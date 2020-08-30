 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   German anti-mask protesters tried- and briefly succeeded with- the "storm government building" tactic that has so been successful in the United States. Unlike US police, however, German police had no sympathy for such behavior   (bbc.com) divider line
15
    More: Followup, Protest, Angela Merkel, John F. Kennedy assassination, John F. Kennedy, Saturday's big Berlin protest, Nazism, Fascism, Germany  
•       •       •

962 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2020 at 11:04 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they grubby looking hippy wannabe youngish black white and brown nonconformist activists? Because those get no slack from the US fascisti/provacateur/ enforcement agencies here.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
U.S. police were in cahoots with the right-wing anti-mask protestors, so, yeah. You can tell by how our cops give the right-wingers water, directions, and strategy tips, while they just shoot everyone else.

It's nice to see at least one country that both treats their citizens with respect and intelligence, and ensures that the laws are followed.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
taskandpurpose.comView Full Size
 
Cubs300
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If I had existed in the 1950s, I would have called you a liar if you told me that 70 years from then I would prefer to live in Germany as opposed to the US.  Yet, here we are.  I wonder if I can claim German citizenship.  I have German ancestry somewhere in my line, I think.  Failing that, I worked at a German restaurant for 3 years, and can cook a mean schnitzel/sauerkraut/ dinner, completed with some lyonnaise potatoes.  That should count for something.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Germans know damn well the consequences of letting right-wing lunatics get into their government buildings and aren't about to let it happen again - ever.

dw.comView Full Size
 
tfresh
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cubs300: If I had existed in the 1950s, I would have called you a liar if you told me that 70 years from then I would prefer to live in Germany as opposed to the US.  Yet, here we are.  I wonder if I can claim German citizenship.  I have German ancestry somewhere in my line, I think.  Failing that, I worked at a German restaurant for 3 years, and can cook a mean schnitzel/sauerkraut/ dinner, completed with some lyonnaise potatoes.  That should count for something.


You know German police have the right to beat a confession out of you right? Not like here where they have to do it illegally.
 
badcommand
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yet here in Seattle we have self proclaimed socialists opening the doors of city hall to the unwashed and unmasked masses at off hours.

https://komonews.com/news/local/counc​i​l-member-sawant-let-protesters-into-ci​ty-hall-to-show-it-belongs-to-the-peop​le
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cubs300: If I had existed in the 1950s, I would have called you a liar if you told me that 70 years from then I would prefer to live in Germany as opposed to the US.  Yet, here we are.  I wonder if I can claim German citizenship.  I have German ancestry somewhere in my line, I think.  Failing that, I worked at a German restaurant for 3 years, and can cook a mean schnitzel/sauerkraut/ dinner, completed with some lyonnaise potatoes.  That should count for something.


Different European nations have different rules about descendants of their diaspora claiming citizenship. I don't know them for Germany, but for Poland one would need to have kept continuous citizenship over the generations. My paternal line from there did not, because who in the 1920s would have wanted to return to Poland?
 
rummonkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"
The demonstration was called by the Stuttgart-based movement Querdenken 711 (or Lateral Thinking 711). The group has more than 16,000 followers on Facebook and communicates largely through encrypted messaging service Telegram.
It believes that coronavirus regulations infringe on basic rights and freedoms enshrined in Germany's constitution and wants them to be lifted.
The protests have also gained support from Robert F Kennedy Jr. The anti-vaccination campaigner, also the son of assassinated US Democratic presidential hopeful Robert F Kennedy and nephew of assassinated US President John F Kennedy, was at the demonstration in Berlin.
Photos shared online also showed flags and slogans linked to the conspiracy theory QAnon."

Funny how all the groups claim personal rights and liberties are being infringed. One could think that they all get their marching orders from the same master.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Today's German Freiheitskämpfer:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trialpha
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why are there no groups protesting the requirement to wear clothes?
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fake news says there aren't any mask protesters in Europe . Only in the USA .
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thesis: Germany has fewer Nazis than the US.

Discuss.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rummonkey: "
The demonstration was called by the Stuttgart-based movement Querdenken 711 (or Lateral Thinking 711). The group has more than 16,000 followers on Facebook and communicates largely through encrypted messaging service Telegram.
It believes that coronavirus regulations infringe on basic rights and freedoms enshrined in Germany's constitution and wants them to be lifted.
The protests have also gained support from Robert F Kennedy Jr. The anti-vaccination campaigner, also the son of assassinated US Democratic presidential hopeful Robert F Kennedy and nephew of assassinated US President John F Kennedy, was at the demonstration in Berlin.
Photos shared online also showed flags and slogans linked to the conspiracy theory QAnon."

Funny how all the groups claim personal rights and liberties are being infringed. One could think that they all get their marching orders from the same master.


Farking Kennedy clan.
 
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cubs300: I have German ancestry somewhere in my line, I think.


Sorry, but unless you belong to one of the recognized diasporas (from Russia, Romania, Czech Republic, etc.) or your ancestors were driven from Germany due to Nazi persecution, that's not good enough.

tfresh: You know German police have the right to beat a confession out of you right? Not like here where they have to do it illegally.


Funny, but not true at all, no matter what you see at the movies.

trialpha: Why are there no groups protesting the requirement to wear clothes?


Because nudity in public isn't illegal per se.

rummonkey: Funny how all the groups claim personal rights and liberties are being infringed. One could think that they all get their marching orders from the same master.


Here in Berlin we had neo-Nazis together with anti-vaxxers and other assorted conspiracy theorists. The similarities are undeniable. I have no doubt they're all being fed from the same source in St. Petersburg.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.