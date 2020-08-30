 Skip to content
(Reuters)   FDA Commissioner will soon authorize a COVID-19 vaccine before Phase Three clinical trials are complete. What could possibly go wrong?   (reuters.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Culpable negligence is a term a Trumper official should be taught in the near future.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nope. Not going to happen. They will be injecting you with grape kool-aid or whatever.

There will not be a viable vaccine until 2022, if we're lucky. Wish the assholes would quit lying like that.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hired to lie.
Money has made this country dangerously stupid.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just for info and because it is a project I am working on now. All studies of drugs have to be registered with the FDA but 96% of clinical trials that show a negative result including harm to subjects are never published. Not being published means the FDA does not consider them when giving approval. The FDA is a lobbying group for pharm not a protector of the Public.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unintended consequences could be months or even years down the road. But hey, you'll probably be okay without all that fancy science, but let's face it BOOOOORRING testing stuff!
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Just for info and because it is a project I am working on now. All studies of drugs have to be registered with the FDA but 96% of clinical trials that show a negative result including harm to subjects are never published. Not being published means the FDA does not consider them when giving approval. The FDA is a lobbying group for pharm not a protector of the Public.


That both terrifies me and pisses me off. I don't think people realize just how much money and corporate influence has corrupted our government.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never thought I'd be an anti-vaxxer...
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let me guess... it's Hydroxychloroquine, isn't it?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting. I'm a volunteer for a major US drug company's vaccine. They're just starting testing. The only one I know of that is further along is the Oxford vaccine. So, what vaccine are they considering?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Interesting. I'm a volunteer for a major US drug company's vaccine. They're just starting testing. The only one I know of that is further along is the Oxford vaccine. So, what vaccine are they considering?


The one that pays Donny the most....
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Interesting. I'm a volunteer for a major US drug company's vaccine. They're just starting testing. The only one I know of that is further along is the Oxford vaccine. So, what vaccine are they considering?


Personal guess is Donnie wants to break the record set by the Cutter debacle. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic​les/PMC1383764/
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"This is going to be a science, medicine, data decision. This is not going to be a political decision," Hahn said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Just for info and because it is a project I am working on now. All studies of drugs have to be registered with the FDA but 96% of clinical trials that show a negative result including harm to subjects are never published. Not being published means the FDA does not consider them when giving approval. The FDA is a lobbying group for pharm not a protector of the Public.


1. Citation Needed
2. That 96% probably never make it to market.  As an investor in a few (non-client) pharmas I see that the results are generally public and it's pretty rare that something will make it through phase 3 working.  If something works as intended the pharma will blast it to the world. If it doesn't work then they don't release it and that's that.  One client mandated that if an employee or contractor is talking to anyone (even socially) about a product that client makes and the person mentions any aide effect they have to encourage the person to contact the client's adverse effect line and tell them.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't we usually test this stuff on Canadians first?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: eurotrader: Just for info and because it is a project I am working on now. All studies of drugs have to be registered with the FDA but 96% of clinical trials that show a negative result including harm to subjects are never published. Not being published means the FDA does not consider them when giving approval. The FDA is a lobbying group for pharm not a protector of the Public.

1. Citation Needed
2. That 96% probably never make it to market.  As an investor in a few (non-client) pharmas I see that the results are generally public and it's pretty rare that something will make it through phase 3 working.  If something works as intended the pharma will blast it to the world. If it doesn't work then they don't release it and that's that.  One client mandated that if an employee or contractor is talking to anyone (even socially) about a product that client makes and the person mentions any aide effect they have to encourage the person to contact the client's adverse effect line and tell them.


The study will be published guessing mid 2021. I am actually working on the meta analysis for psychiatric drugs. Still waiting on some FOIA requests and follow up.   For a general overview. http://https://www.vox.com/​the-big-ide​a/2017/8/1/16012946/clinical-trial-res​earch-public-transparency
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: enry: eurotrader: Just for info and because it is a project I am working on now. All studies of drugs have to be registered with the FDA but 96% of clinical trials that show a negative result including harm to subjects are never published. Not being published means the FDA does not consider them when giving approval. The FDA is a lobbying group for pharm not a protector of the Public.

1. Citation Needed
2. That 96% probably never make it to market.  As an investor in a few (non-client) pharmas I see that the results are generally public and it's pretty rare that something will make it through phase 3 working.  If something works as intended the pharma will blast it to the world. If it doesn't work then they don't release it and that's that.  One client mandated that if an employee or contractor is talking to anyone (even socially) about a product that client makes and the person mentions any aide effect they have to encourage the person to contact the client's adverse effect line and tell them.

The study will be published guessing mid 2021. I am actually working on the meta analysis for psychiatric drugs. Still waiting on some FOIA requests and follow up.   For a general overview. http://https://www.vox.com/t​he-big-idea/2017/8/1/16012946/clinical​-trial-research-public-transparency


I've never really trusted the approval board, the voting panel at all. I'd be interested in reading this when you're done.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trumpy is announcing a vaccine cure for COVID before the election whether it exists or not. Book it.

Sane people won't take it and his followers won't either, no one is going to touch it.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: eurotrader: enry: eurotrader: Just for info and because it is a project I am working on now. All studies of drugs have to be registered with the FDA but 96% of clinical trials that show a negative result including harm to subjects are never published. Not being published means the FDA does not consider them when giving approval. The FDA is a lobbying group for pharm not a protector of the Public.

1. Citation Needed
2. That 96% probably never make it to market.  As an investor in a few (non-client) pharmas I see that the results are generally public and it's pretty rare that something will make it through phase 3 working.  If something works as intended the pharma will blast it to the world. If it doesn't work then they don't release it and that's that.  One client mandated that if an employee or contractor is talking to anyone (even socially) about a product that client makes and the person mentions any aide effect they have to encourage the person to contact the client's adverse effect line and tell them.

The study will be published guessing mid 2021. I am actually working on the meta analysis for psychiatric drugs. Still waiting on some FOIA requests and follow up.   For a general overview. http://https://www.vox.com/t​he-big-idea/2017/8/1/16012946/clinical​-trial-research-public-transparency

I've never really trusted the approval board, the voting panel at all. I'd be interested in reading this when you're done.


With drafts we have been  sending around the resounding first reaction is anger. What drug companies have done to foster kids should be criminal. The poor and elderly are another group informed consent is considered pretty much optional by drug companies as long as  the "guardian" is paid.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Whatever goes wrong will just fuel more anti-vax paranoia (but in this case it'll be justified).

I won't take any vaccine that hasn't fully passed clinical trials without at least a few months of data to determine worst case scenarios so it looks like I'll be masked up for the foreseeable future.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Released right before election day, no doubt.
 
Koodz [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I said this months ago. Every single government agency has been undermined at this point in history. The FDA will poison you. The National Weather Service will lie to you about forecasts. Space Force will molest your horses.

Don't get this vaccine. It will not only not work it will be harmful. There's no other possibility.

You'd be better off volunteering for the Chinese Army and getting their vaccine than whatever this is going to be.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: Nope. Not going to happen. They will be injecting you with grape kool-aid or whatever.

There will not be a viable vaccine until 2022, if we're lucky. Wish the assholes would quit lying like that.


Maybe not, science can make some real progress when it doesn't have to pay attention to ethics.  If they're really going to roll out a "vaccine" for mass trials that will kick up the research time.

Of course, it's also completely unethical, because it's basically akin to murder or maiming people on a mass scale, but the data collected will come out faster.

What I'm saying is, don't be part of the first several waves of trials because they're about to treat the human population as lab rats and will be subjected to similar results as lab rats.

Of course, we have no system of laws anymore in place to actually hold anyone accountable, so why not commit mass genocide for a PR campaign.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Culpable negligence is a term a Trumper official should be taught in the near future.


Anti-vaxxer like typing detected.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I know this is normally a faux pad, but I really encourage people to read TFA before commenting on this one.  That story is a hell of a lot more nuanced than this headline (of course) and in pretty important ways
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Chariset: Never thought I'd be an anti-vaxxer...


Side effects of TDS may include...(see post above)
 
Norquist Vagprobe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm not taking any farking vaccines until Trump is out of office.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Norquist Vagprobe: Yeah, I'm not taking any farking vaccines until Trump is out of office.


Well...bye.

Seriously though, going for five years without a flu shot is stupid.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So... We should stop injecting Lysol into nursing home patients??

Nah... gonna keep on doing it until we get a vaccine.  The DOW demands it.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So the President that told us to drink bleach is going to give us a safe and effective vaccine? Yeah, okay.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Interesting. I'm a volunteer for a major US drug company's vaccine. They're just starting testing. The only one I know of that is further along is the Oxford vaccine. So, what vaccine are they considering?


If I had to bet, the one the Russians are touting.
 
OmnomnomCookies [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mark it down, pre election promise by a week or so, "We are about to approve the vaccine." Wait for the public response, market response, and a ton of other promises from Trumpy that will never happen. The whole m.o. for this guy is do something, because consequences are likely never to happen. No Mexican wall, no health care replacement to Obamacare, weaker foreign standings and influence, and a mountain of debt. Will it matter to supporters? Nope.

Thanks to our stupid population, our stupid media, and the party before county crowd we will get distracted by something shiny and end up with this hemorrhoid for another four years.
 
There are some who call me Tim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Don't we usually test this stuff on Canadians first?


I'd say let's test it on Trumpers first but I'd hate to do that and only later find out it is safe and effective
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This will be interesting to see. Many of the hard core trump supporters have posted over and over again about a covid vaccine being governmental control experiments and other such paranoia. I will be curious to see their reaction when President numbnuts applies political pressure to get a "vaccine" approved 2 weeks before the election.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: [Fark user image 425x240]


Trump's gonna Cronenberg us all.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Tangentially related, but there's a new talking point going around on the right-wing derpsphere.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Imagine being like "we've only killed 10,000 people through neglect! The rest died from issues related to the illness that's been spreading through our neglect. Chessmate, libimono's pizza!"
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Leave it to Trump to convince me to not get a vaccine.

I'm not getting an untested vaccine.

You want me to get a vaccine, you make it right and follow correct procedures.
 
acouvis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What could go wrong?

A shiat ton.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dengvax​i​a_controversy
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
On the plus side, if Trump does push an untested vaccine, and the majority of his followers get it, maybe one of the side effects will be sterility.

The rest of the country can sit back and wait to see what this weird form of phase three testing soes to the idiots, before getting a vaccine that under went proper testing.
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I am just going to leave this here.
https://www.sciencemuseum.org.uk/obje​c​ts-and-stories/medicine/thalidomide
 
soopey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What could go wrong?

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gar1013: Chariset: Never thought I'd be an anti-vaxxer...

Side effects of TDS may include...(see post above)


TDS is what morons like you that worship trump is.

What Chariset has is called intelligence.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Or they could wait until...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
