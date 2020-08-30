 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   The latest problem facing states? Convincing people to get the flu vaccine   (politico.com) divider line
54
    More: Murica, Influenza vaccine, Influenza, Vaccine, Vaccination, flu vaccination efforts, State health officials, typical amount of flu vaccine, year's flu season  
•       •       •

396 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2020 at 2:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We got ours yesterday.  In fact, just I realized I still have that small round Band-Aid on because I'm lazy efficient.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have 15,000 doses of regular dose and 7,500 doses of high dose coming next week. Working with PR to browbeat my fellow Vets to get their ass in and get vaccinated.

I can only do so much. I'm hoping fear will do the rest. We've made it the most organized and well planned flu season since I've been here. Hopefully the vaccine is more than 50% effective this year. I want to mitigate as many flu cases as possible to keep beds free for any possible second wave.

If we don't get a second wave? I'll still call it a success if I can kick all these vaccines out the door.

Get vaccinated and tell your friends.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I have 15,000 doses of regular dose and 7,500 doses of high dose coming next week.



I like regular, but...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


...I'll go for the high dose if I only have to wait a week.
farm4.static.flickr.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I have 15,000 doses of regular dose and 7,500 doses of high dose coming next week. Working with PR to browbeat my fellow Vets to get their ass in and get vaccinated.

I can only do so much. I'm hoping fear will do the rest. We've made it the most organized and well planned flu season since I've been here. Hopefully the vaccine is more than 50% effective this year. I want to mitigate as many flu cases as possible to keep beds free for any possible second wave.

If we don't get a second wave? I'll still call it a success if I can kick all these vaccines out the door.

Get vaccinated and tell your friends.


Do you know how well matched it is for this year's strains?  COVID is crowding out that information.

Getting it in any case.  Just curious.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Excluding alcohol-related misadventures, I almost never get sick. But five years ago I didn't get the flu shot because I was "busy" and of course I got the flu and it knocked me the fark out for a week. The flu is a brutal little farker. Haven't missed a shot since.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Diogenes: NewportBarGuy: I have 15,000 doses of regular dose and 7,500 doses of high dose coming next week. Working with PR to browbeat my fellow Vets to get their ass in and get vaccinated.

I can only do so much. I'm hoping fear will do the rest. We've made it the most organized and well planned flu season since I've been here. Hopefully the vaccine is more than 50% effective this year. I want to mitigate as many flu cases as possible to keep beds free for any possible second wave.

If we don't get a second wave? I'll still call it a success if I can kick all these vaccines out the door.

Get vaccinated and tell your friends.

Do you know how well matched it is for this year's strains?  COVID is crowding out that information.

Getting it in any case.  Just curious.


Not a clue, they never seem to know until several months into the season. They act as a group to select the strains that they think will be most prevalent. Both presentations I got are quadrivalent which is four strains.

Some years it is really low, I think they try to get it above 50%...

So, it's get stuck and hope for the best.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been pretty locked down out of COVID concerns. I don't live in a part of the country that is taking it seriously.

I'm a little worried about COVID exposure when getting a flu shot. I'll have to ask about procedures.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: NewportBarGuy: I have 15,000 doses of regular dose and 7,500 doses of high dose coming next week.


I like regular, but...
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 368x368]

...I'll go for the high dose if I only have to wait a week.
[farm4.static.flickr.com image 500x481]


Rainbow Soylent is people! Yummy! Now with LSD and more LDS!

Soylent. The people company!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It just goes to show that dystopian futures are a lot more like the dystopian present than you think.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Do you know how well matched it is for this year's strains?


That's what I want to know.  The last time I got a flu shot it was a very poor match so I still got the flu.  Given how little I get out due to covid, it's unlikely I'll be exposed, but if it's a good match I'll get the shot just in case.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaxxers aren't exactly news, though, like Bithers and Truthers and Anti-Masons and Anti-Papists.

America has more nuts per acre than an Iranian pistachio crop.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I said Iranian, but they also grow a massive crop of pistachios in California. It's mostly American pistachio sellers who dye them red, the Iranians are happy with green, even though it isn't the most Islamic green.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Vaxxers aren't exactly news, though, like Bithers and Truthers and Anti-Masons and Anti-Papists.

America has more nuts per acre than an Iranian pistachio crop.


We don't have an exclusive on anti-vaxxers.  The movement started in the UK.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I have 15,000 doses of regular dose and 7,500 doses of high dose coming next week. Working with PR to browbeat my fellow Vets to get their ass in and get vaccinated.

I can only do so much. I'm hoping fear will do the rest. We've made it the most organized and well planned flu season since I've been here. Hopefully the vaccine is more than 50% effective this year. I want to mitigate as many flu cases as possible to keep beds free for any possible second wave.

If we don't get a second wave? I'll still call it a success if I can kick all these vaccines out the door.

Get vaccinated and tell your friends.


Kaiser, my Medicare provider, said they might have the flu vaccines in late October.  Walgreens has been advertising them for three weeks.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Diogenes: Do you know how well matched it is for this year's strains?

That's what I want to know.  The last time I got a flu shot it was a very poor match so I still got the flu.  Given how little I get out due to covid, it's unlikely I'll be exposed, but if it's a good match I'll get the shot just in case.


I am with the old Aunties who gamble. If you gamble and lose, at least you played the cards right! It's not your fault if the less frequent probability happens in stead of the frequent ones.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: NewportBarGuy: I have 15,000 doses of regular dose and 7,500 doses of high dose coming next week. Working with PR to browbeat my fellow Vets to get their ass in and get vaccinated.

I can only do so much. I'm hoping fear will do the rest. We've made it the most organized and well planned flu season since I've been here. Hopefully the vaccine is more than 50% effective this year. I want to mitigate as many flu cases as possible to keep beds free for any possible second wave.

If we don't get a second wave? I'll still call it a success if I can kick all these vaccines out the door.

Get vaccinated and tell your friends.

Do you know how well matched it is for this year's strains?  COVID is crowding out that information.

Getting it in any case.  Just curious.


How are you going to match the RFID chip to the recipient? Invisible bar code on the back of the neck applied through application of the Tech's rubber gloves to the area or does the person walk through a fine radioactive mist after injection and that gets matched at the facial recognition cameras?

Why not both.jpg
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://lmgtfy.com/?q=a+nation+of+dum​b​+people
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: brantgoose: Vaxxers aren't exactly news, though, like Bithers and Truthers and Anti-Masons and Anti-Papists.

America has more nuts per acre than an Iranian pistachio crop.

We don't have an exclusive on anti-vaxxers.  The movement started in the UK.


I'm surprised it didn't start in Germany with the homeopaths. A German invented homeopathy. And, of course, nobody has a monopoly on stupidity and folly, although Trump has definitely tried to make a corner on the market in those commodities, along with lying, gaslighting and bullshiat.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: OgreMagi: Diogenes: Do you know how well matched it is for this year's strains?

That's what I want to know.  The last time I got a flu shot it was a very poor match so I still got the flu.  Given how little I get out due to covid, it's unlikely I'll be exposed, but if it's a good match I'll get the shot just in case.

I am with the old Aunties who gamble. If you gamble and lose, at least you played the cards right! It's not your fault if the less frequent probability happens in stead of the frequent ones.


Normally I get it at work.  They make it very easy to get the shot so there really isn't any excuse not to get it.  Not happening this year for obvious reasons, so I'll have to make a special trip for the first time in years.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Democracy may be the worst form of government except for all the rest, but government by the stupid, of the stupid and for the stupid should never perish from the Earth. It beats the Hell out of kakistocracy and government by ideologues.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I've learned one thing from the Covid-19 pandemic it is that, as an American citizen, I live in probably the most dangerous country in the world with regards to pandemics. I dread the day that we get an aerosolized version of Ebola or somesuch nasty virus that doesn't have a 2% death rate, but a 20% rate. We will be well and truly farked.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: I've been pretty locked down out of COVID concerns. I don't live in a part of the country that is taking it seriously.

I'm a little worried about COVID exposure when getting a flu shot. I'll have to ask about procedures.


See if your provider, or some other place in your area that you can get a flu shot from, provides drive-through flu shots.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Diogenes: NewportBarGuy: I have 15,000 doses of regular dose and 7,500 doses of high dose coming next week. Working with PR to browbeat my fellow Vets to get their ass in and get vaccinated.

I can only do so much. I'm hoping fear will do the rest. We've made it the most organized and well planned flu season since I've been here. Hopefully the vaccine is more than 50% effective this year. I want to mitigate as many flu cases as possible to keep beds free for any possible second wave.

If we don't get a second wave? I'll still call it a success if I can kick all these vaccines out the door.

Get vaccinated and tell your friends.

Do you know how well matched it is for this year's strains?  COVID is crowding out that information.

Getting it in any case.  Just curious.

How are you going to match the RFID chip to the recipient? Invisible bar code on the back of the neck applied through application of the Tech's rubber gloves to the area or does the person walk through a fine radioactive mist after injection and that gets matched at the facial recognition cameras?

Why not both.jpg


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: brantgoose: OgreMagi: Diogenes: Do you know how well matched it is for this year's strains?

That's what I want to know.  The last time I got a flu shot it was a very poor match so I still got the flu.  Given how little I get out due to covid, it's unlikely I'll be exposed, but if it's a good match I'll get the shot just in case.

I am with the old Aunties who gamble. If you gamble and lose, at least you played the cards right! It's not your fault if the less frequent probability happens in stead of the frequent ones.

Normally I get it at work.  They make it very easy to get the shot so there really isn't any excuse not to get it.  Not happening this year for obvious reasons, so I'll have to make a special trip for the first time in years.


I used to get it at work when I was working, but now that I am not, I am fortunate because pharmacies offer it (for a modest fee). Otherwise I would have to wait to get it free from my physician, which would require a trip. Just a pleasant walk, but who needs to spend that much time when there is literarily a dispensiary at the corner of my block.

I am a firm believer in vaccines since I have seen them do so much good for me and my family around Christmas time when we all get exposed and one or more of us are sick and unhappy during the holidays, or I catch it on the trip on.  GO VACCINES.

Fun fact: the word Vaccine comes from the latin for cows (in French, vaches) because people noticed that dairy maids and cowherds seldom got the small pox after getting a mild, non-scaring dose of the cow pox. They were exposing their children to dairy maids and nurse maids who had the poxes before Dr. Jenner invented a crude form of innoculation with live vaccine gathered by sticking a needle into a pox pustule and then into the patient.

Most vaccines are no longer live, but some people cling religiously to old superstitions and nonsense because it is just too much for them to learn new things. Conservatives in particular are resolute neo-phobes, but so are lefties and new agers of the opposite tendancy. We are stuck in the middle between fools to the Left of us and fools to the Right of us.

Not that moderates and liberals are all that common compared to, say, the Enlightened 18th century or the Progressive 19th century.

Leila Turanga was right. We are living in the Stupid Ages.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leila Turanga is a pretty name. It's fluid, melifluous and flowing, just like her native Sewers.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Excluding alcohol-related misadventures, I almost never get sick. But five years ago I didn't get the flu shot because I was "busy" and of course I got the flu and it knocked me the fark out for a week. The flu is a brutal little farker. Haven't missed a shot since.


Last time I got it was 2013, haven't missed a shot since. I was on my ass too and my ahole boss made me come to work.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got mine a few days ago.  Don't want to need to go to anywhere near an ER with the flu, rabies, zombie bites.  That fella over in the other thread said you could get cov-mortality which required the hospital to drain your bank account.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Diogenes: NewportBarGuy: I have 15,000 doses of regular dose and 7,500 doses of high dose coming next week. Working with PR to browbeat my fellow Vets to get their ass in and get vaccinated.

I can only do so much. I'm hoping fear will do the rest. We've made it the most organized and well planned flu season since I've been here. Hopefully the vaccine is more than 50% effective this year. I want to mitigate as many flu cases as possible to keep beds free for any possible second wave.

If we don't get a second wave? I'll still call it a success if I can kick all these vaccines out the door.

Get vaccinated and tell your friends.

Do you know how well matched it is for this year's strains?  COVID is crowding out that information.

Getting it in any case.  Just curious.

Not a clue, they never seem to know until several months into the season. They act as a group to select the strains that they think will be most prevalent. Both presentations I got are quadrivalent which is four strains.

Some years it is really low, I think they try to get it above 50%...

So, it's get stuck and hope for the best.


Usually you can look at what strains have had high occurrence during the Australian winter and see if they're in the vaccines to get a good idea of how effective it will be.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: We got ours yesterday.  In fact, just I realized I still have that small round Band-Aid on because I'm lazy efficient.


We're holding out until October. That's what our doctors have recommended to us for several years. The reasoning is the flu normally doesn't really hit here until February and March of next year.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Got mine a few days ago.  Don't want to need to go to anywhere near an ER with the flu, rabies, zombie bites.  That fella over in the other thread said you could get cov-mortality which required the hospital to drain your bank account.


I got my flu shot last week at CVS. At least getting sick from the flu is (hopefully) one less thing I'll have to deal with.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Anyone else going for the direct-to-meatus injection this year?

/just me?
//really?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why bother?

Between social distancing, wearing masks, and constantly washing my hands.... The odds of getting the flu has to be about zero, right?
 
jaytkay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dafatone: I'm a little worried about COVID exposure when getting a flu shot. I'll have to ask about procedures.


I am working on the assumption that people working in health care are taking better precautions than people I encounter everywhere else.

I was in the hospital emergency room in June and since then in physical therapy a few times a week. The hospital staff say their coronavirus incidence is lower than the general public.

/ Planning on getting a flu shot in October, like every year
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

groppet: AliceBToklasLives: Excluding alcohol-related misadventures, I almost never get sick. But five years ago I didn't get the flu shot because I was "busy" and of course I got the flu and it knocked me the fark out for a week. The flu is a brutal little farker. Haven't missed a shot since.

Last time I got it was 2013, haven't missed a shot since. I was on my ass too and my ahole boss made me come to work.


How does that work?  Did he come to your house and drag you into the office?
 
pushthelimits
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I get one every year. Last year, dude shot me up to high, hit a nerve, and since I happen to have degenerative disc disease and a herniated C5-C6, experienced excruciating pain for 16 weeks.

Then I got Type-A influenza.

I'm still going to get a shot this fall, just not from that incompetent idiot, I'll go to my doctor this time.
 
pushthelimits
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Dr.Fey: We got ours yesterday.  In fact, just I realized I still have that small round Band-Aid on because I'm lazy efficient.

We're holding out until October. That's what our doctors have recommended to us for several years. The reasoning is the flu normally doesn't really hit here until February and March of next year.


Yeah, it's only really effective for about 4-ish months.
 
semiotix
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But think how good it will feel to get the flu, go in for your COVID test, and find out you just have the regular flu!

[guy-tapping-his-temple.jpg]
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Diogenes: NewportBarGuy: I have 15,000 doses of regular dose and 7,500 doses of high dose coming next week. Working with PR to browbeat my fellow Vets to get their ass in and get vaccinated.

I can only do so much. I'm hoping fear will do the rest. We've made it the most organized and well planned flu season since I've been here. Hopefully the vaccine is more than 50% effective this year. I want to mitigate as many flu cases as possible to keep beds free for any possible second wave.

If we don't get a second wave? I'll still call it a success if I can kick all these vaccines out the door.

Get vaccinated and tell your friends.

Do you know how well matched it is for this year's strains?  COVID is crowding out that information.

Getting it in any case.  Just curious.

How are you going to match the RFID chip to the recipient? Invisible bar code on the back of the neck applied through application of the Tech's rubber gloves to the area or does the person walk through a fine radioactive mist after injection and that gets matched at the facial recognition cameras?

Why not both.jpg


Are you the one responsible for the shiat my sister reads or hears and takes it as gospel while refusing to fact check?

/jk
//not about the sister
///she's actually that gullible for such a smart person
 
sniderman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At my office where we get flu vax for free, the same Trumpers who biatch about them being a waste of time and ineffective just cannot WAIT for Trumpee's COVID vaccine any day now.

/farking idiots
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Why bother?

Between social distancing, wearing masks, and constantly washing my hands.... The odds of getting the flu has to be about zero, right?


1. You'd be stopping the spread of the flu to others by reducing your chances of becoming a human incubator.

2. Even if any crazy conspiracy theories were correct, death would be the easy way to check out of this nightmare.

If you don't want to get a vaccine, just admit you don't want to because you're an idiot. But please, don't try and fabricate a bunch of bullshiat excuses to try and justify your idiocy.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'll probably get it in October. I've heard that's when they narrow down the correct strain by. As it is, I'm working at home until Jan 2021 at the very earliest. So I can afford the wait.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

semiotix: But think how good it will feel to get the flu, go in for your COVID test, and find out you just have the regular flu!

[guy-tapping-his-temple.jpg]


Happened to my nephew in the spring. A positive flu test isn't usually good news, but, well, 2020 isn't a normal year.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pushthelimits: WTFDYW: Dr.Fey: We got ours yesterday.  In fact, just I realized I still have that small round Band-Aid on because I'm lazy efficient.

We're holding out until October. That's what our doctors have recommended to us for several years. The reasoning is the flu normally doesn't really hit here until February and March of next year.

Yeah, it's only really effective for about 4-ish months.


6 months at most.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dafatone: I've been pretty locked down out of COVID concerns. I don't live in a part of the country that is taking it seriously.

I'm a little worried about COVID exposure when getting a flu shot. I'll have to ask about procedures.


It's going just great...


Fark user imageView Full Size



/s
 
Dafatone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: Dafatone: I've been pretty locked down out of COVID concerns. I don't live in a part of the country that is taking it seriously.

I'm a little worried about COVID exposure when getting a flu shot. I'll have to ask about procedures.

It's going just great...


[Fark user image image 850x521]


/s


Yuuuup.

And K-12 schools are just opening now.
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Excluding alcohol-related misadventures, I almost never get sick. But five years ago I didn't get the flu shot because I was "busy" and of course I got the flu and it knocked me the fark out for a week. The flu is a brutal little farker. Haven't missed a shot since.


I'm all for vaccinations but for some reason that I can't explain I don't get a flu shot.  I haven't had the flu ever that I can remember so maybe my dumbass thinks I'm immune?

I also drink way too much vodka so maybe that's keeping the flu at bay..?

Or maybe I get the flu and just assume it's a long hangover?

/I should probably get a shot this year.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pushthelimits: I get one every year. Last year, dude shot me up to high, hit a nerve, and since I happen to have degenerative disc disease and a herniated C5-C6, experienced excruciating pain for 16 weeks.

Then I got Type-A influenza.

I'm still going to get a shot this fall, just not from that incompetent idiot, I'll go to my doctor this time.


You're not entirely blameless since you chose to go to your mechanic last year
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I dunno. Seems like some pretty good motivational advertising, depending on how you look at it.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

robodog: NewportBarGuy: Diogenes: NewportBarGuy: I have 15,000 doses of regular dose and 7,500 doses of high dose coming next week. Working with PR to browbeat my fellow Vets to get their ass in and get vaccinated.

I can only do so much. I'm hoping fear will do the rest. We've made it the most organized and well planned flu season since I've been here. Hopefully the vaccine is more than 50% effective this year. I want to mitigate as many flu cases as possible to keep beds free for any possible second wave.

If we don't get a second wave? I'll still call it a success if I can kick all these vaccines out the door.

Get vaccinated and tell your friends.

Do you know how well matched it is for this year's strains?  COVID is crowding out that information.

Getting it in any case.  Just curious.

Not a clue, they never seem to know until several months into the season. They act as a group to select the strains that they think will be most prevalent. Both presentations I got are quadrivalent which is four strains.

Some years it is really low, I think they try to get it above 50%...

So, it's get stuck and hope for the best.

Usually you can look at what strains have had high occurrence during the Australian winter and see if they're in the vaccines to get a good idea of how effective it will be.


Not this year.

From the full text of the vaccine effectiveness report for Southern Hemisphere 2019, looking at the results for Australia, Chile, New Zealand, and South Africa:

"We have shown that within countries of the southern hemisphere, the timing, duration and intensity of the influenza seasons, the predominant circulating viruses, and VE all varied in the 2019 influenza season, even between neighbouring countries such as Australia and New Zealand. Similar observations have been reported from Europe. Thus, it appears that activity in one country is not indicative of activity in another country, even when influenza seasons are contemporaneous."

FARK won't let me link directly to the VE report, but you can find a link to it at the bottom of this article, titled "Heterogeneity in influenza seasonality and vaccine effectiveness in Australia, Chile, New Zealand and South Africa".
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 620x461]

I dunno. Seems like some pretty good motivational advertising, depending on how you look at it.


I agree.

Personally, I'm thinking Thursday I'll go to get mine. I've basically been waiting for September because that's when I've been getting it the last few years for work.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.