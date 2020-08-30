 Skip to content
CSB Sunday Morning: We all have an goofy memory or two that when we recall it we can't help but grin like a fool. Well don't keep it to yourself, share the love
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
1973

I started working at the drugstore before I could drive but when I got my driver's license, making deliveries became part of my job. The delivery car, a 1965 Ford Galaxy 500 was already pretty beat up when I started driving it. There were a lot of deliveries and I spent a lot of time in the car. As you can imagine, even though I was a new driver, it got pretty boring. So I began to experiment with the car, driving it in L1, L2, etc. to relieve the boredom. One day, when I was going about 40mph in L2, I turned off the engine and the car slowed to 20mph. When I turned the engine back on, I heard a small backfire "pop" underneath me in the muffler. It was then I realized that I could control the timing and the intensity of the backfire. From that moment on I prowled the streets searching, praying, that I would see someone with their hood up so that I could roll by and... Ka-BOOM!! Of course I found many an opportunity to make the car backfire, people cutting lawns, going past my friends houses, it became my way of letting people know I was around. Once I drove past a friend who was standing with her neighbor and saluted them. He turned to her and said "I hate that guy."

relaxitsjustme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Be 10-12 year old me playing in a pick up game of basketball with a couple of older kids (15-16) in the neighborhood.  One of the older kids was sitting on the ground, back up against a post, knees up, eating a tomato sandwich when Plop! a chunk of tomato falls out of his sandwich and hits him right in the crotch.  Did I mention he was wearing white shorts?  The older kids immediately laid into him with comments like "Way to go period pants" and "that time of the month again".  To younger me who had learned about menses not that much earlier this was hysterical.  Being younger I didn't dare say anything but whenever I remember the scene I can't help but chuckle.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Pinche Mateo: 1973
I prowled the streets searching, praying, that I would see someone with their hood up so that I could roll by and... Ka-BOOM!!


Uncool story bro. Reminds me of people who like to drive up behind kids riding their bike and throw firecrackers at them.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wademh: Pinche Mateo: 1973
I prowled the streets searching, praying, that I would see someone with their hood up so that I could roll by and... Ka-BOOM!!

Uncool story bro. Reminds me of people who like to drive up behind kids riding their bike and throw firecrackers at them.


Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First, I'm terrible at basketball, it's the only game I didn't play as a kid, I might hit 20% of uncontested free throws, maybe.  I can't even consistently hit a layup, can barely dribble and have poor court vision.  I used to get the occasional blocked shot, just because I have freakishly long arms for my height.  So, I'm 40 and out of shape, at a practice for my sixteen year old daughter's teen recreation league.  The "bro dads" decide it would be fun to have parent - daughter game, full court.  Fine, whatever.  I haul my chubby self out there in my sandals and cargo shorts.

My first shot swishes in, nice.  I haul down to the other end of the court and call out "Olé" as a kid runs right by me.  I'm not going to be the two hundred pound jerk fouling kids.  Back and fourth a few times, I go four for four, from outside the paint, with a three.  At the end of the game, I can't even get back on defense, so I'm at my own foul line sucking wind, and a pass comes to full court to me, as if I had planned it that way.  There's a kid flying down the court at me, full steam.  If I turn and attempt the layup, she's probably going to catch up and block it.  So, I toss it up backwards over my head, in futility, and it rattles in.

Bonus, I passed the ball to the ex twice, and she turned it over twice.

I walk off the court, and remark quietly "It's a simple game, really."
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Back in the late nineties, there was this boy who lived next door to us.  I'll call him Trouble for the sake of this story.  I had the biggest (third grader) crush on him at the time.  We were a rowdy pair, particularly when we got together.  We would climb the telephone pole in front of my house, imagining we were rockclimbing our way up a cliff (filled my forearm with the worst splinters that way)...  Climb on the roof of the back porch...  And generally get into trouble.

Well, one summer day, we were bored and we found the gas cans my dad kept behind the garage....  I don't remember who made the suggestion (dad's sure it was Trouble's idea) but we wound up filling Trouble's supersoakers with gasoline.  And having a perfectly normal water gun fight afterwards.  We were found out after heading inside...
And boy was it a good thing Trouble's mom found him!!!   Pyro boy, soaked in gasoline, not understanding about gas fumes.....  Found with matches in hand!  Oy!

And then there was another incident around the same age.  It was my second summer being sent away to sleep-away camp, my first time going for a whole week.  As the camp was in Jersey, we were warned that it was exceedingly likely that we would see black bears during our time at camp and told what to do.  Well, snack time came around, and I pocketed some of my snacks....  I threw them outside behind my tent, hoping that I would get a chance to see one of these bears......   Well......we walk back up the hill from swimming in the lake... I'm headed to the bathroom while everyone else waits for their mail... And a bear waltzes out of my tent and stops dead in its tracks, three feet away from me, eyes locked with mine. All the lessons about "what to do when you see a bear" vanish from my mind instantly, and all I can do is stare directly into the bear's eyes. After what felt like years, but was probably only a minute and a half, the rest of the kids started heading back to their tents, making noise.  Their noise scared off the bear, who they caught a glimpse of, running back into the woods.
When I got out of the bathroom, all the kids were in out tent, shouting at the retreating bear. When everything calmed down, I found one muddy bear paw print on the patterned, off white nightgown my Oma had made for me
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I went AWOL as shiat in the Navy in 1994 to see the Grateful Dead.  I was in Norfolk VA, and in Navy school, we couldn't leave a 50mi radius without permission from the commanding officer.

I'd met a girl a few months earlier and she was back home in Arizona.  I was just discovering the GD and called home and my mom is like, "the Grateful Dead are playing here in a few weeks, you should come home!"

A week before the shows (March 1994) the Navy watch schedule came out - I was scheduled for saturday. I talked to a pal who agreed to, without approval, stand my watch.  I bought a plane ticket and flew from Norfolk on Friday afternoon, saw the Dead with my girlfriend Saturday night, then flew back Sunday afternoon.  Landed Norfolk 10-11PM.  (It's just 2800 miles.....)

Monday morning my lead petty officer:  "How was everyone's weekend?  Petty Officer [Ricky] I know you had a fun weekend, how was everyone else's?

(that girl is sleeping upstairs and we have two awesome daughters.  she can't really stand the GD but she can to her grave say she saw the Grateful Dead. Ha.)
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2003, I went on a charity motorcycle ride. My husband has sciatica like woah but he soldiered on for the kids and their event.

He was sitting on a curb at the dealership where the ride was launching. I bent down to kiss him and a photographer took our picture.

It was so beautiful. I don't have the pic but I search for it every once in a while.

I smile just thinking about it. It was kind of a big deal.
 
unit138
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This ancient video sometimes plays in my head and every time I crack a dumb grin


76mm Turbo LS1 Miata vs. 88' BMW 325i
Youtube v0-UJLYGIZg
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8 year old me & 11 year old brother both sqeezing side by side into a sleeping bag & sliding down the stairs like a toboggan.

On the third or fourth time our feet were braced just so & we flipped over, landing on our heads. Thu-thunk.

We turn to each other in surprise, see we're both OK, then grin & giggle like the wee idiots we were.
 
Josbone26
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
First time at sea on an aircraft carrier.  USS Constellation CV-64, September '89.  One of the more experienced guys took me up to "Vulture's Row" to watch the first planes come aboard.  We're standing there waiting and I'm completely absorbed with watching the flight deck crew do their thing.  Suddenly there comes a blast on the ship's whistle (large f'ing steam-powered air horn) that's located a couple of levels above where we're standing.  I about shiat my pants and hit the deck.  Turn to look at my escort and he's laughing his ass off at me.  He knew it was coming and didn't bother to warn me.  To this day, I laugh at my own newb-ness thinking of it.  And McNutt, wherever you are, you're still a gigantic asshole, you big freaking Okie!
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was on deployment to the Mediterranean Sea in the summer and fall of 1989. One day, we were preparing to pull into port in Alexandria, Egypt. It was unusually chilly that day with the wind coming out of the north off the water. As my buddy and I are securing the antennas for our equipment, he turns and says to me in his thick South Philly accent, "I can't believe we're pulling into an African country and I'm freezing my balls off." We both still laugh about that.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Back in college ROTC rather than going to Airborne like everyone else a buddy and I went to Northern Warfare school.  3 weeks of traipsing around the woods, mountains and glaciers of Alaska, which often sucked hard but was in retrospect really awesome

We were near the end of the course and had just finished a week living on a glacier, doing all sorts of funky shiat like dealing with crevasses and learning to self-arrest if you start sliding down a slope (Fun as hell)  But as you can imagine, you're wearing heavy insulated boots pretty much every moment you're not asleep, and we'd done a *ton* of hiking with really heavy packs up and down hills and ice over the past few weeks so our feet were beat.

So we're coming off the glacier and we end up in a mountain meadow- just completely gorgeous, mountains and snow in the (not-so) distance, little plants and flowers, etc.  The sergeant called for a break and I sat down in a huge area of soft moss.   I stare at the moss for a moment, then pull off my boots and socks.  For the next 10 minutes I just sat there, curling my toes around the moss with this stupid smile on my face.

/Then the 5'6", 120 lb dripping wet sergeant told us to get up, threw on his 70 lb pack and took off at practically a running pace...
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was on a survey crew and it started to rain.  I was the rodman, who just holds the stick while the other guy looks through the scope.  He told me to take a break and come back after the rain.  I hopped in my car and went to visit my girlfriend, I was in northern PA and she was in southern PA.  I got to her college dorm where she was hanging out with her college boyfriend, who was not so ecstatic to meet me.  I had my Biz Markie moment and headed back upstate.  It had rained for about 15 minutes and I was gone for about 4 hours.  Nobody ended up thinking that was a good idea.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
For years, YEARS, I would take those Pop-Its paper snappers into restrooms and put them on top of the stall doors, carefully under toilet seats, and on top of the toilet paper rolls. When those things explode in a tiled room, they are loud!

God I miss doing that.
Yea, I'm a dick.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was about 3 or 4 years old, and my parents took me to a county fair in northeast Tennessee where we were living at the time. We were looking at some exhibits of fish that live in the state, so there were all these large aquariums set up with different fish in them. We'd just finished looking at the carp, and were walking away. SMACK, and then I am facedown in the wood chips on the ground. I'm crying, not knowing what the hell happened. The carp had jumped out of the tank and nailed me in the back if the head. Everyone else there is laughing. My dad picks up the carp, punches it in the head, and tosses it back in its tank.

And that is why I have a lifelong hate of carp.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Many years ago, we were hosting a training conference in suburban Atlanta. The arrivals were typically on Saturday and Sunday, because back then, Saturday night stays got you such a price break on airline tickets it made up for the hotel and meal per diems. So, by then, the training stared on Sunday afternoon.

This arrival weekend coincided with Freaknik. Atlanta people were just used to it. I'm a very white white guy. But I found myself having to explain Freaknik to other white people, and I was woefully unqualified to do that.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Summer party with some coworkers/ friends that had a beer pong tournament.   Wasn't planning on entering but a casual friend/ acquaintance needed a partner.  Throughout the day this one pair was destroying people & talking smack to everyone.  They had even made up championship belts that they wore.

My partner was getting more & more drunk but somehow we made it to the finals.  At that point it was to much & he fell asleep in a lawn chair. His gf decided she'd take his place for the finals & after almost losing twice we came back & won somehow when I made two shots in a row.

Everyone was around the table & yelling & the guys gf jumped up on me, arms & legs around me a gave me a kiss.   Everyone just laughed & cheered more, including my wife who was somehow not jealous.

The combined euphoria coupled with the look on the faces of the losing pair, still makes me grin. We split $100 for the prize & somewhere there's a couple leather weightlifting/beer pong championship belts with our names on them.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: I was about 3 or 4 years old, and my parents took me to a county fair in northeast Tennessee where we were living at the time. We were looking at some exhibits of fish that live in the state, so there were all these large aquariums set up with different fish in them. We'd just finished looking at the carp, and were walking away. SMACK, and then I am facedown in the wood chips on the ground. I'm crying, not knowing what the hell happened. The carp had jumped out of the tank and nailed me in the back if the head. Everyone else there is laughing. My dad picks up the carp, punches it in the head, and tosses it back in its tank.

And that is why I have a lifelong hate of carp.

And that is why I have a lifelong hate of carp.


That's also why carp have a lifelong hatred of your dad.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: PTP_Professor: I was about 3 or 4 years old, and my parents took me to a county fair in northeast Tennessee where we were living at the time. We were looking at some exhibits of fish that live in the state, so there were all these large aquariums set up with different fish in them. We'd just finished looking at the carp, and were walking away. SMACK, and then I am facedown in the wood chips on the ground. I'm crying, not knowing what the hell happened. The carp had jumped out of the tank and nailed me in the back if the head. Everyone else there is laughing. My dad picks up the carp, punches it in the head, and tosses it back in its tank.

And that is why I have a lifelong hate of carp.

That's also why carp have a lifelong hatred of your dad.

And that is why I have a lifelong hate of carp.

That's also why carp have a lifelong hatred of your dad.


Probably more hatred for him from the carp eradication programs.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Being about 6 and sitting up on the back of the couch watching my two older brothers having a full blown punching and ketchup and mustard fight. This was back when all the condiments came in glass and mom decanted them into those squeeze bottles with the very small opening. They shot a pretty good stream of condiment. They were painted with ketchup and mustard, the kitchen where it began out to the living room where it ended was painted, I was covered in collateral sauce. It was everywhere.

The lack of consequence for me and the whole surreal event was a great time.
 
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did you ever how someone in your life who always ended up being there when you did something embarrassing?  My dude was a coworker in the military named Henry.  Walk down the hallway and trip over your own two feet?  I do it in front of Henry.  Eat lunch and drop some on your shirt?  Henry's right there.  Get shot down asking some out?  Yep, there's Henry shaking his head and laughing because all he ever sees is subby doing something stupid or clumsy.

Soooo... I'm taking a smoke break at work.  Outside myself sitting on a picnic table completely lost in thought when I see and hear something in the distance.  To this day, I'm not sure what it was but I needed to see it; problem is I'm not tall enough.  I decided to solve the problem by standing on a butt-can... anyone from the military knows what happens next.  I go ass over teakettle and fall to the ground with a tremendous crash and thud.  Realizing my stupidity, I get up... brush myself off... and look around to make sure that no one saw me do that.  Immediately, I hear the outside door to our office open ever so slowly and a head peeks out... it's Henry who yells "in case you were wondering, MFer... I DID see that".
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When my brother's first kid, Luke, was born, my sis-in-law used to change him in and out of outfits while singing, "It's getting hot in here, so take off all Luke's clothes," while giggling. It was adorable.

He's seventeen now, which is pretty perfect for peak embarrassing stories in front of friends/girlfriends.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Otera: Back in the late nineties, there was this boy who lived next door to us.  I'll call him Trouble for the sake of this story.  I had the biggest (third grader) crush on him at the time.  We were a rowdy pair, particularly when we got together.  We would climb the telephone pole in front of my house, imagining we were rockclimbing our way up a cliff (filled my forearm with the worst splinters that way)...  Climb on the roof of the back porch...  And generally get into trouble.

Well, one summer day, we were bored and we found the gas cans my dad kept behind the garage....  I don't remember who made the suggestion (dad's sure it was Trouble's idea) but we wound up filling Trouble's supersoakers with gasoline.  And having a perfectly normal water gun fight afterwards.  We were found out after heading inside...
And boy was it a good thing Trouble's mom found him!!!   Pyro boy, soaked in gasoline, not understanding about gas fumes.....  Found with matches in hand!  Oy!


He moved away when I was in fifth grade....  But one day.... In junior year of high school.....  I was returning from having open lunch over at my boyfriend's apartment (he's now my husband) and I saw an ambulance leaving the school.  When I got inside, I asked one of the kids "what happened?". And the tell me "oh, some kid called Trouble picked a fight with a guy on the football team and got sent out in the ambulance!" I had to ask... "Trouble?  Trouble Maker?" And was informed it was indeed that same boy who once lived next door to me.  He was still pulling the same sort of stunts all those years later.....
 
