So, what's it like to travel 3600 miles down Route 66 in a 1929 Ford Model A? Let's find out
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hot.
 
I'm on the Brute Squad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

puffy999: Hot.


Came here to say this.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
One hell of a lot more pleasant and easier than it was in 1929. So much so, the current trip isn't even comparable to that which would have occurred in 1929.

/but cool nonetheless
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Also inauthentic. The model A time period Route 66 was pretty dangerous, from what I've read.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I bet I would appreciate my 2013 sedan a lot more after taking that trip.
Cool story though, and great looking old carriage.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

phrawgh: One hell of a lot more pleasant and easier than it was in 1929. So much so, the current trip isn't even comparable to that which would have occurred in 1929.

/but cool nonetheless


Or 1914-1925, for that matter.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
6 or 7 years ago, my brother and his wife toured the country in a 60s VW van.  There were several pictures of the van getting loaded on a flatbed.  "Making new friends in [city_name]!"
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"In the spring of 1903, on a whim and a fifty-dollar bet, Dr. Horatio Nelson Jackson set off from San Francisco in a 20-horsepower Winton touring car hoping to become the first person to cross the United States in the new- fangled "horseless carriage." Most people doubted that the automobile had much of a future."

Ken Burns' Horatio's Drive.
Watch it.
 
