(PennLive)   15 years ago today, the levees broke in New Orleans   (pennlive.com) divider line
17
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Led Zeppelin - When The Levee Breaks
Youtube fOEQTJV_3-w


/Memphis Minnie did it first, true.
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Truly an awesome headline
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The federal government, however, seemed unprepared for the storm. From history.com, "The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) took days to establish operations in New Orleans, and even then did not seem to have a sound plan of action.

Officials, even including President George W. Bush, seemed unaware of just how bad things were in New Orleans and elsewhere: how many people were stranded or missing; how many homes and businesses had been damaged; how much food, water and aid was needed. Katrina had left in her wake what one reporter called a 'total disaster zone' where people were 'getting absolutely desperate.'

[...]

Afterward, all levels of government - state, local and federal - were criticized for the not only slow response but also inadequate response.

Anybody who still thinks George W. Bush would've handled the pandemic better than Trump ought to be reminded of this.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If the levee breaks, I'll have nowhere to live.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was gone?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pens and paper towels, they needed.
 
capacc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Memphis Minnie - When the Levee Breaks
Youtube W5VmVvsjyKw
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And hopefully some time soon they'll get the help they need to rebuild.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: If the levee breaks, I'll have nowhere to live.


Go to Chicago
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I left my Chevy there, because I was assured it was dry.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is the only good thing I know to have come out of that tragic situation:
A tale of god's will (A requim for Katrina)
Great album.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama

/oblig
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I called in the Mayday relay for the levee break.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Most reaction vids like this are kinda crap, but this guy really gets into learning about new-to-him music

LED ZEPPELIN - WHEN THE LEVEE BREAKS | REACTION
Youtube TC_G_VyHDSI
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was gone?


Then how did you drive your Chevy to it?
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hubby was deployed to staging area near Little Rock.

His FEMA medical team was in the Superdome a couple days after the storm.
Strike team was in on Saturday (IIRC), had their van and personal effects stolen immediately.
 
