(MIT Technology Review)   Social media was a mistake
47
    Creepy, Carnegie Mellon University, Twitter accounts, recent analysis, different maneuvers, influence campaigns, Twitter, United States, Kathleen M. Carley  
•       •       •

47 Comments
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Remember TNT was made to be a yellow dye.
It was repurposing that led to weaponization.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What, the Obvious tag has the day off?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The semi-anonymity hand in hand with the feeling of safety while espousing abhorrent opinions even if not truly anonymous is a good chunk of the problem.

Penny Arcade summed it up fairly acccurately in 2004 with their comic "Green Blackboards (And Other Anomalies)"

The other problem is that social media's removal of more traditional gatekeepers to being published has meant that the systems that used to be semi-natural filters to abhorrence have been removed.  Operating a literal printing press was a lot of work.  It was possible to be a self-aggrandizing, narcissistic jerk in print, but it usually required some degree of standing out in order for anyone else to really care.  Think Oscar Wilde, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ernest Hemingway, Ayn Rand.

It's more complicated with radio, television, and film, one could argue that broadcast licensing and decency standards are censorship while also being filters to the number of people providing such content, but in many ways any significant filter might be more attributable to natural limits on the number of stations.  After all, we still have wingnut radio and television.

I attribute it more to the modern Internet as a form of vanity publishing.  One can say whatever one wants, one can think that one's opinions are somehow important even if they're drivel, and one expects to be respected even when one espouses abhorrence and that criticism is somehow censorship.  One of the first complaints levied by people spouting abhorrence is a violation of the freedom of speech even when commercial platforms aren't bound by such rules.  This leads to echo-chambers that serve to increase the abhorrence.

Unfortunately I don't see any turning back, especially in light of rulings like Citizens United. any attempt to reverse this will inevitably lead to challenges.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You know you can leave it behind, don't you?

Maybe this news will allow us to stop jumping into threads to say "in before {awful people} show up!"  "Boy, {awful people} are going to say {awful thing}!"  Maybe wait for awful people to show up and remember that they're likely to be mostly bots with free real estate in your head.

The reactions to these people actually end up doing the work of speaking for them
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Show offs, braggers, attention whores and assorted narcissists would argue that.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TWX: Unfortunately I don't see any turning back, especially in light of rulings like Citizens United. any attempt to reverse this will inevitably lead to challenges.


I'll add to this whole post before some doofus runs into the thread and screams how, "Well, people were ALWAYS this bad, and now, we just know it."

But it would be like if you moved into a new city, and everywhere you go, people are talking about the Hillary Clinton Cat, saying how it murdered the Seth Rich Cat, you cannot escape it, at home, at work, at the Piggly Wiggly, and eventually, you wish everyone would just shut the fark up about it.

This is largely what the rapid transformation of this media outlet has done to society, exposing us to new interactions and new cynicism that appears to be just "real" enough that when I read the Hillary Cat ALSO murdered the Vince Foster Cat, I paws for a second and then I become furry-ous.

New interactions slowly mollifying the human psyche on the path to progressively more jaded interactions that dictate new social norms.  The behaviors always existed in some shape or form, but it wasn't something you were reading two dozen times a day, it probably did not exist in your physical space.

The important thing is that we now all come into this thread and blame our imagined political enemies for the problems we largely created through our implicit support of policies that championed economic growth and technological progress.  Not that you Libs™ would ever get this.  The Seth Rich Cat deserved better.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mike_LowELL: I'll add to this whole post before some doofus runs into the thread and screams how, "Well, people were ALWAYS this bad, and now, we just know it."


And to add to this, even if people were always this bad in their own private thoughts, they weren't inspiring as many others to join them in the thoughts.  People might have even felt shame or that they could at least face consequences for expressing their opinions in otherwise polite company.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm still waiting for Fark to introduce DM, or is it IM?
What the hell is the hold up?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gather around children, gather around.

I know that you think that somehow the internet generation invented cranky social malcontents who ... well let's reference youtube comment sections, or the now mothballed yahoo comment section. Nope.

What you need to do is to eventually find your way back in history and study something called the "letters to the editor" section of something that was called print media. It was published in ink on pulped up dead trees, a bit like the stuff you hoarded at the beginning of the pandemic to make play forts from. It was mostly a medium for publishing advertisements but it was sprinkled with a prior version of click-bait. And on a back page or two would be this letters to the editor section. This was really just like C-SPAN callers with just the slightest bit more filtering.

Really, the difference is the editing. Think on this children, and mourn the loss of editors, those brave souls who corrected spelling and grammar. And they cleared up syntax too so people didn't use adverbs like "strongly" to refer to how they will look into something. They would pick a sensible adverb that matched the verb.

It's not social media because it's larger. It's this loss of editors and a rejection of the value of the rewrite process that actually discarded the incoherent, but also distilled and refined good into better.

And we wore onions on our belts as was the style of the day.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twitter can stop this at any time.
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, things were better before black people could vote, or even have cellphones to show evidence of brutality.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Transient Anonymity
X
Lack of Consequences
= Online Idiocy
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nearly half of Twitter accounts pushing to reopen America may be bots

Are you trying to tell me that " I_Love_Trump_5284617567894" isn't a real person?
My world has been turned upside down!!!
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes it was a mistake, no there's no turning back, and yes we're farked.

Carry on.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure was.

My New Years resolution this year was to get off social media, and it has been one resolution I've actually kept.

It's become increasingly obvious that social media is a cesspool with very little redeeming social value. It's a breeding ground for the worst of the Internet - misinformation, disinformation, propaganda, hoaxes, scams, harassment, bullying, personal data harvesting and tracking by corporations. . . And on and on and on.

The one thing that I did use social media for (sharing photos with extended family) I can do just as easily though group texts. So I haven't missed it at all really.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only half?  I figured it was well past 90% by this point.

Somewhere in Russia there is some bunker filled with nothing but vodka-smelling trolls and about ten thousand computers spewing pure sewage in the world.  The best thing America could do right now is find that bunker and drop a tungsten phone pole onto it from orbit.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care what happens to me, my family, or friends....But when I think about how this is affecting American corporations...well, that's just the limit.....
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hai guize what's going on this thread?
*Steve Erkel voice* Did I do that?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Remember TNT was made to be a yellow dye.
It was repurposing that led to weaponization.


But what about TBS?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a huge number of new fake social media accounts impersonating black men who were former Dems now supporting Trump. But they're totally and laughably artificial and are inextricably tied to the efforts of the Trump campaign but are getting retweeted endlessly
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dumski: I'm still waiting for Fark to introduce DM, or is it IM?
What the hell is the hold up?


BIE/EIP.
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remembver, whenever the media says something "may be" something, 99% of the time, it's not.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technology always moves faster than ethics.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Social Media Giving an API posting privileges instead of just view was a mistake
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Technology always moves faster than ethics.


It really doesn't. The problem is that ethical problems by their nature exist as conflicts between the right thing to do, and the personally profitable. Without an enforcement mechanism the personally profitable option always wins, and enforcement mechanisms exist to dampen the corrosive effect of individuals profiting at the expense of whoever is the monkey in charge of the group.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: snocone: Remember TNT was made to be a yellow dye.
It was repurposing that led to weaponization.

But what about TBS?


It was supposed to show us cartoons and Braves games.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TWX: Mike_LowELL: I'll add to this whole post before some doofus runs into the thread and screams how, "Well, people were ALWAYS this bad, and now, we just know it."

And to add to this, even if people were always this bad in their own private thoughts, they weren't inspiring as many others to join them in the thoughts.  People might have even felt shame or that they could at least face consequences for expressing their opinions in otherwise polite company.


So you're advocating the tyranny of the masses?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Only half?  I figured it was well past 90% by this point.

Somewhere in Russia there is some bunker filled with nothing but vodka-smelling trolls and about ten thousand computers spewing pure sewage in the world.  The best thing America could do right now is find that bunker and drop a tungsten phone pole onto it from orbit.


They got laid off. It's all AI now.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nearly the other half push8ng to keep America closed, also bots.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: Sure was.

My New Years resolution this year was to get off social media, and it has been one resolution I've actually kept.

It's become increasingly obvious that social media is a cesspool with very little redeeming social value. It's a breeding ground for the worst of the Internet - misinformation, disinformation, propaganda, hoaxes, scams, harassment, bullying, personal data harvesting and tracking by corporations. . . And on and on and on.

The one thing that I did use social media for (sharing photos with extended family) I can do just as easily though group texts. So I haven't missed it at all really.


????
I'm online most of the day. Even at work. And I don't run into any of that. Unless I look for it.
???????
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Naido: You know you can leave it behind, don't you?

Maybe this news will allow us to stop jumping into threads to say "in before {awful people} show up!"  "Boy, {awful people} are going to say {awful thing}!"  Maybe wait for awful people to show up and remember that they're likely to be mostly bots with free real estate in your head.

The reactions to these people actually end up doing the work of speaking for them


Us leaving it behind won't solve the major societal problems it's causing. Reopen bot accounts don't exist (mainly) to annoy liberals who think it's a terrible idea, they're there to reinforce conservatives on the issue and maybe even convince a few fence-sitters.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Naido: You know you can leave it behind, don't you?

Maybe this news will allow us to stop jumping into threads to say "in before {awful people} show up!"  "Boy, {awful people} are going to say {awful thing}!"  Maybe wait for awful people to show up and remember that they're likely to be mostly bots with free real estate in your head.

The reactions to these people actually end up doing the work of speaking for them

Us leaving it behind won't solve the major societal problems it's causing. Reopen bot accounts don't exist (mainly) to annoy liberals who think it's a terrible idea, they're there to reinforce conservatives on the issue and maybe even convince a few fence-sitters.


This. Repetition is the most effective sales-technique you can use to convince people of anything. Repeat something enough and it not only gets retained, but it actively deletes something else in someone's head to make room. That's why Fox News and the like constitute a moral threat, because they act to substitute information with disinformation in the minds of vulnerable populations.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The other half are bots pushing to keep things closed.
 
KCinPA [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Only half?  I figured it was well past 90% by this point.

Somewhere in Russia there is some bunker filled with nothing but vodka-smelling trolls and about ten thousand computers spewing pure sewage in the world.  The best thing America could do right now is find that bunker and drop a tungsten phone pole onto it from orbit.


It looks like China is putting the Russians to shame.

https://www.theguardian.com/technolog​y​/2020/jun/12/twitter-deletes-170000-ac​counts-linked-to-china-influence-campa​ign

I'm sure none of those folks from the deleted accounts ever started other accounts.
 
Kraftwerk Orange [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dumski: I'm still waiting for Fark to introduce DM, or is it IM?
What the hell is the hold up?


We've had it for a while, it's just that you weren't invited.


(I keed, I keed.  I assume you're a nice person)
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Humanity was a mistake.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The other half are bots pushing to keep things closed.


Bot-like typing detected.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The amount of technological changes in the last 150 years is no small thing. I am not sure human culture has fully adjusted to electricity and industrialization, much less the information age.

21st century technology, midieval laws, prehistoric bodies.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Technology always moves faster than ethics.


The unabomber was right
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
s.faketrumptweet.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Humanity was a mistake.



i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
way south
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
time to try a start-up company...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Shouldn't it be relatively easy for Twitter to figure out who which accounts are bots? I'm not a programmer, but why not have some kind of authentication process for accounts that exhibit bit like behavior.
 
