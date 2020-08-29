 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   $18 million dollars worth of cocaine? A fella could have a pretty good time with that   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pictorem.comView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Larry Kudlow is unavailable for comment
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just a normal weekend for Jared and Kimberly
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm curious whose churning out submersible vehicles for these guys. Gotta be more costly to make that a cigarette boat.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a couple of weeks.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: [media1.tenor.com image 640x356] [View Full Size image _x_]


that's ni borg
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Narco subs are interesting, mechanically speaking. You have to wonder how many dedicated designers and builders are employed by (or blackmailed into working for) the cartels to create these things.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fat boy: [media1.tenor.com image 640x356] [View Full Size image _x_]


snerk
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Video de risa la Harina
Youtube Ysv4ue8sCC0
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


one .45 caliber automatic; two boxes of ammunition; four days concentrated emergency raisons; one drug issue containing: antibiotics, morphine, vitamin pills, pep pills, sleeping pills, tranquilizer pills; one miniature combination Russian phrase book and bible; one hundred dollars in rubles; one hundred dollars in gold; nine packs of chewing gum; one issue of prophylactics; three lipsticks; three pair a nylon stockings.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wejash: I'm curious whose churning out submersible vehicles for these guys. Gotta be more costly to make that a cigarette boat.


Homegrown as it were mostly.
 
The Brains
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
aviationhumor.netView Full Size
 
0z79
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So that'd last the average Australian, what... a month?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Which was also the amount of cocaine that went into the production of the Star Wars Christmas Special
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wejash: I'm curious whose churning out submersible vehicles for these guys. Gotta be more costly to make that a cigarette boat.


Not really.

Fiberglass shell with a turret for air and exhaust they can crack out fairly inexpensively. 10-20k USD.

Now there is some cop math.

They are giving the stepped on if you sell it by the gram price.

I can get unstepped on kilos for 500-600 dollars each in Colombia.

Economies of scale.

A good example.

I have a buddy from England who runs a travel agency in Bogota.  He gets tourists all the time who think Colombians are all riding in jeeps and that they live in the jungle.  They want that "romancing the stone" Experience.

So he bought two used Toyota Fj40s.  Paid 5000 USD each. Paid 10k USD to have them stripped to the bare metal and rebuilt like they came from the factory.  in the US he could sell them easily for 45k each.

scontent-atl3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I had been dreaming of a white halloween.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Psssh....that amount is like 0.27 Kimberly Guilfoyles. She's a scientific unit now
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Brains: [aviationhumor.net image 850x444]


Not all heroes wear capes

/some wear fur
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

theflatline: wejash: I'm curious whose churning out submersible vehicles for these guys. Gotta be more costly to make that a cigarette boat.

Not really.

Fiberglass shell with a turret for air and exhaust they can crack out fairly inexpensively. 10-20k USD.

Now there is some cop math.

They are giving the stepped on if you sell it by the gram price.

I can get unstepped on kilos for 500-600 dollars each in Colombia.

Economies of scale.

A good example.

I have a buddy from England who runs a travel agency in Bogota.  He gets tourists all the time who think Colombians are all riding in jeeps and that they live in the jungle.  They want that "romancing the stone" Experience.

So he bought two used Toyota Fj40s.  Paid 5000 USD each. Paid 10k USD to have them stripped to the bare metal and rebuilt like they came from the factory.  in the US he could sell them easily for 45k each.

[scontent-atl3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x637]


Ooh, that's a looker. Hell yiss
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Narco subs are interesting, mechanically speaking. You have to wonder how many dedicated designers and builders are employed by (or blackmailed into working for) the cartels to create these things.


Nawww.  Colombian "shade tree" mechanics are a thing.  They know just enough to be dangerous and could give two shiats if someone gets killed cause of shady work.

In 1990 in Colombia I had one of these. My family had it to do runs to the coffee farm.  Cars in Colombia were frightfully expensive at the time, and even though it was a 1980 with four engine rebuilds I was still privileged to have a car as a 20 year old, cause most people did not have a car.  And having come from the states and having an alpha romeo and a mazda miata, it was a step down, but in Colombia, was like owning a Lamborgini.

It was pretty rusted out so I needed a new buddy.  I found a shop who said they could get me one.

They did.  Turns out they stole one off another jeep in another city.

Not mine but looked like it.  I miss that farker. You could not kill it.

bringatrailer.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wejash: I'm curious whose churning out submersible vehicles for these guys. Gotta be more costly to make that a cigarette boat.


They're not really submarines.  They're mostly submerged with a small part that rides just above the water with windows, air intake, and exhaust.  Also bilge pump output, I assume.  Still tough to get right but not as difficult as truly submerged and self-contained vessels.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: theflatline: wejash: I'm curious whose churning out submersible vehicles for these guys. Gotta be more costly to make that a cigarette boat.

Not really.

Fiberglass shell with a turret for air and exhaust they can crack out fairly inexpensively. 10-20k USD.

Now there is some cop math.

They are giving the stepped on if you sell it by the gram price.

I can get unstepped on kilos for 500-600 dollars each in Colombia.

Economies of scale.

A good example.

I have a buddy from England who runs a travel agency in Bogota.  He gets tourists all the time who think Colombians are all riding in jeeps and that they live in the jungle.  They want that "romancing the stone" Experience.

So he bought two used Toyota Fj40s.  Paid 5000 USD each. Paid 10k USD to have them stripped to the bare metal and rebuilt like they came from the factory.  in the US he could sell them easily for 45k each.

[scontent-atl3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x637]

Ooh, that's a looker. Hell yiss


I am trying to find the before pics, man it looked like hammered wolf shiat.

We crack up because his clients are like "look at us we are roughing it" with a Subway and a craft beer company across from his office.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

theflatline: gameshowhost: theflatline: wejash: I'm curious whose churning out submersible vehicles for these guys. Gotta be more costly to make that a cigarette boat.

Not really.

Fiberglass shell with a turret for air and exhaust they can crack out fairly inexpensively. 10-20k USD.

Now there is some cop math.

They are giving the stepped on if you sell it by the gram price.

I can get unstepped on kilos for 500-600 dollars each in Colombia.

Economies of scale.

A good example.

I have a buddy from England who runs a travel agency in Bogota.  He gets tourists all the time who think Colombians are all riding in jeeps and that they live in the jungle.  They want that "romancing the stone" Experience.

So he bought two used Toyota Fj40s.  Paid 5000 USD each. Paid 10k USD to have them stripped to the bare metal and rebuilt like they came from the factory.  in the US he could sell them easily for 45k each.

[scontent-atl3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x637]

Ooh, that's a looker. Hell yiss

I am trying to find the before pics, man it looked like hammered wolf shiat.

We crack up because his clients are like "look at us we are roughing it" with a Subway and a craft beer company across from his office.


Heh.
 
