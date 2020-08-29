 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Duck, duck, freeway   (metro.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Duck, Roland Bowler, middle lane of the motorway, M23 motorway, female duck, Truck, duck, middle lane  
•       •       •

663 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2020 at 10:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What happened to the goose?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kdawg7736: What happened to the goose?


The goose stepped in it.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somebody shout some sort of warning that it might get hurt if it doesn't get out of the way.
 
dammitbobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Minnesota, it's duck, duck, interstate.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I kept expecting some asshole to pass him on the right and wipe the poor sucker out.

Who knew ducks could go 60 mph?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
goose, stepped away...
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's STUPOR DUCK!
 
crinz83
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
you spend all day watching ducks racing somewhere, like they have some serious business to take care of, and then they just land in a lake and paddle around.
 
DuckDrama
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Relevant to my interests.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I had no idea ducks were that fast.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Asshole parked in the left lane going exactly the speed limit
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like Drake Mallard lost his motorcycle license, but is coping admirably.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Goofy Disney, Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse Cartoon Death Race 2017
Youtube neKGMG-QF7M
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.