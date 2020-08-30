 Skip to content
 
(Twitter) Armored Personnel Carriers are roaming the streets of Minsk. Tanks, but no tanks
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Better watch out, Rochelle, Rochelle.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are we sure that's Minsk and not Portland or D.C.?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
d2v9ipibika81v.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Putin's goons?
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: [d2v9ipibika81v.cloudfront.net image 850x510]


Dude, that's a rerun.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Putin's goons?


Not yet, when they move in you'll see entire tank divisions and tens of thousands of troops.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm more worried about the giant mice, myself
 
HakunaMatata [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I initially read that as Maine instead of Minsk, and was not shocked.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Lukashenko Flex.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Are we sure that's Minsk and not Portland or D.C.?


It will be in the next Trump ad.

Just like they portrayed riots "under Joe Biden's watch" were actually unrest in Spain
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You have driven on the roads in US cities, yes?
Can you imagine what tanks would do to the cheapest low contractor pavement in this country?
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: [d2v9ipibika81v.cloudfront.net image 850x510]


To see how brave and badass he really was, cut to the wide shot:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: You have driven on the roads in US cities, yes?
Can you imagine what tanks would do to the cheapest low contractor pavement in this country?


Those are BTR 80s. They weigh in around 15 tons.

An M1A2 is, like, 70 tons.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: snocone: You have driven on the roads in US cities, yes?
Can you imagine what tanks would do to the cheapest low contractor pavement in this country?

Those are BTR 80s. They weigh in around 15 tons.

An M1A2 is, like, 70 tons.


The first video are BTRs, the "tanks" in the second video are BMP-2 armored personnel carriers.  Still about 15 tons, although if they try to neutral steer they'll still tear the fark out of the roads.

And they've got morons for drivers
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: wejash: snocone: You have driven on the roads in US cities, yes?
Can you imagine what tanks would do to the cheapest low contractor pavement in this country?

Those are BTR 80s. They weigh in around 15 tons.

An M1A2 is, like, 70 tons.

The first video are BTRs, the "tanks" in the second video are BMP-2 armored personnel carriers.  Still about 15 tons, although if they try to neutral steer they'll still tear the fark out of the roads.

And they've got morons for drivers


The best time I had in the Army was skid steering the Bradley... loud as fark and terrifying at first... much like sex for the first time.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Are we sure that's Minsk and not Portland or D.C.?


Late October, early November in D.C., for sure.  Mostly.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Putin's goons?


Could be. They have the same Equipment, but these are older pieces of equipment which means either:

Belarusian or Putin sending in his older stuff that looks Belarusian
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HakunaMatata: I initially read that as Maine instead of Minsk, and was not shocked.


Combine this with the Portland comment and I got this silly picture of APCs rolling down the quaint streets of Portland Maine while someone screams 'you've got the wrong Portland guys!"
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: You have driven on the roads in US cities, yes?
Can you imagine what tanks would do to the cheapest low contractor pavement in this country?


I read a really interesting article years ago about map making. Back in the day, there were KGB spies all over the place who made extremely detailed street maps of major cities, specifically where they could fit certain models of Soviet tanks. When the coup failed and everything changed, a lot of these spies decided to stick around b/c it was better here (the article focused specifically on San Diego, natch), and they sold off their huge stash of super detailed street maps. A lot of the original data MapQuest had access to were based on these maps.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Boo does not approve
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 210x330]

Boo does not approve


"Go for the eyes, Boo!  Go for the eyes!"
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some American cop will see this and have to change his underwear if he doesn't excuse himself to his bunk fast enough.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course the police need tanks, there might be low level marijuana offenders hidden amongst the crowds.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: weddingsinger: Are we sure that's Minsk and not Portland or D.C.?

It will be in the next Trump ad.

Just like they portrayed riots "under Joe Biden's watch" were actually unrest in Spain


You don't say.
Then what about those tanks near Georgia?!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: I'm more worried about the giant mice, myself


I don't think they exist.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: some_beer_drinker: [d2v9ipibika81v.cloudfront.net image 850x510]

To see how brave and badass he really was, cut to the wide shot:

[Fark user image 800x571]


I always liked The Onion's headline the next day: "Stirring Symbol Of Human Spirit Difficult To Clean Out Of Tank Treads"
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is Rochelle?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The main difference between and APC and a tank is the warranty, and the weight.  Cost is no object, so I'm in an armoured Mercedes.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, shut up you!  ; )

Americans should talk. Trumpers and Non Defuded Cops have them roaming the streets of America. I don't mean to be rude, but facts is facts, no matter how many Republicans deny them.

Defund the Police means returning to community policing values, abandoning the infatuation with militarism, and turning police back into public servants, not private armies and a State Army of Occupation in the wet dreams of would be Strong Man Dictator Trump.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EL EM: How is Rochelle?


strange and erotic
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EL EM: How is Rochelle?


New or Old? I haven't heard a lot about riots in France lately. They seem to be busy with the Covid-19.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Some American cop will see this and have to change his underwear if he doesn't excuse himself to his bunk fast enough.


don't most american city PDs already have gear that could fight a BMP to a standstill?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: [d2v9ipibika81v.cloudfront.net image 850x510]


They're very tough on people who carry plastic bags nowadays.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd. Bringing your own bag is the new asking for a plastic bag.

It's a funny old Covidian world.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The APC will have to be replaced after a couple of power surges because they will stop charging the battery.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HakunaMatata: I initially read that as Maine instead of Minsk, and was not shocked.


Hehe. I know how that goes. My vision is starting to get bad and sometimes I just guess the words as I scan like some shiatty Autocorrect in reverse.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Oh, shut up you!  ; )

Americans should talk. Trumpers and Non Defuded Cops have them roaming the streets of America. I don't mean to be rude, but facts is facts, no matter how many Republicans deny them.

Defund the Police means returning to community policing values, abandoning the infatuation with militarism, and turning police back into public servants, not private armies and a State Army of Occupation in the wet dreams of would be Strong Man Dictator Trump.


api.pddataservices.comView Full Size

/still mostly right
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Glockenspiel Hero: wejash: snocone: You have driven on the roads in US cities, yes?
Can you imagine what tanks would do to the cheapest low contractor pavement in this country?

Those are BTR 80s. They weigh in around 15 tons.

An M1A2 is, like, 70 tons.

The first video are BTRs, the "tanks" in the second video are BMP-2 armored personnel carriers.  Still about 15 tons, although if they try to neutral steer they'll still tear the fark out of the roads.

And they've got morons for drivers

The best time I had in the Army was skid steering the Bradley... loud as fark and terrifying at first... much like sex for the first time.


You shot your cannon within 20 seconds?
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: The APC will have to be replaced after a couple of power surges because they will stop charging the battery.


Stop buying cheap bottom or the barrel stuff, SmartUPS and especially SmartUPS RT are built like tanks, had some in wiring closets that were 15 years old (not original batteries, obviously).
 
zerkalo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Putin's goons?


Just a few "advisors" in green
 
bughunter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Chariset: I'm more worried about the giant mice, myself


You should be more worried about the miniature giant space hamsters.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
APC is the title of the next Weird Al cover of the Jackson 5
 
oopsboom
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bughunter: Chariset: I'm more worried about the giant mice, myself

You should be more worried about the miniature giant space hamsters.


...if you're brave enough
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ishkur: King Something: some_beer_drinker: [d2v9ipibika81v.cloudfront.net image 850x510]

To see how brave and badass he really was, cut to the wide shot:

[Fark user image 800x571]

I always liked The Onion's headline the next day: "Stirring Symbol Of Human Spirit Difficult To Clean Out Of Tank Treads"


Tank commanders use a variety of fire commands to tell the crew what to shoot with what kind of ammo- "gunner sabot tank" being the most common, at least in training.

"Driver tracks troops" is a legitimate fire command.
 
Stibium
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

King Something: some_beer_drinker: [d2v9ipibika81v.cloudfront.net image 850x510]

To see how brave and badass he really was, cut to the wide shot:

[Fark user image image 800x571]


And to think he was just some random guy coming home from the grocery store after work.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

snocone: You have driven on the roads in US cities, yes?
Can you imagine what tanks would do to the cheapest low contractor pavement in this country?


Yeah.  Make them a fortune.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What's the protest about? So many options these days.
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I always wanted to build an armored car on a school bus chassis.
Mostly just so I could pick my moms up from church in it./4tehlulz//hardest part would be convincing the DMV to give me a farm exemption on an address in the middle of the desert.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.