(Some Masked Man)   Drunk woman throws a fit in Chinese restaurant over mask wearing while an off-duty cop tells them to let her do it, because this is America now   (outline.com) divider line
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sad thing is, when more places start closing, the selfish maskholes, terrified of showing anything that isn't tough or awesome or cool, will blame the masked people for being pussies and not going out, not realizing THEY are the reason the masked people don't want to go out.
 
soupafi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And let me guess, cop gets a paid vacation while they "look into it"
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She's lucky the cop was there, otherwise the workers might have gone Bruce Lee on her ass. I know Chinese people, and they all act like COVID is as bad as the Black Death.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 800x637]


Is that sheep farking that coronavirus? Because if so, that makes that comic even more awesome.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Take His Pension
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
the unidentified woman pushing plastic partitions over on the front desk while an unidentified, off-duty Quincy Police officer flashes his identification. According to investigators, the Quincy officer was at the restaurant with the woman

Yan said she refused service because the woman was drunk.


the woman's husband, who Yan said was not there, the following day. He said his wife "always wears a mask." His name was not disclosed.

thenewcivilrightsmovement.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: She's lucky the cop was there, otherwise the workers might have gone Bruce Lee on her ass. I know Chinese people, and they all act like COVID is as bad as the Black Death.


They might remember this thing called SARS from a while ago.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 800x637]


What's with the douchey looking couple.
 
bthom37
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bslim: the unidentified woman pushing plastic partitions over on the front desk while an unidentified, off-duty Quincy Police officer flashes his identification. According to investigators, the Quincy officer was at the restaurant with the woman

Yan said she refused service because the woman was drunk.


the woman's husband, who Yan said was not there, the following day. He said his wife "always wears a mask." His name was not disclosed.

[thenewcivilrightsmovement.com image 850x443]


Bootlickers have no limit to their love of cops.

Probably even thanks the guy after he comes in his wife.
 
Koodz [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Off duty cops need to have the exact same rights and responsibilities as off duty bartenders, i.e. none.

If you want to engage in some copping, put your uniform and badge back on. Until then you're just a farking guy.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And another thing, I get it, you are an asshole and a plague rat who doesn't want to wear the mask, personally. But now there's an escalation to remove the plastic barriers protecting us from you rat-f*ckers? Really, we are supposed to breathe-in your foulness?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weapon13
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Koodz: Off duty cops need to have the exact same rights and responsibilities as off duty bartenders, i.e. none.

If you want to engage in some copping, put your uniform and badge back on. Until then you're just a farking guy.


"I'm a cop"

"So farking what? You're not coming in without a mask, fark you"
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Koodz: Off duty cops need to have the exact same rights and responsibilities as off duty bartenders, i.e. none.

If you want to engage in some copping, put your uniform and badge back on. Until then you're just a farking guy.


But then they wouldn't get even more special treatment.

But, hey, if he wants all the benefits of being treated as a lie enforcement officer 24/7, looks like he encouraged law breaking. Sounds like he is looking for a sternly worded reprimand in the shredder file. Or fired. But I doubt that.
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: She's lucky the cop was there, otherwise the workers might have gone Bruce Lee on her ass. I know Chinese people, and they all act like COVID is as bad as the Black Death.


You needed to work in some broken english and a comment about being good at math and bad at driving to really hit all the racist tropes.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: She's lucky the cop was there, otherwise the workers might have gone Bruce Lee on her ass. I know Chinese people, and they all act like COVID is as bad as the Black Death.


This man, "knows", "Chinese", people!
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"If all those people come in (again), I will still say no for the rest of my life," Yan said.

Things a pissed-off Chinese woman might say.
 
Koodz [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

weapon13: Koodz: Off duty cops need to have the exact same rights and responsibilities as off duty bartenders, i.e. none.

If you want to engage in some copping, put your uniform and badge back on. Until then you're just a farking guy.

"I'm a cop"

"So farking what? You're not coming in without a mask, fark you"


The mask problem is only going to be solved by the masked mashing unmasked faces. And yes, I mean we're going to have to start beating the shiat out of old men and women and teenagers and whoever else is out there deciding their convenience trumps our lives.

Of course the other problem is that you're more likely to find a firearm in the possession of an unmasked asshole so you'll have to be prepared to turn the produce aisle into the OK Corral. Well, maybe the Hot Pockets aisle since these dickheads don't eat vegetables.

Of course only the bad guys use violence so that's why they'll always win.

We hired some people who were supposed to have the exclusive capacity to engage in violence for the public good, but wouldn't you know it, they turned out to all be Nazis.
 
Koodz [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Koodz: Off duty cops need to have the exact same rights and responsibilities as off duty bartenders, i.e. none.

If you want to engage in some copping, put your uniform and badge back on. Until then you're just a farking guy.

But then they wouldn't get even more special treatment.

But, hey, if he wants all the benefits of being treated as a lie enforcement officer 24/7, looks like he encouraged law breaking. Sounds like he is looking for a sternly worded reprimand in the shredder file. Or fired. But I doubt that.


I'm offering a fair deal here. Off duty cops also have no responsibilities under my proposal. If a cop is off the clock and some shiat goes down he doesn't have to do anything about it other than what any other private citizen would have to do.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: SloppyFrenchKisser: [bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 800x637]

Is that sheep farking that coronavirus? Because if so, that makes that comic even more awesome.


the virus is disguised.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Koodz: weapon13: Koodz: Off duty cops need to have the exact same rights and responsibilities as off duty bartenders, i.e. none.

If you want to engage in some copping, put your uniform and badge back on. Until then you're just a farking guy.

"I'm a cop"

"So farking what? You're not coming in without a mask, fark you"

The mask problem is only going to be solved by the masked mashing unmasked faces. And yes, I mean we're going to have to start beating the shiat out of old men and women and teenagers and whoever else is out there deciding their convenience trumps our lives.

Of course the other problem is that you're more likely to find a firearm in the possession of an unmasked asshole so you'll have to be prepared to turn the produce aisle into the OK Corral. Well, maybe the Hot Pockets aisle since these dickheads don't eat vegetables.

Of course only the bad guys use violence so that's why they'll always win.

We hired some people who were supposed to have the exclusive capacity to engage in violence for the public good, but wouldn't you know it, they turned out to all be Nazis.


Are you sure beating the "sh*t" out of teenagers is an appropriate response? One in which history will record that you met your moment? Maybe you could turn some of that rambunctious energy into making bricks to help Americans rebuild after the hurricane.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bthom37: Bslim: the unidentified woman pushing plastic partitions over on the front desk while an unidentified, off-duty Quincy Police officer flashes his identification. According to investigators, the Quincy officer was at the restaurant with the woman

Yan said she refused service because the woman was drunk.


the woman's husband, who Yan said was not there, the following day. He said his wife "always wears a mask." His name was not disclosed.

[thenewcivilrightsmovement.com image 850x443]

Bootlickers have no limit to their love of cops.

Probably even thanks the guy after he comes in his wife.


We have some of those boot-lickers right here on FARK even on positions of authority. They'll time you out for comparing them to pork products. See they are snowflakey that way. And I will remember that next time they're begging for TF sign-ups and renewals.

F*CK THAT SH*T!
 
dryknife
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Figures Karen is out running around on her husband.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: SloppyFrenchKisser: [bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 800x637]

Is that sheep farking that coronavirus? Because if so, that makes that comic even more awesome.


I think it is supposed to be covid in sheep's clothing.  But it does look like a sheep f****** a covid.
 
Koodz [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Koodz: weapon13: Koodz: Off duty cops need to have the exact same rights and responsibilities as off duty bartenders, i.e. none.

If you want to engage in some copping, put your uniform and badge back on. Until then you're just a farking guy.

"I'm a cop"

"So farking what? You're not coming in without a mask, fark you"

The mask problem is only going to be solved by the masked mashing unmasked faces. And yes, I mean we're going to have to start beating the shiat out of old men and women and teenagers and whoever else is out there deciding their convenience trumps our lives.

Of course the other problem is that you're more likely to find a firearm in the possession of an unmasked asshole so you'll have to be prepared to turn the produce aisle into the OK Corral. Well, maybe the Hot Pockets aisle since these dickheads don't eat vegetables.

Of course only the bad guys use violence so that's why they'll always win.

We hired some people who were supposed to have the exclusive capacity to engage in violence for the public good, but wouldn't you know it, they turned out to all be Nazis.

Are you sure beating the "sh*t" out of teenagers is an appropriate response? One in which history will record that you met your moment? Maybe you could turn some of that rambunctious energy into making bricks to help Americans rebuild after the hurricane.


Yeah, I'm pretty sure clotheslining plague rats is exactly what the moment calls for. It's all they understand.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dryknife: Figures Karen is out running around on her husband.


You just gotta love how they went to her husband for a quote.

Soooo, that cop is plowing your wife, hard, do you think they wear masks?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: I know Chinese people, and they all act like COVID is as bad as the Black Death.


Thanks, Cliven.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: ColonelCathcart: She's lucky the cop was there, otherwise the workers might have gone Bruce Lee on her ass. I know Chinese people, and they all act like COVID is as bad as the Black Death.

This man, "knows", "Chinese", people!


They make up 1/5 people on this planet and their diaspora is all over the world. Most people know a Chinese person....
 
Serious Black
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: The sad thing is, when more places start closing, the selfish maskholes, terrified of showing anything that isn't tough or awesome or cool, will blame the masked people for being pussies and not going out, not realizing THEY are the reason the masked people don't want to go out.


Ms. Black works a customer service job. She has no* choice but to place herself into close contact with people who want to shop at her store. I find myself constantly at a low state of terror nowadays when she goes to work. I'm not sure what's more terrifying: hearing things like they sent an employee home with a hacking cough and demanded they get tested (like happened a couple of days ago), or reading stories like these where irate, maskless customers pose a mortal threat to employees and are advised to let them be COVID Carls and Carlas.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [Fark user image 425x425]


And Are

\fixed
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: She's lucky the cop was there, otherwise the workers might have gone Bruce Lee on her ass. I know Chinese people, and they all act like COVID is as bad as the Black Death.


isn't shiat supposed to come out of your ass, not your mouth?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: "If all those people come in (again), I will still say no for the rest of my life," Yan said.

Things a pissed-off Chinese woman might say.


I'd call that, "Things a pissed off anybody might say."
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

flucto: ColonelCathcart: She's lucky the cop was there, otherwise the workers might have gone Bruce Lee on her ass. I know Chinese people, and they all act like COVID is as bad as the Black Death.

isn't shiat supposed to come out of your ass, not your mouth?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bslim: the unidentified woman pushing plastic partitions over on the front desk while an unidentified, off-duty Quincy Police officer flashes his identification. According to investigators, the Quincy officer was at the restaurant with the woman

Yan said she refused service because the woman was drunk.


the woman's husband, who Yan said was not there, the following day. He said his wife "always wears a mask." His name was not disclosed.

[thenewcivilrightsmovement.com image 850x443]


Is the mask she usually wears made of black latex with a zipper over the mouth?
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Look, I don't fault the the cop.  Drunk, crazy women cheating on their husbands are down for just about anything.  Is it really an abuse of power when you are just making sure you get the butt stuff?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Por que tan serioso: ColonelCathcart: She's lucky the cop was there, otherwise the workers might have gone Bruce Lee on her ass. I know Chinese people, and they all act like COVID is as bad as the Black Death.

This man, "knows", "Chinese", people!

They make up 1/5 people on this planet and their diaspora is all over the world. Most people know a Chinese person....


No one said you don't know "a" Chinese person.
 
mediocretaur
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Koodz: Off duty cops need to have the exact same rights and responsibilities as off duty bartenders, i.e. none.

If you want to engage in some copping, put your uniform and badge back on. Until then you're just a farking guy.


Koodz: AppleOptionEsc: Koodz: Off duty cops need to have the exact same rights and responsibilities as off duty bartenders, i.e. none.

If you want to engage in some copping, put your uniform and badge back on. Until then you're just a farking guy.

But then they wouldn't get even more special treatment.

But, hey, if he wants all the benefits of being treated as a lie enforcement officer 24/7, looks like he encouraged law breaking. Sounds like he is looking for a sternly worded reprimand in the shredder file. Or fired. But I doubt that.

I'm offering a fair deal here. Off duty cops also have no responsibilities under my proposal. If a cop is off the clock and some shiat goes down he doesn't have to do anything about it other than what any other private citizen would have to do.


This needs to stand strong on all fronts.  If an off duty officer is involved in a car accident and the authorities arrive, that officer needs to not get special treatment.  If an off duty officer and a civilian get into a physical altercation, that civilian shouldn't be charged with assaulting an officer etc
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: ColonelCathcart: Por que tan serioso: ColonelCathcart: She's lucky the cop was there, otherwise the workers might have gone Bruce Lee on her ass. I know Chinese people, and they all act like COVID is as bad as the Black Death.

This man, "knows", "Chinese", people!

They make up 1/5 people on this planet and their diaspora is all over the world. Most people know a Chinese person....

No one said you don't know "a" Chinese person.


Because I know multiple Chinese people.
 
Flincher
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark every police officer in this country. Until they earn the respect of all the American citizens, they are the enemy.

Fark the rich, fark the republicans that they jerk off to, and FARK THAT tired excuse of "there are just some bad apples". All cops are complicit in the actions of those nazi-farks until they actually stand up and do something about it.

We are on our own and must accordingly.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 800x637]


Hot damn, I miss Madison.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Koodz: AppleOptionEsc: Koodz: Off duty cops need to have the exact same rights and responsibilities as off duty bartenders, i.e. none.

If you want to engage in some copping, put your uniform and badge back on. Until then you're just a farking guy.

But then they wouldn't get even more special treatment.

But, hey, if he wants all the benefits of being treated as a lie enforcement officer 24/7, looks like he encouraged law breaking. Sounds like he is looking for a sternly worded reprimand in the shredder file. Or fired. But I doubt that.

I'm offering a fair deal here. Off duty cops also have no responsibilities under my proposal. If a cop is off the clock and some shiat goes down he doesn't have to do anything about it other than what any other private citizen would have to do.


So the same as on duty then?

Cops have gone to court multiple times (and won) to establish they have no duty to prevent crime or protect anyone. The motto "to protect and serve" is literally not true.
 
