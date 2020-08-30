 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Oh, nothing, just a Russian fighter jet showing off and turning dangerously close to an American B-52. No word if the pilot's call sign is "индивидуалист". Why, yes, there is video   (thedrive.com) divider line
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In before our regular Canadian farker claims this is no big deal, jet pilots do this all the time and why are American pilots such wusses.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nocrash: In before our regular Canadian farker claims this is no big deal, jet pilots do this all the time and why are American pilots such wusses.


The specific indigent is no big deal, the fact that they are happening so frequently is what worrying.

Sure it happened all the time during the Cold War, but we're ratcheting sh*t up everywhere and all it takes is one mistake for this to turn into a real situation.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since this specific indigent IS kind of a big deal, I'll point out that attracting potential adversaries to come out and demonstrate they are still pants-wettingly fearful enough to race into the cage and tag the tiger just to prove how tough manly they are is possibly  meaningful.  I dunno, maybe they are not worried. Or mebbe Putin set the thing up with his punk Donny to make the feckless one seen presiduncial.  Quiet save.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Quien. Not quieto.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin strongly denied this happened. I don't see why it would be them.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure President Trump will set Putin straight.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has Trump apologized yet?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news for today is that USA still has good pilots in the hot seats. Our world ends when those seats get politically bent pilots in them.
Should not be long now.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's changed here is the US is publicizing these. They usually don't and any footage is classified. But now we're hearing about ALL of these intercepts. So ask Trump why we're suddenly sharing this.

/don't kid yourself thinking these intercepts are unusual
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Russians gon' Russ.  Their submarines routinely breach Swedish waters.  This is what they do.

/not that we don't do it too
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nekom: Russians gon' Russ.  Their submarines routinely breach Swedish waters.  This is what they do.

/not that we don't do it too


We got some tat coming.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nekom: Russians gon' Russ.  Their submarines routinely breach Swedish waters.  This is what they do.

/not that we don't do it too


The one thing we don't do like they have done is (intentionally) force close aboard situations between ships
 
stevecore
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Trump will blame our pilot
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Nocrash: In before our regular Canadian farker claims this is no big deal, jet pilots do this all the time and why are American pilots such wusses.

The specific

indigent is no big deal, the fact that they are happening so frequently is what worrying.

Sure it happened all the time during the Cold War, but we're ratcheting sh*t up everywhere and all it takes is one mistake for this to turn into a real situation.

Urmuf Hamer: Since this specific

indigent IS kind of a big deal, I'll point out that attracting potential adversaries to come out and demonstrate they are still pants-wettingly fearful enough to race into the cage and tag the tiger just to prove how tough manly they are is possibly  meaningful.  I dunno, maybe they are not worried. Or mebbe Putin set the thing up with his punk Donny to make the feckless one seen presiduncial.  Quiet save.


There's a disturbance in The Farce.....
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
fighterjetsworld.comView Full Size
 
rummonkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Russia has never been a friend or an ally.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And every time we make a big deal out of it it just encourages it. The Russian or Chinese pilot gets a story to tell and we get to bristle at the disrespect.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dick waving contest, every now and then. Happened all the time by them and us during the Cold War, the only difference is we didn't have video back then.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What can the USAF do?  If any of their pilots take any actions against Russia, Trump will personally fire them for disloyalty.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rummonkey: Russia has never been a friend or an ally.



True, we are their biatch

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As a Canadian I just want to say this is no big deal, jet pilots do this all the time and why are American pilots such wusses?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: rummonkey: Russia has never been a friend or an ally.


True, we are their biatch

[Fark user image image 681x401]


That is hauntingly perfect
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We have a madman as a leader and were flying a nuclear capable bomber somewhere near them and they have an issue with this? Fetch my fainting couch and clutching pearls.

We would do the same.
 
ijason
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
is this any different than when other countries send up fighters to intercept the russian bombers ?

seems like it's always the same deal, "but the russians flew their planes dangerously close!" or "but the russians drove their boats dangerously close!"

meanwhile every country does the same thing... country X sends their plane or boat to the fringe of the border and kinda wags around until country Y sends out a responding unit.
 
1funguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ha!
He prolly just thought it was Air Force 1 picking up this months check.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: rummonkey: Russia has never been a friend or an ally.


True, we are their biatch

[Fark user image image 681x401]


That's fine, I didn't want to sleep tonight anyway.

That's the stuff of nightmares right there
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: As a Canadian I just want to say this is no big deal, jet pilots do this all the time and why are American pilots such wusses?


Flying alongside to monitor is fine. Happens all the time.
Cowboy crossing the other path, just to wave your dick? Bad, stupid move.

That's how you end up with a mid air, a dead fighter pilot, and an emergency landing of the larger aircraft.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hainan_​I​sland_incident
 
way south
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: What can the USAF do?  If any of their pilots take any actions against Russia, Trump will personally fire them for disloyalty.


The B-52's are doing show of force flights under the orders of Trump's administration. These displays really annoy the Russians, which is why they're doing dangerous stunts near the bombers.
Of course Russians don't understand how aerodynamics work, so they'll keep do it till they they get sucked into the downwash of a 52. That will cause a massive international backlash, which then triggers more sanctions against Russia.

The US is building a case that is a pattern of behavior on Russia part, not a single incident.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Russia has no ground to stand on since they've done incursions against us for decades and we've never treated them this way.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
NewportBarGuy:

The cold war never ended.

The way the Russians acted changed.

They also compromised the presidency and your elections.

The Americans may have won the first battle, but screwed the pooch on the 2nd, while giving so much away.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 minute ago  
edmo:

They are being published because trump wants to look tough on Russia.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: We have a madman as a leader and were flying a nuclear capable bomber somewhere near them and they have an issue with this? Fetch my fainting couch and clutching pearls.

We would do the same.


There it is. North American poster from somewhere says we do intercepts with close pullups like this all the time.

Hint: we don't.
 
