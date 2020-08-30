 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Some people are not only proud to live in their basement, they have made themselves a happier world down there   (theguardian.com) divider line
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Some actual photos of said basements would have been nice.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm getting a serious correlation between basements and cold winters piled high with snow
 
Flincher
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Some actual photos of said basements would have been nice.


Agreed. Article fake unless pictures
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
tag: basement of his current family home

I feel that's almost criminally underused on fark...
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Didn't fark have a link to the whole house like that?  Somewhere near Pittsburgh?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Somebody should build a house, all basement.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Flincher: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Some actual photos of said basements would have been nice.

Agreed. Article fake unless pictures


Looking for redecorating ideas?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Somebody should build a house, all basement.


But on stilts!
 
phedex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Even though I live alone and my 3br/2bath home is perfectly adequate, what I really want is a basement to hang out in.  You can play music in basements really loud and not bug anyone, they're generally cool and comfortable.  They're the place to hang out.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Most are happier there than at work...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Most are happier there than at work...[Fark user image image 425x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marwenc​o​l_(art_installation)
 
Target Builder
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*looks at what's going on in the world*

Can't say I blame them.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Most are happier there than at work...[Fark user image image 425x318]


You're the real monster for posting that. Now I want milk and cookies

/ i sound fat
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Who wants some imitation crab meat?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Who wants some imitation crab meat?

[Fark user image image 425x334]


I just realized that meme is from 2008. I wonder what position that guy got in the Trump administration?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Didn't fark have a link to the whole house like that?  Somewhere near Pittsburgh?


I live at 4800 Kennywood Blvd, West Mifflin, PA 15122
 
Summoner101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Somebody should build a house, all basement.


I'll just go ahead and favorite you as Bilbo
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My current basement project......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tpmchris
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
and Farkers from around the world cracked a little smile.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It can be our secret.....
 
phedex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Kalyco Jack: Who wants some imitation crab meat?

[Fark user image image 425x334]

I just realized that meme is from 2008. I wonder what position that guy got in the Trump administration?


thats from some of the funniest threads ever on somethingawful.  I bet i still have those links in my hundreds of bookmarks.
 
genner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xrayspx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We've done similar to that, except it's every single room in our house.  Don't have a finish-able basement anyway.  The only part of our house that isn't 100% exactly detailed with precisely what we want is a 2' x 6' area occupied by an elliptical machine, 10lb and 30lb free weights and a yoga mat.

We've only allocated 12 square feet to "shiat which doesn't make me smile".
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I know a guy that moved an entire bar from Boston (I think) to his basement in the Los Angeles area.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image image 407x405]


Well, that explains the dioxin acne.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just finished my game room
townsquare.mediaView Full Size

Any one want to come over and watch some movies and play with balls?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

phedex: Kalyco Jack: Kalyco Jack: Who wants some imitation crab meat?

[Fark user image image 425x334]

I just realized that meme is from 2008. I wonder what position that guy got in the Trump administration?

thats from some of the funniest threads ever on somethingawful.  I bet i still have those links in my hundreds of bookmarks.


Someone on another thread pointed out that guy's son is probably in college by now and has definitely come across that meme at some point. Pool kid probably needs hours of expensive therapy every week!
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Although I don't actually live in my basement...I do frequently spend some quality time down there.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bucket_pup: My current basement project......
[Fark user image image 425x225]


I think someone's knocking at your door...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
