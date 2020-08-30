 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Suddenly, airborne   (foxnews.com)
1 hour ago  
Thank you, subby. As a mother of two now grown boys, I haven't laughed so hard in a long time!
 
hubiestubert
1 hour ago  
Well, those are some pants that won't be coming clean without some serious effort. Mom AND the kid's
 
Begoggle
48 minutes ago  
Got a link that isn't a fascist fake news network?
 
Excelsior
48 minutes ago  
"several feet"?

Try "DOZENS of feet"
 
Sexy Jesus
47 minutes ago  
Was it Sum Ting Wong? Wi Tu Hi?
 
Burn_The_Plows
47 minutes ago  
Devo - Whip It (Official Music Video) | Warner Vault
Youtube j_QLzthSkfM
 
jasroc
46 minutes ago  
Still not clicking that site.
 
CaptainFatass
45 minutes ago  
Am I a bad person to have read that link headline, clicked on the link, and be relieved that it was just a single toddler who was in danger of injury?
 
styckx
44 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Got a link that isn't a fascist fake news network?


2020新竹南寮漁港國際風箏節-女孩捲上天空（完整影片480P）
Youtube pMPz92x75iw
 
CaptainFatass
39 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Was it Sum Ting Wong? Wi Tu Hi?


More like Ho Lee shiat.
 
cyberspacedout
37 minutes ago  

styckx: Begoggle: Got a link that isn't a fascist fake news network?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pMPz92x7​5iw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Whoa. That video was taken by someone much closer than the others in TFA, and gives a better idea of just how high the kid went.
 
BretMavrik
37 minutes ago  
It happened one summer
It happened one time
It happened forever
For a short time
 
mybluemake
37 minutes ago  
The camera phones were out to capture something joyous, but the people who didn't put theirs down to run and help (I know, quick and what and where?) just troubles me.
 
Godscrack
37 minutes ago  
ew. I almost clicked Fox link.
 
Gordon Bennett
35 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Got a link that isn't a fascist fake news network?


I decided to give it a click just to see if the people in the comments could find a way to twist it into a vile expression of their loathsome views on American politics.

They did. Of course they did.
 
NM Volunteer
35 minutes ago  

mybluemake: The camera phones were out to capture something joyous, but the people who didn't put theirs down to run and help (I know, quick and what and where?) just troubles me.


It was crowded enough that anybody could grab the kid once the kite thing dropped low enough.  So nobody (other than the parents) needed to do any running.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
34 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Begoggle: Got a link that isn't a fascist fake news network?

I decided to give it a click just to see if the people in the comments could find a way to twist it into a vile expression of their loathsome views on American politics.

They did. Of course they did.


I don't know why I looked. Its like bad milk, sometimes you just have to take a whiff. But damn.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
33 minutes ago  
lowres.cartooncollections.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
31 minutes ago  
Fitting it would be a toddler.  Because that basically describes the Airborne.
The real heros are Air Assault
cdn.dvidshub.netView Full Size

Aka "Dope on a rope".
 
Claude Ballse
27 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Some days you fly the kite, and some days, the kite flies you.
 
jtown
27 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Well, those are some pants that won't be coming clean without some serious effort. Mom AND the kid's


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
boohyah
22 minutes ago  
I have a couple of parafoil kites, and if I weighed 50-60lbs less they could probably do that to me... Kites aren't to be messed with, I've heard tale of kites taking fingers off and worse
 
Flincher
21 minutes ago  

boohyah: I have a couple of parafoil kites, and if I weighed 50-60lbs less they could probably do that to me... Kites aren't to be messed with, I've heard tale of kites taking fingers off and worse


Penises ?
 
SBinRR
17 minutes ago  
That's a big kite.  Why would you taiwan to a little kid?

I know. I'll get out know.
 
Flincher
16 minutes ago  

SBinRR: That's a big kite.  Why would you taiwan to a little kid?

I know. I'll get out know.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
apathy2673
15 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
powhound
14 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Was it Sum Ting Wong? Wi Tu Hi?


At least no Bang di Ow
 
maxandgrinch
13 minutes ago  
Grab life by the tail and hang on.

Five views of the incident @ Imgur
 
powhound
10 minutes ago  

styckx: Begoggle: Got a link that isn't a fascist fake news network?

[YouTube video: 2020新竹南寮漁港國際風箏節-女孩捲上天空（完整影片480P）]


That kid got some real airtime. And puts it into perspective. Farking terrifying for the parents.
 
OhioUGrad
9 minutes ago  
WEEEEEEEEE
 
WTFDYW
1 minute ago  

maxandgrinch: Grab life by the tail and hang on.

Five views of the incident @ Imgur


That's a cheap way to get high.
 
