemic

Fixed the headline

I'm going to buy them for pennies on the dollar once this is over .


after the 2008 financial crisis I found a 6 month old Mastercraft X80 for under $20,000 in Florida. I put down a deposit and then got buyers remorse and walked away from the boat. Still regret that.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just status symbols, best described by comedians using NSFW lyrics:

The Lonely Island - I'm On A Boat (Explicit Version) ft. T-Pain (Official Video)
Youtube avaSdC0QOUM
 
not enough beer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Boats are great...when friends have one.


I have but only one smart when really this deserve a lot more.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: abhorrent1: Everyone is going to regret buying boats' during the pandemic

Fixed the headline

The 3 Fs rule: if it flies, floats, or farks ...


I would add fave water
 
not enough beer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: TofuTheAlmighty: abhorrent1: Everyone is going to regret buying boats' during the pandemic

Fixed the headline

The 3 Fs rule: if it flies, floats, or farks ...

I would add fave water


Faces water
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
catsaregods.comView Full Size
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to buy a goat.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only one who thinks that boating is boring?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Pestifer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: abhorrent1: Everyone is going to regret buying boats' during the pandemic

Fixed the headline

The 3 Fs rule: if it flies, floats, or farks ...


I believe I've just rolled out from under the cabbage leaf, but that's the first I've heard that. A dignified, 19th century applause is offered.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: abhorrent1: Everyone is going to regret buying boats' during the pandemic

Fixed the headline

The 3 Fs rule: if it flies, floats, or farks ...


...yes, go on.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like motorboatin'.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [catsaregods.com image 720x960]

Caught on cam: Boaters rescued after their boat capsizes
Youtube JjKoZmCFyrQ
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Everyone is going to regret buying boats' during the pandemic

Fixed the headline


6 months from now "Boat market flooded with recent purchasers realizing what it takes to actually own a boat"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So in a year or two there will be a lot of cheap 2nd hand boats that never touched the water more that once?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: abhorrent1: Everyone is going to regret buying boats' during the pandemic

Fixed the headline

6 months from now "Boat market flooded with recent purchasers realizing what it takes to actually own a boat"


*Shakes tiny fist
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: [Fark user image 704x528]

I want to see this on a windy day


there are these things call anchors
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got some kayaks this spring and enjoy them a lot more than the boat.  There's no maintenance, gas, taxes, or any other nonsense.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like in a couple of years I can get a good deal on a boat!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already have a boat I don't use.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

albuquerquehalsey: SumoJeb: [Fark user image 704x528]

I want to see this on a windy day

there are these things call anchors


they are moored to buoys. They swing in a circle around the floaty ball. A second anchor would sink a boat in a storm. In a good wind this would be an absolute clusterfark.
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: I never really "got" that song, Wooden Ships until it just sort of clicked.
That might be the most f*cked song in existence.


And oddly timely, you know, in light of the astoundingly possible Trumpacoplypse.
 
joepennerlives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The late Bob Hoskins told a great story once.  He said right after he'd starred in a couple of movies, he met Michael Caine.  Caine told him "You're going to become very famous, and you're going to make a great deal of money.  When that happens, whatever you do, don't buy a boat."
A true sage, that Michael Caine is.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joepennerlives: The late Bob Hoskins told a great story once.  He said right after he'd starred in a couple of movies, he met Michael Caine.  Caine told him "You're going to become very famous, and you're going to make a great deal of money.  When that happens, whatever you do, don't buy a boat."
A true sage, that Michael Caine is.


Everyone knows Michael Caine is a proponent of real estate.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eddie_irvine: Am I the only one who thinks that boating is boring?


I would love an opportunity to be bored.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hell with boats. I tried to buy a chest freezer today, and apparently they were all scooped up during the beginning of the pandemic. I don't want anything fancy like a boat. Just a big-ass freezer
/or a big ass-freezer
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only clicked on this to see the meme. But haven't. So screw you guys.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm happy I have boats.

Haters gonna hate.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: albuquerquehalsey: SumoJeb: [Fark user image 704x528]

I want to see this on a windy day

there are these things call anchors

they are moored to buoys. They swing in a circle around the floaty ball. A second anchor would sink a boat in a storm. In a good wind this would be an absolute clusterfark.


Bye bye, buoys.

/something about storming
//got nothin
///three
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Everyone is going to regret buying boats' during the pandemic

Fixed the headline


Good. Come next year we can pick up the pontoon boat cheap.

Still. With the wind on my bay I will be really happy to take a sunfish from someone.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The reason i am still fishing? The wind is keeping the mosqitos away.

And it is weird. Cold.... then a hot wind...
Then cold again. Beers in hand. Little more wisconsin than this.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Got my annual flu shot at CVS today.
I can taste purple again.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: Am I the only one who thinks that boating is boring?


I don't get powerboating. Cruising along quietly by paddle, sail or electric with no hurry and taking in the scenery can be quite nice.
 
G-force
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Boat: A hole in the water that you pour money into


I resemble that remark, spent $600 today on parts for my boat, after motoring back 2 miles on my trolling motor when the outboard decided to only run on 3 of the 6 cylinders.  But its nearly as old a I am, and like me, many things don't work as well after 40 years.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Got my annual flu shot at CVS today.
I can taste purple again.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: ShavedOrangutan: abhorrent1: Everyone is going to regret buying boats' during the pandemic

Fixed the headline

6 months from now "Boat market flooded with recent purchasers realizing what it takes to actually own a boat"

*Shakes tiny fist


Add boats to the list along with guns and Pelotons.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: Am I the only one who thinks that boating is boring?


Boating is unimaginable boring.

Don't do it. Trust me
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: abhorrent1: Everyone is going to regret buying boats' during the pandemic

Fixed the headline

I'm going to buy them for pennies on the dollar once this is over .


Maybe. No one who buys a boat is worrying about paying rent or having enough food. It will probably take the same amount of time as everyone that had to have a Harley 10 years ago for them to come up for sale.
 
nursetim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The two happiest days in the life of a boat owner is the day they buy the boat and the day they sell the boat.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Boats are great...when friends have one.


Yep. I grew up in Ventura, CA and had friends to take us to the Channel Islands to fish all the time. Just pitch in for fuel and live bait!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: Am I the only one who thinks that boating is boring?


Unless you fish...yes.
 
