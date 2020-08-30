 Skip to content
(CBC)   Nudists exposed   (cbc.ca)
    Beach, Epidemiology, Vancouver Coastal Health, British Columbia, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, list of public COVID-19 exposures  
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is covid still a thing? I thought we decided the virus won this battle.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada, eh?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wreck beach is not a nudist thing, it's a drug thing. they sell joints and mushrooms and chocolate covered strawberries with acid in them.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: wreck beach is not a nudist thing, it's a drug thing. they sell joints and mushrooms and chocolate covered strawberries with acid in them.


Are you with their tourism bureau?  :-)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nudism is just a scam by the Deet Lobby to push their products.

Who benefits from nudism? Certainly not attractive young people. Study it out, people!

With a telephoto lens if you can find any good-looking nudists.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sunblock cartel is also deeply involved but you can always carry a very large golf umbrella.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: wreck beach is not a nudist thing, it's a drug thing. they sell joints and mushrooms and chocolate covered strawberries with acid in them.


I'm not seeing a down side to this.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Is covid still a thing? I thought we decided the virus won this battle.


It's still a thing. We had the new cases down for a while (as low as 1 per day) but they're coming back. BC's population is about 5 million so there are still a whole lot of people who haven't encountered the virus yet. Kids are scheduled to go back to school on September 10.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't cough down onto me while you're standing over me, and everything'll be fine.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought if we were republicans we were immune from COVID?
I'm going to have to read my contract, but I believe I may be entitled to something of a refund...
 
CJHardin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: wreck beach is not a nudist thing, it's a drug thing. they sell joints and mushrooms and chocolate covered strawberries with acid in them.


Well before you had my curiosity, now you have my attention.

You are telling me that I can be naked AND have chocolate covered strawberries with acid in them!?  I"m on the next thing smoking!
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Different Vancouver beach, similar group of idiots:
[Fark user image image 780x439]


FFS, we've been over this. Gathering outside at a normal proximity is a near zero chance of transmission.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ask Watermelon Girl
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Nudism is just a scam by the Deet Lobby to push their products.

Who benefits from nudism? Certainly not attractive young people. Study it out, people!

With a telephoto lens if you can find any good-looking nudists.


Skinny people don't use as much product. It all makes sense now!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hold up, the university has a nudist beach? I apparently made serious mistakes back when I was selecting my college.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A beach usually is pretty windy which would disperse Covid pretty quickly.

/Wet swimsuits suck
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Hold up, the university has a nudist beach? I apparently made serious mistakes back when I was selecting my college.


Fair warning, many of the people you'll meet there are well past their university days.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Hold up, the university has a nudist beach? I apparently made serious mistakes back when I was selecting my college.


It's a popular party spot at night.
I've had some epic bonfires on that beach.
 
stu1-1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Destructor: Is covid still a thing? I thought we decided the virus won this battle.


No.   Trump just decided he's not going to do anything about it and instead, pretend it went away.                     That makes him look good.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
fta: a popular clothing-optional beach at the University of British Columbia

some_beer_drinker: wreck beach is not a nudist thing, it's a drug thing. they sell joints and mushrooms and chocolate covered strawberries with acid in them.


I went to the wrong university.
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: wreck beach is not a nudist thing, it's a drug thing. they sell joints and mushrooms and chocolate covered strawberries with acid in them.


I'm no expert, but I'm fairly sure a bad trip from few of those items will lead to nudity.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

1funguy: I thought if we were republicans we were immune from COVID?
I'm going to have to read my contract, but I believe I may be entitled to something of a refund...


You sound like a Republican.  Thinking you are entitled to something even if it didn't happen in your own country.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Destructor: Is covid still a thing? I thought we decided the virus won this battle.


No, that was drugs. Drugs won the War on Drugs.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

slantsix: Ivo Shandor: Different Vancouver beach, similar group of idiots:
[Fark user image image 780x439]

FFS, we've been over this. Gathering outside at a normal proximity is a near zero chance of transmission.


Clickbait.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
smartcdn.prod.postmedia.digitalView Full Size


Don't stare or gawk?
What's the point of going there then?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.