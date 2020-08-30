 Skip to content
(Tucson.com)   Another statue has a group demanding its removal because it immortalizes a giant tyrannical king that never existed. FARK: It's a T-Rex in front of a McDonald's   (tucson.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dinosaur deniers.. yet another new and horrifying concept in reaching new frontiers in Stupidity.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Arizona: it's a dry heave
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I live just down the road from that dinosaur.  Everybody loves Tanque Verde T-Rex, and I have a feeling "Christians Against Dinosaurs" is a bit of a spoof.

/Although with Poe's Law, you never know
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Third Man: I live just down the road from that dinosaur.  Everybody loves Tanque Verde T-Rex, and I have a feeling "Christians Against Dinosaurs" is a bit of a spoof.

/Although with Poe's Law, you never know


I do like that the T-Rex is wearing a mask.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: Dinosaur deniers.. yet another new and horrifying concept in reaching new frontiers in Stupidity.


Thank you & well put!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Presbyterian. I think I'll start "Christians For Dinosaurs." And no, I don't believe they were around during the time of Noah and died on the Ark.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Todd300: Arizona: it's a dry heave


Arizona: it's not the heat it's the stupidity.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Dinosaur deniers.. yet another new and horrifying concept in reaching new frontiers in Stupidity.


Dinosaur deniers? So what is Jesus supposed to ride now?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: The Third Man: I live just down the road from that dinosaur.  Everybody loves Tanque Verde T-Rex, and I have a feeling "Christians Against Dinosaurs" is a bit of a spoof.

/Although with Poe's Law, you never know

I do like that the T-Rex is wearing a mask.


Me too, but I hope he never gets a nose itch.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder who these delightful folks are voting for
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people have way too much time on their hands.  They're not very bright, either.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God made a flat Earth with no dinosaurs and Satan made fake dinosaurs and people that think the Earth is round and history exists.

Deal with it while writhing in hell, heathens.

/ascends_rapturously
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My CSB: We had a helicopter Mom at our Boy Scout Troop and every few years we had to move or re-arrange the Patrols. As per our well established routine, the Patrol had to pick a new name. This one year, our helicopter Mom's son was in the Patrol that decided that they would be The Dragon Patrol. Nice enough, boy-led Patrols pick their own names. Well, next thing I know helicopter Mom is in my face demanding that they cannot be the Dragon Patrol since Dragons are mythical creatures! I think I laughed in her face at that one. Your son is trying to tell you something, lady.

/ For thhis and so much more is why I called the entire family The California Rasin-Nuts.
// Felt sorry for the kids in her family
/// Three kids that are going to have a tough life.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Dinosaur deniers.. yet another new and horrifying concept in reaching new frontiers in Stupidity.


Holy shiat, THIS^^.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Dinosaur deniers.. yet another new and horrifying concept in reaching new frontiers in Stupidity.


Dinosaurs.
Look, just because a large number of people pretend like something exists and act on that doesn't make it exist.
See Santa Claus as an example.
Regardless of how many milk and cookies people leave out, it's not going to make him more real.

/not serious
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's just be glad that they didn't take matters into their own hands.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: The Third Man: I live just down the road from that dinosaur.  Everybody loves Tanque Verde T-Rex, and I have a feeling "Christians Against Dinosaurs" is a bit of a spoof.

/Although with Poe's Law, you never know

I do like that the T-Rex is wearing a mask.


Wait, that wasn't someone's underwear?
I should cross that off my fetish list now? The ink isn't even dry!

/great. Rule 34. Now I'm sure there's a video out there of people in those Dino-suits having sex
 
highfever687
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All statue lives matter!
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: The Third Man: I live just down the road from that dinosaur.  Everybody loves Tanque Verde T-Rex, and I have a feeling "Christians Against Dinosaurs" is a bit of a spoof.

/Although with Poe's Law, you never know

I do like that the T-Rex is wearing a mask.


I haven't been by it in a few years, but they used to give it antlers and a red nose and have it pulling the Flintstone's car like a sled ever year around Christmas time.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Alphax: Dinosaur deniers.. yet another new and horrifying concept in reaching new frontiers in Stupidity.

Dinosaurs.
Look, just because a large number of people pretend like something exists and act on that doesn't make it exist.
See Santa Claus as an example.
Regardless of how many milk and cookies people leave out, it's not going to make him more real.

/not serious


I imagine these are the same kind of people who discovered elephant/mastodon fossils and just believed they were obviously 15 ft. tall cyclops.  Except, ya know, they were working with what human knowledge was 2000 years ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knows for a fact that dinosaurs existed, cause I seen a replica of Jesus riding a velociraptor at one of those bible history museums. Those museums are even better than science because their bassed on god's own personally written words. That is FACT.  You can't beet the Lord our saviour, who died on the cross for our sins! Amen!

So these Christians against dinosaurs need to go learn themselfs more about history. Idiots!
 
Bootysama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Dinosaur deniers.. yet another new and horrifying concept in reaching new frontiers in Stupidity.


This is in no way a new thing. I knew multiple people when I was a kid who were taught that dinosaurs weren't real or some variation of that and I'm in my late thirties.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Alphax: Dinosaur deniers.. yet another new and horrifying concept in reaching new frontiers in Stupidity.

Dinosaurs.
Look, just because a large number of people pretend like something exists and act on that doesn't make it exist.
See Santa Claus as an example.
Regardless of how many milk and cookies people leave out, it's not going to make him more real.

/not serious


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: Alphax: Dinosaur deniers.. yet another new and horrifying concept in reaching new frontiers in Stupidity.

Dinosaur deniers? So what is Jesus supposed to ride now?


Your mother, Trebek!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Archie Goodwin: Alphax: Dinosaur deniers.. yet another new and horrifying concept in reaching new frontiers in Stupidity.

Dinosaur deniers? So what is Jesus supposed to ride now?

Your mother, Trebek!


Sorry. Answer must be in the form of a question.
Moving onto next contestant.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rightwing farkers will believe anything.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm irrationally angry that there is such a thing as "dinosaur deniers" now, I didn't know that was a thing until 5 minutes ago.  Dinosaurs were my "Tonka trucks" growing up, I read so many books and had so many toys.

It feels like telling a super-christian that everything they believe/been taught was a lie, with zero evidence to back it up.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calling Giant Meteor 2020...
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Dinosaur deniers.. yet another new and horrifying concept in reaching new frontiers in Stupidity.


God only put bones and fossils around the place to test our faith.

Yeah, so anyway... with everything going on just now, you would think people would focus their energies on something useful. Maybe help out a local food bank or something along those lines? Or, has everyone in the states gotten so insufferably combative that they are looking for turds in cartons of ice cream?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: Alphax: Dinosaur deniers.. yet another new and horrifying concept in reaching new frontiers in Stupidity.

Dinosaur deniers? So what is Jesus supposed to ride now?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...he doesn't see anything funny about "lying to our children."

Says the guy indoctrinating his kids into a cult that believes in a magical sky wizard.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Archie Goodwin: Alphax: Dinosaur deniers.. yet another new and horrifying concept in reaching new frontiers in Stupidity.

Dinosaur deniers? So what is Jesus supposed to ride now?

[Fark user image 378x288]


He should have, imagine the paintings that would have came out of the renaissance of Jesus riding an elephant.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phenn: Alphax: Dinosaur deniers.. yet another new and horrifying concept in reaching new frontiers in Stupidity.

God only put bones and fossils around the place to test our faith.

Yeah, so anyway... with everything going on just now, you would think people would focus their energies on something useful. Maybe help out a local food bank or something along those lines? Or, has everyone in the states gotten so insufferably combative that they are looking for turds in cartons of ice cream?


God only puts hungry people there to test our faith.  If we let them die, they get to be judged and maybe be with Jesus.  Yay!

/s
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bootysama: Alphax: Dinosaur deniers.. yet another new and horrifying concept in reaching new frontiers in Stupidity.

This is in no way a new thing. I knew multiple people when I was a kid who were taught that dinosaurs weren't real or some variation of that and I'm in my late thirties.


Nor is it horrifying.  It is a comforting confirmation of my prior belief that certain people, different from myself, are morons.  My self esteem was beginning to wane but this has bolstered it anew with feelings of superiority.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Third Man: I live just down the road from that dinosaur.  Everybody loves Tanque Verde T-Rex, and I have a feeling "Christians Against Dinosaurs" is a bit of a spoof.

/Although with Poe's Law, you never know


Or the group is about 10 people like a million moms.

IIRC aren't there dinosaurs on the ark experience? I mean if they are there at such a holy site then they must have existed at some point in the last 3000 years.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ChibiDebuHage: I knows for a fact that dinosaurs existed, cause I seen a replica of Jesus riding a velociraptor at one of those bible history museums. Those museums are even better than science because their bassed on god's own personally written words. That is FACT.  You can't beet the Lord our saviour, who died on the cross for our sins! Amen!

So these Christians against dinosaurs need to go learn themselfs more about history. Idiots!


Docked 2 points for not spelling that last word 'idjits'.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The T-Rex at the Ripley museum in Hollywood has a better mask.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It should be removed, and replaced with one that has the correct posture.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: phenn: Alphax: Dinosaur deniers.. yet another new and horrifying concept in reaching new frontiers in Stupidity.

God only put bones and fossils around the place to test our faith.

Yeah, so anyway... with everything going on just now, you would think people would focus their energies on something useful. Maybe help out a local food bank or something along those lines? Or, has everyone in the states gotten so insufferably combative that they are looking for turds in cartons of ice cream?

God only puts hungry people there to test our faith.  If we let them die, they get to be judged and maybe be with Jesus.  Yay!

/s


Same logic applies to diseases, crippling injuries and natural disasters. "I thank the LORD JESUS IN HEAVEN that my house was spared by that F5 Tornado that wrecked my neighborhood and destroyed all of my neighbors houses!" I thank the LORD JESUS IN HEAVEN that my son wasn't born with a gimpy leg and an ugly face like those horrible sinners across the street who deserved it because they're SINNERS who show how much they hate Jesus by being Episcopalians instead of proper Baptists like our family."

Common clay, etc etc etc...
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

groppet: The T-Rex at the Ripley museum in Hollywood has a better mask.
[Fark user image 425x322]


As a PA farker (deep in PA dutch territory), I feel like you Californians have co-opted our pronunciation of "Rawrsh your hands" in an ethnically derisive way.  :(
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTFA:

CAD is dedicated to the belief that dinosaurs never existed at all but are, in fact, a scam perpetrated by scientists, possibly as part of some liberal plot against religion.

I've said it before. I will say it again.

Conservatives just keep getting dumber and crazier.

If you believe Hillary Clinton is part of a secret cabal of Satan worshiping pedophile cannibals, you are dumb and crazy.

If you believe dinosaurs are just a made up plot by liberal scientists to destroy faith in the Bible, you are dumb and crazy.

If you believe we can balance the budget by cutting taxes for the rich, increasing military spending, and slashing NPR's budget in half, you are dumb and crazy.

These are not my opinions. These are objective facts of reality stated without bias.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Rightwing farkers will believe anything.


FTFA:

Attempts to reach those in charge of Christians Against Dinosaurs were unsuccessful. According to several articles written about the group since it first gained fame about five years ago, the movement has no clear leadership or agenda beyond trying to contradict centuries of science, including literal tons of actual, physical specimens.

That makes me suspicious that this is some group parodying the Westboro Baptist Church and organizations like that.

It's got no identifiable founder, leader, or official spokesperson.   The sole issue that it is concerned about is dinosaurs.

I'm thinking this is some person (or at most a handful of friends) having fun at your expense.
 
Dakai
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Alphax: Dinosaur deniers.. yet another new and horrifying concept in reaching new frontiers in Stupidity.

Dinosaur deniers? So what is Jesus supposed to ride now?


I'm pretty sure he rode Mary Magdalene once or twice.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: groppet: The T-Rex at the Ripley museum in Hollywood has a better mask.
[Fark user image 425x322]

As a PA farker (deep in PA dutch territory), I feel like you Californians have co-opted our pronunciation of "Rawrsh your hands" in an ethnically derisive way.  :(


How dare you! I am not in or from California. I am right over the Mason Dixon from you :D
But it also sounds like the way they say it in Baltimore.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
'Christians Against Dinosaurs '

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Alphax: Dinosaur deniers.. yet another new and horrifying concept in reaching new frontiers in Stupidity.

Dinosaur deniers? So what is Jesus supposed to ride now?


Cock?
 
Quantumbunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JRoo: God made a flat Earth with no dinosaurs and Satan made fake dinosaurs and people that think the Earth is round and history exists.

Deal with it while writhing in hell, heathens.

/ascends_rapturously


You joke, but taken literally, the Apple in the Garden Of Eden is taken from the tree of knowledge. In some variations, the tree of knowledge of good and evil.

So in way, Satan, by convincing woman and therefore man to learn, and have knowledge... God didn't want us to have... What you said is actually a valid way of a believer perceiving those events. All our lives are spent with the horrifying knowledge that we have wronged Him and we have to live with that.

Worldviews are a funny thing to take fully in context, because sometimes your scorn will turn to pity.

I certainly don't know how to fix these people.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Alphax: Dinosaur deniers.. yet another new and horrifying concept in reaching new frontiers in Stupidity.


New? You sweet summer child.

"Dinosaur bones were put there by Satan to make us believe in evolution" has been a thing for a looooooong time now.
 
