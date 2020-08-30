 Skip to content
(CNN)   Get ready for Australian Bushfires 2: Flaming Bugaloo coming soon   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The B-52's - Bushfire
Youtube 9-2godREKGw
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.pinimg.com image 625x544]


What's in the gap?
 
stuffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Better get out those rakes.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

stuffy: Better get out those rakes.


And lock up those arsonists
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.pinimg.com image 625x544]

What's in the gap?



Angry Kangaroo boxing.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: leeksfromchichis: SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.pinimg.com image 625x544]

What's in the gap?


Angry Kangaroo boxing.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A  NSW, Not Safe for Work boat?
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I was just in the bay area for all the fires. It was 100+ for a week and smokey as shiat. Had to evacuate my mom. Luckily the fire missed her house. Im not sure how many more years it will. The fires were caused by a dry lightning storm at 5am. I've never seen that in California. Its getting worse every year. But climate change is a hoax.

Good luck Australia, were all counting on you.
 
Send More Chuck Berry [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Flaming Bugaloos?
 
Burra
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Burra
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A ScoMo Christmas Message
Youtube vlPUv9FuTxQ
 
