(Some Guy)   If the flight is empty, who the fark is checking in?   (thepointsguy.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fly Delta.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Empty to United is probably 90% full in the middle of the pandemic.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: Fly Delta.


Delta and American also break guitars.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sucks to be on standby on an empty flight.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
United said if they didn't get a bailout, they'd lay off everyone. They got the bailout, and then laid off everyone.

United can just fark right off.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: United said if they didn't get a bailout, they'd lay off everyone. They got the bailout, and then laid off everyone.

United can just fark right off.


You could say...
<puts on sunglasses>
Divided they Fell
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RED FIVE, STANDING BY.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Qantas. Qantas never broke a guitar

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a bullshiat article.

An airline cancelling a flight that's damned near empty and isn't connecting somewhere else.  Go figure.  That's how it works.

As a matter of fact, come tomorrow morning will be the 15th anniversary of me flying from Fort Lauderdale to DC to attend my mother's funeral.

The flight I booked was cancelled.  The flight an hour later was not and they put us on it.  Not a big deal.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, not much "empty" as "not profitable enough." Got it.

"Sorry, not enough folks are going where you wanted to go, so we canceled the flight."
 
