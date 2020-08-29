 Skip to content
 
(Fox News)   After rooting around in his drawer for a copy of the Constitution, mayor concludes free speech is free   (foxnews.com) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did you pick the fox article for the comments section featuring Constitutional Freedom lovers?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free speech is White supremacy.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free, my ass...
 
dark brew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As with any privately-sponsored event that takes place in the borough requiring police safety, an invoice was sent to the organizer for police overtime since it would be unfair to require our residents to financially support a private event," Kranjac said.

I really hope some reporter uses the FOIA and requests all bills that this city has sent out for similar events in the past 3 years.  Not that it will matter, both the mayor and police chief have proven themselves to be dickheads of the highest order.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dark brew: "As with any privately-sponsored event that takes place in the borough requiring police safety, an invoice was sent to the organizer for police overtime since it would be unfair to require our residents to financially support a private event," Kranjac said.

I really hope some reporter uses the FOIA and requests all bills that this city has sent out for similar events in the past 3 years.  Not that it will matter, both the mayor and police chief have proven themselves to be dickheads of the highest order.


Wait for it.  Somebody will top them...by the end of the month.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom isn't free
It costs folks like you and me
If you don't throw in your buck o' five, who will?

/freedom costs a buck o' five
 
emonk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So...um...she didn't ask for police protection for her event but got it as a due matter of course and was billed for the municipal expense afterwards?  Not sure where to go with this...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"As with any privately-sponsored event that takes place in the borough requiring police safety, an invoice was sent to the organizer for police overtime since it would be unfair to require our residents to financially support a private event," Kranjac said.

A public protest isn't a private event.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Freedom isn't free
No, there's a hefty farking fee
And if you don't throw in your buck o'five
Who will?
Oh a buck o'five
Freedom costs a buck o'five
(Foralimotedtimeonlysomerestrictionsap​ply)
 
