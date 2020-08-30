 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   What do school kids do when they don't have Wi-Fi at home? Ellas quieren Taco Bell   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Comcast end their free wifi thing?
 
payattention
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that is what you get when you place greed above humanity. What bothers me is that once this situation passes, nothing is going to change (except the powers that be passing new laws that will make sure we peons cannot get out from under any debt accrued during this crisis, while screaming for free money from Uncle Donny). If there was any real desire to help kids, this internet situation would never have happened in the first place. The real leader of this country is Master Greed, and until this changes, all the whining is just funny.
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I like how the people on twitter were outraged that the children needed to use the free wifi at Taco Bell to do their homework, and decided to help their community by listing free wifi hotspots. As if the children are sonstupid that they don't know any places in their area that provide free internet.

Problem solved people, problem solved.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
hitlersbrain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Give our bloated, ridiculous military another 60 billion dollars.
Did the problem go away?
No?
Give our billionaires another tax cut.
Did the problem go away?
No?
Give our bloated, ridiculous military another 60 billion dollars.
Did the problem go away?
No?
...
 
