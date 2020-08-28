 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Never bring a spear to a taser fight   (nypost.com) divider line
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OK, I'll be the first.  I'm guessing if that was a black guy with the spear he would have been shot.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This was handled well with using the Taser in a situation it was marketed for, i.e., person with mental problems.

Mollari: OK, I'll be the first.  I'm guessing if that was a black guy with the spear he would have been shot.


Oh how I wish I could counter your point.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: OK, I'll be the first.  I'm guessing if that was a black guy with the spear he would have been shot.


I don't think you'll find a black person that's willing to arm up with one unless there's no other choice and it's life or death.  It'd be like beating someone to death with a watermelon or something - you're just handing the racist pricks a handle
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was able to find someone in Times Square to attack?
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was able to maneuver a spear that long in Times Square?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sir, this is not Sparta.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This story fails without him kicking somebody off the roof of any of the hotels directly onto 42nd St.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: This story fails without him kicking somebody off the roof of any of the hotels directly onto 42nd St.


Great. All I can see now are the Rockettes, dressed as Spartans, screaming "THIS IS RADIO CITY!" and kicking some schmuck off the stage.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
After the article, "MORE ON: STABBINGS"

You be you, NY Post.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

g.fro: He was able to find someone in Times Square to attack?


Yes, he attacked a child, who is in the hospital after being stabbed in the head.  Earlier the wacko was on a bicycle jousting with car tires.
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: This story fails without him kicking somebody off the roof of any of the hotels directly onto 42nd St.

Great. All I can see now are the Rockettes, dressed as Spartans, screaming "THIS IS RADIO CITY!" and kicking some schmuck off the stage.


I'd pay $50 to watch that.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

moos: [Fark user image 796x798]


*snicker*
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The problem is every situation like this is fluid and happens at 100mph. Also, people react differently to tasers if they are high or have a mental problem. Every department has different standing orders and training. Hiring matters too.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sardonicobserver: g.fro: He was able to find someone in Times Square to attack?

Yes, he attacked a child, who is in the hospital after being stabbed in the head.  Earlier the wacko was on a bicycle jousting with car tires.


So, typical internet warrior who can only attack things smaller than themselves.
/IE typical racist behavior that is usually directed to children or women, and not the group of adult males that they usually accuse.
//Racists are cowards
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: The problem is every situation like this is fluid and happens at 100mph. Also, people react differently to tasers if they are high or have a mental problem. Every department has different standing orders and training. Hiring matters too.


If I lift my foot high enough, will you also lick the bottom of my boot?
Cause you are really giving it your all.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mollari: OK, I'll be the first.  I'm guessing if that was a black guy with the spear he would have been shot.


Detroit PD tased a black guy with a sword a while back, but he was wearing hockey pads or some shiat so the taser didn't work iirc.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: This story fails without him kicking somebody off the roof of any of the hotels directly onto 42nd St.


Would also accept: kick someone into a manhole after the cover had been stolen.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Serious, first the rapists and now a guy with a spear? I feel like things are going Gotham, you know?
 
