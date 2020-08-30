 Skip to content
(CBS News)   University prez shows his commitment to school's creative reopening approach by living in the dorms with the students, following the same rules   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CSB (subby, my alma mater):

An alum group to which I belong learned President Casey wasn't too thrilled with the food they delivered to the dorms from the dining hall.  So they sent them all pizza.

It's an interesting approach.  I like his closing statements on using this is an opportunity to teach some lessons (pure Colgate!).  Granted, what they are doing is much easier with an isolated, small school with already very small class sizes, but I applaud the effort and hope it works out as best as possible.

Student/prof ratio when I was there nearly 30 years ago was 11:1.  It's now at 9:1 if I'm not mistaken.  There are still some auditorium-type classes of course, but by the time I was a senior we had seminars with like 5 or 6 people.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do they have a communal showers?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: Do they have a communal showers?


Depends on the residence.  West Hall, where prez Casey is living, does.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Diogenes: optikeye: Do they have a communal showers?

Depends on the residence.  West Hall, where prez Casey is living, does.


Well, I hope brings a loofah to share.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: Diogenes: optikeye: Do they have a communal showers?

Depends on the residence.  West Hall, where prez Casey is living, does.

Well, I hope brings a loofah to share.


They're still better than my fraternity's showers (I lived in East Hall right next door my freshman year).  That was like a prison shower experience.

Not that I'm complaining, mind you.

Not easy to retrofit those dorms.  Those two halls are the oldest buildings on campus and nearly 200 years old.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Diogenes: optikeye: Do they have a communal showers?

Depends on the residence.  West Hall, where prez Casey is living, does.

Well, I hope brings a loofah to share.


Also, "Loofah" was the nickname of a dude in my a cappella group that I had a small crush on.

I like this double entendre.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
