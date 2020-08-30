 Skip to content
 
(Fox 47 Lansing)   Dark helmet will take your temperature at the airport   (fox47news.com) divider line
GalFisk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
- Do you call this a radar?
- No, we call it... Mr. COVID.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GalFisk: - Do you call this a radar?
- No, we call it... Mr. COVID.


It's about to be jammed
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You know it could do all that and NOT look like someones military sci-fi wank fantasy. Call me old fashioned and all but wouldn't you want this to create the most calm and positive environment possible?
 
proton
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Clarence Boddicker, you are temperature compliant.  You have the right to board this aircraft.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lice outbreak in 3... 2...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
*paging Rick Moranis to the beige courtesy phone in concourse D*
This idea of temperature testing being a rapid COVID screening process is just misguided. But yes if someone has a raging fever that is a likely indicator and may filter out the most severely infected and ill people.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Lice outbreak in 3... 2...


I can't breath in this thing!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Temperature scans are probably a good thing from a 'defense in depth' perspective, but they'll miss a lot of infected people. I haven't seen good stats on how many false positives they will generate. I'd rather see all passengers tested using a saliva sample before they board the plane (possibly pooling samples from groups of passengers to save on test kits).
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So your temperature is 1-2-3-4-5!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It will also have facial recognition technology, license plate recognition, QR code detection and more.

Well that's comforting to know.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Should police be doing health screenings? If only there were some profession that they could employ to do those.
 
camarugala
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We ain't found shiat!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They also incorporate these. They don't work on Mormon magic underwear though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Too-Much-Caffeine
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We ain't found shiat!
 
