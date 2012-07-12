 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Michigan's dam oversight gets a dam upgrade; Dam engineers free to take all the dam pictures they want   (mlive.com) divider line
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dam, double post.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good Times - DAMN DAAAMN DAAAAAAMN
Youtube xKUwcCp7LPE
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Everybody get the dam jokes out of your system.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The classic dam letter...
https://lettersofnote.com/2012/07/12/​r​egarding-your-dam-complaint/
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If anybody needs me, I'll be down at ...

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xKUwcCp7​LPE]


I knew I wouldn't be disappointed.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xKUwcCp7​LPE]


I saw that episode when it originally aired.  I guess that makes me kinda old or something.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

CaptainFatass: 169th Cousin: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xKUwcCp7​LPE]

I knew I wouldn't be disappointed.


More like heartbroken. I remember watching that at 10 years old and feeling like I'd gotten punched in the stomach.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: If anybody needs me, I'll be down at ...

[th.bing.com image 474x298]


I was in the Dam Corner in 2018. It's bigger now.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Danger Avoid Death: If anybody needs me, I'll be down at ...

[th.bing.com image 474x298]

I was in the Dam Corner in 2018. It's bigger now.


Yeah, they had another one, appropriately named "Another Dam Korner". I haven't been up there since the 80's, when my uncle lived near there, in Havilah.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I know somebody who lives there whose house got flooded. Their life is basically ruined.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: CaptainFatass: 169th Cousin: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xKUwcCp7​LPE]

I knew I wouldn't be disappointed.

More like heartbroken. I remember watching that at 10 years old and feeling like I'd gotten punched in the stomach.


The weird thing, which I only learned decades later, was that it came about because there was a creative dispute. John Amos (who played the dad) wanted the show to portray African-American life more positively and realistically. And that's the send-off they gave him. Very powerful stuff, but its roots were in the same-old show-biz stuff.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Essentials in the lockdown:
Beavers Maple And Filbert Build A Dam
Youtube qcYgW_4PE6s
 
