2020 is truly horrible. RIP Santa Claus
8
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I have the coronavirus. Ho ho ho.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Rudolph gave him bovine TB and Chronic Wasting Disease, didn't he?
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So the guy must've changed his name after getting sick of people calling him Santa. That's one way to get the last laugh.

Trump should do the same thing and change his name to Dumbass.
 
janzee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What? No White Christmas? Thanx Obama!
 
