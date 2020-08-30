 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 800: "Pandemic Putterings". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
46
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

78 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2020 at 12:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 6 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Pandemic Putterings

Description: What have YOU been doing while under lock down? Show us how you have been keeping busy/sane for the past few months while the world is going through the pandemic.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Normally I shoot sports, I've been doing a lot of landscape and nature photography during the pandemic.
This is the Luther Marsh Wildlife Management Area near Grand Valley, ON.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Early morning fog on Big Bald Lake near Bobcaygeon, ON
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Late night stars at Big Bald Lake near Bobcaygeon, ON
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I've been playing a lot of drums.
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Late July on the Green River in Utah, just south of Ruby Ranch.
Had been looking forward to this trip with the kids all summer, but at the last minute they bailed out.  I said the hell with it, I'm going anyway - even if it's just me.  5 days alone on the water.  Definitely needed that.  Looking through the pictures, I'm seriously considering going back again this week.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
The creek bed at the mouth of 11 Mile Canyon.  A few yards past the start of the trees, I broke through the crust and was in mud up to my knees.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Top of the saddle @ Bowknot Bend.  About 600 yards between upstream& downstream, but half a day on the water.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
I've been watching my cats be asshats.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
And blockheads.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
And bums.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I love them.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
When you get so bored during cooped up during pandemic that you decide to build a snooker table in your living room...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSCF0337-2 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



spent some kayaking in the Gulf of Mexico, saw some cool stuff
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0687 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/Fayetteville, WV

One of the hardest things we had to do because of covid was to bring my daughter home. The arts have been hit particularly hard this year, and her dance and theater company was no exception. It shut down and the troupe was let go. She lost her job, her next gig was cancelled and now, when she is in her prime as a dancer, she is living at home, not dancing, and there are no prospects for dancing in the near and not so near future. She has been a trooper about it, and is working to save money for the off chance she can find something, somewhere, someday. But every so often it's a little much and she breaks down, because everything she has spent her life working for is gone. As a parent, that is really hard to take.

/anyway, before she came home, we got to spend some time in the hills of West Virginia, and she showed us her favorite haunts. This hike outside Fayetteville was one of them.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0173 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/I've actually traveled more this year than most years, though: WV,TN,SC,NC,GA,FL,AL. My job was deemed essential, and I have been really busy. If I didn't make a point of getting out of the house, I would just end up working, so I've taken a lot of weekend trips. this is Rosemary Beach in Florida at sunset, with a lot other people who had the same idea. my photos lately are primarily from Florida, I dropped my camera in the sand there, left my batteries and charger in the VRBO there, and have not figured out my next step to replace them, so I have not been taking photos lately.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't get out as often as I use to, but occasionally I make the rounds for birds. This Peregrine falcon was perched in a tree just above a fairly busy trail. Several people walked right under him without noticing. Took several photos.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here he is leaving after he decided he didn't want his picture taken anymore. I saw this falcon later dive bombing seagulls a short while later on the nearby river.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Titusville-234 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Florida being Florida, travel sports were given the green light this summer so I got to shoot my favorite subject, my daughter doing her thing with her team.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Titusville-045 by Jonathan, on Flickr

This is an important time of the year for her as she heads into her junior year in HS. Sept.1 of a junior's year marks the day that all college divisions' coaching staffs can begin direct communication with the student regarding recruiting. Several coaches have already emailed her already. She's getting pretty excited.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Encyclia alata by Jonathan, on Flickr

Being laid off in April gave me lots of free time to tend to my orchids.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Although I am not laid off from work, I am off of work due to an injury (which is handy during a pandemic). I spend most of my time either sitting around the house or, for my small bit of fresh air, I get to walk my dogs at a local natural environment park which is off leash.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This year has been a lot more wet than usual, and the park was all green for a change. Lots of wild flowers bloomed and the air was super fragrant for a few weeks. My two girls, Athena and Freya, are definitely at their happiest running around and chasing birds and rodents.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I feel very fortunate to have been able to experience so much beauty so close to home this year. Normally, I would have to go hiking up in the alpine meadows to see the wildflowers blooming like this, but this year it was a five minute drive from home!
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

An acquaintance's hobby is day lilies. He has a field of them that peak mid-summer. I visited several times this summer attempting to get images of the lilies as they were opening up for the day. This is a "Catherine Woodberry".
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

I got obsessed with macros of lily pistils.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
About a week before the shutdown I traveled an hour to the ancestral farm which is slated for demolition to create an extension of the Ronald Reagan Corridor. I need to get out there ASAP to get another round of pictures before the corn turns too brown or gets harvested.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Taking the dog to the park.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Shooting still life photos
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Working from home, with helper cat by my side.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Focusing at the light at the end of this tunnel, in life and this photo.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to old cemeteries and taking photos like this one:

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Practicing closeups
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put this sweet old man down in late May. That was a tough day.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
22gm instant coffee
12gm sodium carbonate
10gm vitamin c

Mix sodium carbonate and vitamin C into 500mL water.  Once as fully dissolved as possible, add coffee and mix well.  Let sit for a bit, pour through a coffee filter to get rid of solids.  Makes one tank's worth of single-use B&W developer (Caffenol Delta recipe)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But we adopted these two skittish goofs last week.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A surprisingly good result result for the first attempt!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
End result. "Scanned" with a digital camera with macro lens, bellows, negative holder, and reflected flash for backlight.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Been communing with nature more since the pandemic began...getting out on hikes and walks at the park. On a recent hike, this dragonfly kept flitting around us and would land right at my feet. I knelt down to see if I could get it on my hand, and apparently I'm a dragonfly whisperer now.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dragonfly Whisperer by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
DrWhy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Walk in the woods (with proper social distancing and masks).
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Been putting a lot of mileage on my 20+ year old sewing machine since the pandemic hit. Sewing remains one of my most practical skills, and this old girl has been a workhorse lo these many years.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sewing by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Some of the 6 dozen or so masks I've made the last 6 months. All the rage this pandemic season!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Masks by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
DrWhy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Re-editing old pictures and finding some hidden gems
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

All I have this week.
I took this picture of "NOPE" on the side of my camper, in his web, with a slight breeze.
Trying my hand at Macro pics with a macro lens.
I normally use my 300mm to do macro, because that is wha I have when chasing birds.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Getting up close and personal with wildlife.  After the trails around here finally opened back up again in May it seemed like some of the wildlife had kind of forgotten about humans being around and would stay out in the open more than before.  This little roadrunner was curious about me, and instead of running away like they always do he kept inching closer and closer till he got about 12 feet or so from me, then he wouldn't come any closer, but he didn't run away either, just seemed to eye me with curiosity from a safe distance.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
(1/2)

Randy's Donuts

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Future Mrs. Geom_00 and I drove to take pictures of "The Masked Donut"
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
(2/2)

The same thing we do every night, Pinky...

Fark user imageView Full Size

/NARF
 
Skipped 6 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.