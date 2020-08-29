 Skip to content
(CNN)   Don't Mess With Texas   (cnn.com) divider line
72
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Totally not something a fascist organization would do
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Overseer > Officer

/study it out
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tex-ass
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aggressive snowflakes.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They can't handle an unvarnished history lesson and need a safe space!
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"It's the opposite of what should be taught" Abbott said

Why? Did those things not happen?
 
question_dj [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I need to get out of Texas asap.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The problem was complaining (Streisand) about cartoons like this is (Streisand) most people (Streisand) would've never known anything about it.

Now it's going to pop up evvveeeerywhere...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jackal_N: The problem was complaining (Streisand) about cartoons like this is (Streisand) most people (Streisand) would've never known anything about it.

Now it's going to pop up evvveeeerywhere...
[Fark user image 425x280]


We wouldn't be looking at it otherwise, fact.
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Truth hurts, don't it?
 
Buzzerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, that FOP VP is so frustrated that he can't shoot that cartoonist.
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whoops, I guess a teacher kind of forgot the TX Board of Education determines the content of all material used in TX schools. Also, because the textbook market is so huge in TX, all US textbook manufacturers gear their content to comply with the TX Board of Education

Sadly, there is little opportunity for independent teaching and learning in the majority of US schools.  I'm glad that the school district didn't doxx the teacher.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spent a couple years in Texas.
Did not meet one white person who was not a piece of shiat racist.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why not?  They mess with us enough.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The police are the enforcers of America's racism?

That is truly shocking news!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get cops. If you don't like people dumping on you for this shiat, then stop doing this shiat.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An assignment requires students to clip things from newspapers --- but LOOK, THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS THEY HAVE IN NEWSPAPERS!

What's next, letting kids read stuff from scientists?
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I don't get cops. If you don't like people dumping on you for this shiat, then stop doing this shiat.


They're entirely accustomed to being able to say "I didn't do that" and having people believe them.  Hell, it works with judges and juries
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: edmo: I don't get cops. If you don't like people dumping on you for this shiat, then stop doing this shiat.

They're entirely accustomed to being able to say "I didn't do that" and having people believe them.  Hell, it works with judges and juries


Sometimes, it's even worse than that.  They won't even deny it, there's often video and they still walk away, saying "So what?"  Now, people are starting to tell them what and they can't handle it.
 
TheOnion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, guess they must be fans of cancel culture
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Spent a couple years in Texas.
Did not meet one white person who was not a piece of shiat racist.


Bullshiat.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Spent a couple years in Texas.
Did not meet one white person who was not a piece of shiat racist.


Guess you weren't in Austin. Whole bunch of us live here. I find the cartoon to be completely accurate.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do Republicans want to erase history?
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the kids just got a lesson in authoritarianism.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so why do they stay ?
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops are such pussies.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Totally not something a fascist organization would do


The only difference between fascists and Texasses is the smell.

/Fascists bathe
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about freeze peach?
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: "It's the opposite of what should be taught" Abbott said

Why? Did those things not happen?


Basically every conversation I have ever had with a wing nut.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: I need to get out of Texas asap.


Me too
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah. I already saw that. For those of you who don't understand, an objective and fact-based history is all right in schools. Contemporary political views are not.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Spent a couple years in Texas.
Did not meet one white person who was not a piece of shiat racist.


Lived in Texas 99% of my life. Still do. And, yeah, mostly.
At a minimum insensitive.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Yeah. I already saw that. For those of you who don't understand, an objective and fact-based history is all right in schools. Contemporary political views are not.


How is the factual depiction of events political?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: vudukungfu: Spent a couple years in Texas.
Did not meet one white person who was not a piece of shiat racist.

Bullshiat.


Born and raised in Texas I can't disagree with the OP
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: vudukungfu: Spent a couple years in Texas.
Did not meet one white person who was not a piece of shiat racist.

Guess you weren't in Austin. Whole bunch of us live here. I find the cartoon to be completely accurate.


And yet sex is has been red for decades
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: vudukungfu: Spent a couple years in Texas.
Did not meet one white person who was not a piece of shiat racist.

Guess you weren't in Austin. Whole bunch of us live here. I find the cartoon to be completely accurate.


***Texas
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Yeah. I already saw that. For those of you who don't understand, an objective and fact-based history is all right in schools. Contemporary political views are not.


Tell that to Gov. Abbott.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can't have Texan children developing critical thinking skills.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: I don't get cops. If you don't like people dumping on you for this shiat, then stop doing this shiat.


But then how are they supposed to recruit and maintain a healthy police force gang of fascist KKK brownshirts?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: The problem was complaining (Streisand) about cartoons like this is (Streisand) most people (Streisand) would've never known anything about it.

Now it's going to pop up evvveeeerywhere...
[Fark user image image 425x280]


It would be a shame if that got posted to their Twitter account by a bunch of people.  There aren't very many replies to their tweets so they would be very visible.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Shotgun Justice: Cops are such pussies.


A police union calling for the teacher to be fired was the icing on the cake.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Yeah. I already saw that. For those of you who don't understand, an objective and fact-based history is all right in schools. Contemporary political views are not.


Normal people: "Cops strangling people on the street is bad."

Conservatives: "Why are you being political!!!!!"
 
untoldforce
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They want to fire the teacher?

Maybe they should fire the cops who do this, instead of giving them paid leave for weeks/months/years...
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I mean if the shoe fits
 
Mahatma Gandalf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If this is the measure of them, Texans are delicate little things.
 
BigHunzie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Some of those that work forces are the same who burn crosses.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mahatma Gandalf: If this is the measure of them, Texans are delicate little things.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Yeah. I already saw that. For those of you who don't understand, an objective and fact-based history is all right in schools. Contemporary political views are not.





Fark user imageView Full Size
 
