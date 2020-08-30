 Skip to content
(CNN)   Worried about love triangles and paternity disputes, the Park Service warns visitors from getting mixed up in elk mating season   (cnn.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah I've been stuck in a rut, too. It really does help to get laid.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't Fark have enough stories about the Falwells already?  Sheesh.  Give it a rest already.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because I still have it in my recent images folder:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Otherwise, this could happen:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Yeah I've been stuck in a rut, too. It really does help to get laid.


I hear there are some female elk that could use some Luvin'.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people just like to watch.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a new dish for you; Elk Fuk Yu - a serving of long pig on a bed of grass covered in white sauce.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Headed out to Valdez Caldara in a week.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think that most Elks are well over the age where I would be interested in getting involved in their mating practices.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Still...  I like the hats.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
gohunt-assets-us-west-2.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
