(ABC News)   Turns out the novel coronavirus is quite sophisticated as it clearly prefers to hang out on college campuses instead of biker bars   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Followup, University, University of Alabama, College, Alabama Department of Public Health, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, recent days, American Broadcasting Company, University of Alabama president Stuart Bell  
•       •       •

ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure that bikers are the demographic that will get themselves tested. Especially if it means they have to self-isolate and potentially lose income if they can't go to work.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The rise we've seen in recent days is unacceptable, and if unchecked, threatens our ability to complete the rest of the semester on campus," University of Alabama president Stuart Bell said at a press conference this week. "Now is the time for action."

No, shiathead, the time for action was weeks ago when you could have stopped it before it even began. DIAF.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was the virus, I know who I'd rather infect.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's what we should do if we are sane rational and competent, but seeing as that's out ...

Maybe keeping the young'uns away in dorms where the virus will spread rapidly is better. This way, they don't bring it home to their parents and grandparents. We can offer full-ride scholarships to the nursing and medical students for caring for the ones who get sick, and what the heck, we'll even give them quality PPE. They get bonus credit if they can avoid catching the virus themselves. The biochemistry/genetics and statistics students can so sequencing studies on the virus in infected people and plot contact tracing maps. The humanities/social studies students can do contact tracing while the computer sci students can work out tracing apps to map "social interactions" by tracking phones and attempt to predict who will infect who next. I'm sure there's more. It will be a semester of real world experience with full credit.

Now there's a problem with all of the support staff, from landscape people through professors and deans.
Yes, I know what people will say about the deans. No comment. And I know what the adjunct faculty will say about the older professors, something about protecting the valuable resources we have in our tenor committees but they'll be thinking "Hunger Games". But we should provide paid furloughs for the the support staff, from maintenance, through administrative assistants. We can pay for some of this by putting pay-per-view web games around the coffee makers and watch certain senior faculty try to figure out how to make their own coffee.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A demonstration of bikers' resiliency to disease:

i.makeagif.comView Full Size


/college students are at least still experimenting with all the diseases they catch
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah...
About that

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coronavi​r​us-sturgis-motorcycle-rally-south-dako​ta-over-100-cases-8-states/
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Now is the time for action."  Morons.

The time for action passed half a year ago. You not only missed the boat, you went to the wrong pier, then fell off watching the boat you should've been on leaving the other pier, hit your head on a piling, and are now bleeding into the water, begging the sharks to take you.

Assholes.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ansius: I'm sure that bikers are the demographic that will get themselves tested. Especially if it means they have to self-isolate and potentially lose income if they can't go to work.


Had a co-worker that did that, and it put 270 people out of work for almost two weeks while the people he had direct contact with got tested and their results back.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ansius: I'm sure that bikers are the demographic that will get themselves tested. Especially if it means they have to self-isolate and potentially lose income if they can't go to work.


Since bikers tend to be older they are more likely to experience atypical symptoms that can be easily misdiagnosed and/or attributed to a "hard living" lifestyle.

https://kywnewsradio.radio.com/articl​e​s/news/rowan-researchers-discover-how-​covid-19-might-cause-stroke
 
camarugala
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've honestly never met a sophisticated college student. I've met several that are very good at regurgitating the highlights of what has been taught to them. I hope the independent thinking comes on later because I'll be god damned if what they are taught vs how they interpret it is destroying of country.
 
unregenerate [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: ansius: I'm sure that bikers are the demographic that will get themselves tested. Especially if it means they have to self-isolate and potentially lose income if they can't go to work.

Had a co-worker that did that, and it put 270 people out of work for almost two weeks while the people he had direct contact with got tested and their results back.


I know in my company that would be grounds for termination with our current protocols in place.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who could possibly have predicted that this would happen?  It's not like universities have public health experts and epidemiologists who've been tracking this virus for months just sitting around in their offices waiting to answer questions.  [finger to ear]  What's that?  They literally have exactly that?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

unregenerate: J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: ansius: I'm sure that bikers are the demographic that will get themselves tested. Especially if it means they have to self-isolate and potentially lose income if they can't go to work.

Had a co-worker that did that, and it put 270 people out of work for almost two weeks while the people he had direct contact with got tested and their results back.

I know in my company that would be grounds for termination with our current protocols in place.


It should be grounds for incarceration as reckless endangerment
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At first, I was like, will these people learn? Then I remembered they are at Alabama.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

camarugala: I've honestly never met a sophisticated college student. I've met several that are very good at regurgitating the highlights of what has been taught to them. I hope the independent thinking comes on later because I'll be god damned if what they are taught vs how they interpret it is destroying of country.


You sound like fun at frat parties.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
9 cases of the virus at the campus I work at announced in the local paper yesterday. We were 100% online up until fall started. Should have invested more in to online resources and cut other areas. Oh well I don't have kids, wife, debt, and have money saved up so I got a little buffer if the place closes down. Maybe I'll become a masked hermit and wander the streets with a COBOL book and PIC() the good working storage section to the masses.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
the virus does not do politics.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Turns out the novel coronavirus is quite sophisticated as it clearly prefers to hang out on college campuses instead of biker bars"


Kinda like subbys mom....
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meh. It's Alabama. Is anyone surprised or sad?

Remember, these red states are the ones that were cheering it as a blue state killer when it first hit major blue cities/states. Even Kushner is on record as saying to do nothing because it was blue states.

Everyone warned them it would hit them too, eventually. Now that it's come home to roost...we warned you.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: At first, I was like, will these people learn? Then I remembered they are at Alabama.


It's basically every major university.  Indiana has been having big maskless, distanceless parties at off-campus houses and they just basically shut down and quarantined the entire Greek system.  ASU has reported almost 500 cases as students arrive, who knows what it'll look like in two weeks.

College students are young and dumb and a large percentage of them wouldn't be taking it seriously if it caused 100% instant death.
 
bthom37
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As soon as the 100% refund point passes, suddenly every campus will close.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The virus doesn't care if you're an ahole biker or an ahole college administrator.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: the virus does not do politics.


But politics are pro- and anti-virus.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I hope that smarmy farker with the sunglasses from that article the other day (someone will remember) is one of the 1200.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Subby, my hat is off to you.  That is such a wonderful headline to stir shiat up here I am impressed.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The repercussions of Sturgis may test this hypothesis. Stay tuned in through September, as the decompsing bodies of loner bikers are found in their homes after dying untested.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Yeah...
About that

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coronavir​us-sturgis-motorcycle-rally-south-dako​ta-over-100-cases-8-states/


No telling what that number is now. The Al college in the article was at 1000 yesterday now it might be 1500 with staff.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dbeshear: The repercussions of Sturgis may test this hypothesis. Stay tuned in through September, as the decompsing bodies of loner bikers are found in their homes after dying untested.


As well as the innocents they gave it to
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Yeah...
About that

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coronavir​us-sturgis-motorcycle-rally-south-dako​ta-over-100-cases-8-states/

The NH Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is notifying residents about potential exposures related to the Sturgis, SD, Motorcycle Rally held August 7-16. There have been more than 100 confirmed cases associated with the Sturgis event, including six New Hampshire residents.

Link
You can add NH to that list.

As New Hampshire hosts its own bike week, the state's health department says that six of its residents are among the coronavirus cases associated with South Dakota's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally held earlier in the month. Laconia Bike Week kicked off in the Granite State on Saturday.
Link

I wonder how many people like to attend both Sturgis and NH Bike Week.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

koder: "The rise we've seen in recent days is unacceptable, and if unchecked, threatens our ability to complete the rest of the semester on campus," University of Alabama president Stuart Bell said at a press conference this week. "Now is the time for action."

No, shiathead, the time for action was weeks ago when you could have stopped it before it even began. DIAF.


How was a state university president supposed to stop it? His job is to implement Board of Regents policy. He can't unilaterally act outside his scope. He's not independent. The regents work for the governor too.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: Cornelis de Gyselaer: Yeah...
About that

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coronavir​us-sturgis-motorcycle-rally-south-dako​ta-over-100-cases-8-states/

The NH Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is notifying residents about potential exposures related to the Sturgis, SD, Motorcycle Rally held August 7-16. There have been more than 100 confirmed cases associated with the Sturgis event, including six New Hampshire residents.
Link
You can add NH to that list.

As New Hampshire hosts its own bike week, the state's health department says that six of its residents are among the coronavirus cases associated with South Dakota's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally held earlier in the month. Laconia Bike Week kicked off in the Granite State on Saturday.
Link

I wonder how many people like to attend both Sturgis and NH Bike Week.


Does Daytona still do theirs?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dbeshear: The repercussions of Sturgis may test this hypothesis. Stay tuned in through September, as the decompsing bodies of loner bikers are found in their homes after dying untested.


The sturgis surge is there to see.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Does Daytona still do theirs?


Link

Maybe. October.
 
killdawabbitt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Summoner101: A demonstration of bikers' resiliency to disease:

[i.makeagif.com image 320x244]

/college students are at least still experimenting with all the diseases they catch


Also a good representation of Trump scandals
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: Cornelis de Gyselaer: Does Daytona still do theirs?

Link

Maybe. October.


When I left Florida for the last time it was on the table to get rid of it, too much mayhem
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It is a very discriminating virus. In fact, those of us who are Pro-science know that it won't infect you if you have food with your beer or do your shopping at the Wallyworld. Drink your drink by itself or go to the mall and you are killing gramma, you farking plague rat.
 
