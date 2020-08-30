 Skip to content
(NYPost)   So let's check in with a random university to see how things are going now the students are back in class and oh crap that's not going to end well   (nypost.com)
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I suspect in a month or so we're going to look back to now, and think about how a college having this many positive tests was noteworthy.  I'm imaging that instead of a story like this going green, it'll be more like "## of additional colleges report 1000 or more covid cases.  This is not a repeat from yesterday."
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: I suspect in a month or so we're going to look back to now, and think about how a college having this many positive tests was noteworthy.  I'm imaging that instead of a story like this going green, it'll be more like "## of additional colleges report 1000 or more covid cases.  This is not a repeat from yesterday."


At the risk of promoting my own submission and losing the greenlight, I'm really impresses with my alma mater's approach to this.  How well it will work out is anyone's guess.  But I have to give our new president some credit.  Problem is, as we see here, college kids are gonna be college kids.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: I'm really impresses with my


And apparently I'm an LOLCAT today.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My school has just over 200 sick students.

In response, they closed the gym, made the dining hall takeout-only, and barred visitors from dorms.

We're boned.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is the stupidest farking timeline ever.

Save us, Bill and Ted!
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Diogenes: RodneyToady: I suspect in a month or so we're going to look back to now, and think about how a college having this many positive tests was noteworthy.  I'm imaging that instead of a story like this going green, it'll be more like "## of additional colleges report 1000 or more covid cases.  This is not a repeat from yesterday."

At the risk of promoting my own submission and losing the greenlight, I'm really impresses with my alma mater's approach to this.  How well it will work out is anyone's guess.  But I have to give our new president some credit.  Problem is, as we see here, college kids are gonna be college kids.


I remember my 18 year old self in the dorms. I was about 5% focused on school work and 95% focused on getting drunk and trying to have sex.  Not so much of the latter happened but I digress...

Anywho, college kids are gonna college kids. They are more likely to survive but there's gonna be a ton of cases every week.  The dorms were already a disease factory and this is obviously gonna be worse.  Factor in certain areas of the country that still consider it a hoax or a regular flu and off we go...
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And all because universities had to justify full tuition for the semester.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
https://www.thedailybeast.com/univers​i​ty-of-alabama-told-profs-not-to-tell-s​tudents-about-covid-infected-classmate​s?ref=home

"Do not tell the rest of the class," the [administration's] email reads, with the word "not" underlined. It goes on to say that students who test positive are not considered an exposure risk if masks were worn and social distancing was practiced-meaning the students and professor may never be informed if someone in their class tests positive. "
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Stupid panic-mitter. That's only like 1 in 25 students. For now. That we know of.
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I  hope the cute girl (second from left) is safe.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
YOU get the Covids, and YOU get the Covids.......

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We keep seeing these articles about fark ups at universities reopening, I don't see anyone bother to interview the faculty of the universities' school of medicine or public health department to see what they thought of their school reopening and the "safety" measures taken.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Here's something from another "random" college:
"A community college in Ohio has had no reported cases of COVID-19 traced to the school since reopening for in-person classes three months ago."
https://abcnews-go-com.cdn.ampproject.​org/v/s/abcnews.go.com/amp/US/college-​covid-19-cases-months-safely-reopened/​story?amp_js_v=a3&amp_gsa=1&id=7233191​1&usqp=mq331AQFKAGwASA%3D#aoh=15988110​183864&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goog​le.com&amp_tf=From%20%251%24s&ampshare​=https%3A%2F%2Fabcnews.go.com%2FUS%2Fc​ollege-covid-19-cases-months-safely-re​opened%2Fstory%3Fid%3D72331911
 
sdd2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregz18
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

CouldaWouldShoulda: And all because universities had to justify full tuition for the semester.


AND to justify playing football.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At first I looked at high number universities and thought maybe it was related to Div 1 football. Then I thought no, partying, heavy bar scenes near campus, and Greek housing. That about sums it up.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Diogenes: RodneyToady: I suspect in a month or so we're going to look back to now, and think about how a college having this many positive tests was noteworthy.  I'm imaging that instead of a story like this going green, it'll be more like "## of additional colleges report 1000 or more covid cases.  This is not a repeat from yesterday."

At the risk of promoting my own submission and losing the greenlight, I'm really impresses with my alma mater's approach to this.  How well it will work out is anyone's guess.  But I have to give our new president some credit.  Problem is, as we see here, college kids are gonna be college kids.


Wow. A whole university for toothpaste.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CouldaWouldShoulda: And all because universities had to justify full tuition for the semester.


Rule # 1 : Always follow the money ..
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"No one could have predicted this"
usnews.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Diogenes: RodneyToady: I suspect in a month or so we're going to look back to now, and think about how a college having this many positive tests was noteworthy.  I'm imaging that instead of a story like this going green, it'll be more like "## of additional colleges report 1000 or more covid cases.  This is not a repeat from yesterday."

At the risk of promoting my own submission and losing the greenlight, I'm really impresses with my alma mater's approach to this.  How well it will work out is anyone's guess.  But I have to give our new president some credit.  Problem is, as we see here, college kids are gonna be college kids.

Wow. A whole university for toothpaste.


I assure you I have never heard that joke before ;-)
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We won't see useful change until after one of these schools experiences the death of an athlete-god who contracts a particularly nasty case of COVID.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gregz18: CouldaWouldShoulda: And all because universities had to justify full tuition for the semester.

AND to justify playing football.


And because Republicans and the wealthy are desperate to force a return to "normalcy" before the stock market decides to go down the same toilet as the actual economy.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
By the end of the year, every American, without exception, will be infected.

And we will all be masking up and social distancing for the rest of our lives.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: This is the stupidest farking timeline ever.

Save us, Bill and Ted!


Can't. Trump outlawed music.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: We won't see useful change until after one of these schools experiences the death of an athlete-god who contracts a particularly nasty case of COVID.


You all don;t get it--it's not about anything but the money. Not just the colleges, everything we farking do. That's why all those people are dead, that's why people are fighting in the streets, if not worse, that's why our economy is DOA after a few months of living like normal humans, and not buying machines. (some people, that is. Greed will always outlast everything.)

Nothing is going to change unless we change it. We stop consuming, we stop sending our kids to college, we stop giving the farking money everything it wants. We give up some things, so that they have to give up bleeding us dry.

But since nobody is ever, ever going to do that, especially in this spoiled crowd, you all just keep wanking about this fantasyland where the money will start acting nice, if you keep giving it all of your money.

Don't be stupid. You stupid Consumers.
 
shaggai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Though we've a smaller population here in the United Kingdom, 8.8 million primary and high schools restart next week, and 2.4 million students start at universities in 2-3 weeks. I would hope we're looking at you and taking notes.

/not just taking notes, because doing nothing other than implementing the superficial plans we've had so far to slow the virus would be exceedingly silly
//fark
///3
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Diogenes: I'm really impresses with my

And apparently I'm an LOLCAT today.


soniamdissapoint.jpg
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is bad.  There are only so many literate people in the state of Alabama, and to have so many of them sick with covid...
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But they got the tuition, right?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Diogenes: RodneyToady: I suspect in a month or so we're going to look back to now, and think about how a college having this many positive tests was noteworthy.  I'm imaging that instead of a story like this going green, it'll be more like "## of additional colleges report 1000 or more covid cases.  This is not a repeat from yesterday."

At the risk of promoting my own submission and losing the greenlight, I'm really impresses with my alma mater's approach to this.  How well it will work out is anyone's guess.  But I have to give our new president some credit.  Problem is, as we see here, college kids are gonna be college kids.

I remember my 18 year old self in the dorms. I was about 5% focused on school work and 95% focused on getting drunk and trying to have sex.  Not so much of the latter happened but I digress...

Anywho, college kids are gonna college kids. They are more likely to survive but there's gonna be a ton of cases every week.  The dorms were already a disease factory and this is obviously gonna be worse.  Factor in certain areas of the country that still consider it a hoax or a regular flu and off we go...


Yeah, I remember back to my junior year.  I got chicken pox right before spring break.  They had to send to me home because they had no means to effectively quarantine me (and I was living in a fraternity at that point on top of it, where every sniffle was shared by the whole house).  Apparently things have changed.  And from what I learned they just bought out a whole hotel to act as a quarantine zone if needed.

I'd like to think if I were there now I'd be taking the right precautions and behaving.  There are ways to still have fun without going full college.  But this is my 50 year old self talking.  My 18-22 year old self may not have felt the same.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dafatone: My school has just over 200 sick students.

In response, they closed the gym, made the dining hall takeout-only, and barred visitors from dorms.

We're boned.


My alma mater is dead set that they're going to have everything be normal. No changes to dorms, except for they're not having as many four person suites. No changes with the rec center, except they're taking out some of the lockers in the locker room. Considering I never saw all of them used, it's meaningless. No football, but that was a conference decision not theirs.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Diogenes: RodneyToady: I suspect in a month or so we're going to look back to now, and think about how a college having this many positive tests was noteworthy.  I'm imaging that instead of a story like this going green, it'll be more like "## of additional colleges report 1000 or more covid cases.  This is not a repeat from yesterday."

At the risk of promoting my own submission and losing the greenlight, I'm really impresses with my alma mater's approach to this.  How well it will work out is anyone's guess.  But I have to give our new president some credit.  Problem is, as we see here, college kids are gonna be college kids.


Is it too much to have remote classes for this semester though? My classes are all remote as they decided no in person classes are to happen. Some are soon classes and some are online style but gets the job done. Classes with labs still meet but they have reduced numbers
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Bear Trap - apparently not a gay bar.  Who would have guessed?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Noone ever accused Alabammy of being sharp
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Diogenes: RodneyToady: I suspect in a month or so we're going to look back to now, and think about how a college having this many positive tests was noteworthy.  I'm imaging that instead of a story like this going green, it'll be more like "## of additional colleges report 1000 or more covid cases.  This is not a repeat from yesterday."

At the risk of promoting my own submission and losing the greenlight, I'm really impresses with my alma mater's approach to this.  How well it will work out is anyone's guess.  But I have to give our new president some credit.  Problem is, as we see here, college kids are gonna be college kids.

Is it too much to have remote classes for this semester though? My classes are all remote as they decided no in person classes are to happen. Some are soon classes and some are online style but gets the job done. Classes with labs still meet but they have reduced numbers


Go to my link.  Everyone goes back and is in quarantine.  Classes are remote.  After the initial quarantine period you get to go back to class if you're cleared.

Not every school can do that.  We're in the middle of farking nowhere so there's a dramatically reduced chance of external sources of infection.  And class sizes are super small to begin with.

All I'm saying is that there are smart ways to do this and reckless ways.  I cannot, of course, say whether even the smart ways will be enough.  But I am glad they seem to be taking it seriously at my old school.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: The Bear Trap - apparently not a gay bar.  Who would have guessed?


False advertising I tell you!
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Guys, don't worry, 'Bama will gladly kill all those students if it means they can keep raking in the football dollars.  Crisis averted!
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: https://www.thedailybeast.com/univers​i​ty-of-alabama-told-profs-not-to-tell-s​tudents-about-covid-infected-classmate​s?ref=home

"Do not tell the rest of the class," the [administration's] email reads, with the word "not" underlined. It goes on to say that students who test positive are not considered an exposure risk if masks were worn and social distancing was practiced-meaning the students and professor may never be informed if someone in their class tests positive. "


_IF_ they were all wearing masks, that... is actually pretty close to correct as far as the exposure risk goes.

Remember the case of the barbershop: barber and customers all wearing masks, barber had the 'Rona, 140 haircuts later, zero transmissions.

Of course, I'm guessing, this being where it is, that they're not all wearing masks or even close.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Diogenes: RodneyToady: I suspect in a month or so we're going to look back to now, and think about how a college having this many positive tests was noteworthy.  I'm imaging that instead of a story like this going green, it'll be more like "## of additional colleges report 1000 or more covid cases.  This is not a repeat from yesterday."

At the risk of promoting my own submission and losing the greenlight, I'm really impresses with my alma mater's approach to this.  How well it will work out is anyone's guess.  But I have to give our new president some credit.  Problem is, as we see here, college kids are gonna be college kids.

I remember my 18 year old self in the dorms. I was about 5% focused on school work and 95% focused on getting drunk and trying to have sex.  Not so much of the latter happened but I digress...

Anywho, college kids are gonna college kids. They are more likely to survive but there's gonna be a ton of cases every week.  The dorms were already a disease factory and this is obviously gonna be worse.  Factor in certain areas of the country that still consider it a hoax or a regular flu and off we go...


There's a saying, "if you think education is expensive, try ignorance."  Fits nicely on a bumper sticker.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: We won't see useful change until after one of these schools experiences the death of an athlete-god who contracts a particularly nasty case of COVID.


That'll do nothing. The whole point of college sports is a meat grinder where 95% of the athletes are left with nothing when they're done. Killing half of them would still produce enough athletes for the pro leagues.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Roll Covid
 
WillofJ2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Its amazing how schools universities businesses are hiding behind this version of hippa in a public health crisis and it comes down to an odd liability fear.
 
