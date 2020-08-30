 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Who knew that being cooped up with your SO 24/7 would drive up the divorce rates in America by 34% during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unpossible   (dailymail.co.uk)
36
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My partner was killed in a tragic cycling mishap over three years ago and I feel like I'm finally ready to move on.

This should be helpful.

Does that sound selfish?

I hope so.

That's how I intended it.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I actually got served papers. We doing better now tho :)
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Couped? Are they living in their car? Because that would be pretty stressful.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been difficult but more weed use (both of us) helps a lot.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My wife and I just have more sex. I highly recommend it. With your own wife, that is. Unless, well, let's not go there.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thorpe: Been difficult but more weed use (both of us) helps a lot.


My wife is teetotal that makes it rough sometimes

OTOH I'm not a raging alcoholic and if she drank we would likely both be dead of cirrhosis by now
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We got along great during quarantine. We enjoy each other's company. The arguing started when it was time to return to work.
 
red5ish
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm an agoraphobe that's now "stuck" working at home. I'm overly enabled, but happy, and my wife likes that I'm home. We've been married for 20 years, so we're well beyond the "your knee touched my side of the bed" phase. We've camped for years together, so we're good with the "having a good time under interesting circumstances" phase, as well.

As long as we don't suffer any more major catastrophes and our bank account holds out, we're good until next year at least. I'm more worried about what happens after November than I am after COVID-19.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Pursued" makes southerners sound unrealistically ambitious.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

red5ish: [Fark user image 500x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


...pretty much.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image 634x355]

"Pursued" makes southerners sound unrealistically ambitious.


They're also among the most obese of Americans, so "pursued" brings up some odd images, as well.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was already getting a divorce. I don't know if that counts.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've become a housewife
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The wife and I talk about divorce about twice a year. This has been going on since 1995. She has only threatened me once. She clearly enjoys big
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image 634x355]

"Pursued" makes southerners sound unrealistically ambitious.

They're also among the most obese of Americans, so "pursued" brings up some odd images, as well.


And, oddly enough, among the most religious...

My ex-gf from high school is a southern girl born and bred, and she's got 5 or 6 kids from 3-4 ex-husbands.  Her eldest is only a few years younger than my fiancee.  Looking at the math, I dodged that bullet by about 5 months.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

August11: The wife and I talk about divorce about twice a year. This has been going on since 1995. She has only threatened me once. She clearly enjoys big


Do finish.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My parents spent most of their time finding ways to spend time apart. The lockdown would have driven my dad crazy.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: My wife and I just have more sex. I highly recommend it. With your own wife, that is. Unless, well, let's not go there.


No problem, you can always just watch from the corner.
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mine decided to go back to smoking.
Which would've been fine except before I was retired for farking lung disease I worked fighting farking cancer. So can't be near my spouse without feeling knives in my lungs, and my career which I hated leaving is getting shat upon.

I really don't want to get a divorce but looks likely.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image 634x355]

"Pursued" makes southerners sound unrealistically ambitious.


Maybe a bunch of southern women realized their man was a racist/women are slaves kind of pieces of shiat uh
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I work in a hospital in a Maternal Child floor.  Right after we get through the winter babies, we'll be delivering the COVID babies.  Couples that couldn't make it, we thank you!
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mrs. Beef and I have our offices on separate floors and we see each other maybe a couple of times a workday. This helps so that she doesn't get too sick of me.
 
radarlove
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: August11: The wife and I talk about divorce about twice a year. This has been going on since 1995. She has only threatened me once. She clearly enjoys big

Do finish.


He means the movie starting Tom Hanks.
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's too late for me - get out while you can.....
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: I've become a housewife


I hope you posted this from the kitchen.
 
radarlove
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My spouse and I were stuck in a tiny room together in San Francisco non-stop from mid-March till late July.  Oh Lord did we ever smoke a it of weed to get through it, and there were still some rough moments near the beginning of June.  I can't stand being cooped up with people in general, and they're pretty much the only person who I can bear more than a few consecutive hours with, but hooooboy that was a span.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

agent00pi: The Dog Ate My Homework: My wife and I just have more sex. I highly recommend it. With your own wife, that is. Unless, well, let's not go there.

No problem, you can always just watch from the corner.


Hey come on he isn't Jerry Falwell.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Imagine being so desperate that you ended up marrying someone you *didn't* want to be quarantined with ... sad.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And people still won't realize that they should work on themselves before rushing into another relationship.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: My wife and I just have more sex. I highly recommend it. With your own wife, that is. Unless, well, let's not go there.


Look, if other people's wives want to have more sex, I can help them out.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wasn't married, but in a long term relationship that in retrospect should've ended a couple of years ago. Being stuck in the house together 24/7 was the final straw. I'm much happier now.

/thank you for attending my Ted Talk
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wish I could be cooped up with my wife right now.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LabGrrl: Mine decided to go back to smoking.
Which would've been fine except before I was retired for farking lung disease I worked fighting farking cancer. So can't be near my spouse without feeling knives in my lungs, and my career which I hated leaving is getting shat upon.

I really don't want to get a divorce but looks likely.


Does your spouse know this?  Explicitly stated in words?

Babe, your smoking makes me think you don't care about me and I think we will have to divorce?
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: leeksfromchichis: I've become a housewife

I hope you posted this from the kitchen.


And not too much mayo. Just enough mustard.  God damnit.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Skeleton Man: leeksfromchichis: I've become a housewife

I hope you posted this from the kitchen.


Eel oh eel
 
