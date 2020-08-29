 Skip to content
(CBC)   Paige, Gourd is at the door   (cbc.ca) divider line
25
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gram used to slice them ultra thin and flour then deep fry.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Poor Paige.
 
Xetal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
OW MY SPLEEN
 
powhound
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, there is probably a toddler hidden inside. I suggest poking before slicing.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's a butt zucchini.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
TFA calls it the 'tofu of vegetables'. That makes sense.

It's totally perfect for those who LOVETOFU.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jeez, send them to my house.  We love zukes.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Quarter them, cut out the seeds and pith, put them on the grill.  Top with some shredded Italian cheese blend if you'd like.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Umm.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's not just for ladies either.  Slice an end of, then carefully scrape the pulp out.  You'll end up with a hollow tube called at one end.  Blend the pulp up nice and smooth, then pour it back in.  Put on some romantic music, drop trou, and enjoy yourself.

Now try to read the next suggestion for cooking it without throwing up in your mouth a little.
 
Nylter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: TFA calls it the 'tofu of vegetables'. That makes sense.

It's totally perfect for those who LOVETOFU.


I love tofu (the food) when it's prepared correctly. I don't think there's any way to prepare zucchini correctly. All the ways are not good.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
those people are not do-gooders
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We pickle ours with red onions and chillies. Really good on burgers.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He needs to be careful about the amount of room it takes up in his kitchen.

It could be a bit of a squash.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is the one time of year Vermonters lock their car doors.

Otherwise they find boxes of that stuff in the back seat when they return
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

comrade: That's a butt zucchini.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is our problem... We planted a garden this spring, and there were hits and misses. Cucumbers died. Carrots must have been too close to the surface, because they were ready to pull, and the biggest one was the size of my pinky. Same with our onions. They are starting to show above the soil, but they're very much in the small side.

But our tomato plants are the size of small trees, and we have zucchini for decades. The wife planted like 3 plants, not knowing how prolific the farking things are. So we've got a ton of them, and the one I pulled yesterday was about the size of the one in TFA.

And I don't really like it, and the wife doesn't like it enough to eat it all, so we're finding friends and neighbors to donate it to.
 
boohyah
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Slice widthwise and stuff with chilli, top with cheese and bake, lovely
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

When my yellow squash and kale plants are going nuts, here's what I do.

Grill the squash and some onions.  Blanch the kale.

Puree it all up with some chicken stock and freeze as soup base.  All you need to do is thaw it out, add extra water, toss in carrots/potatoes/egg noodles/peas/whatever.  Bring to a heavy simmer for 20 minutes, and you've got some awesome soup.

Yellow squash or zucchini, doesn't matter.
Kale, chard, whatever green, doesn't matter.  Don't even need to use it.
Gotta have onions, though.

But our tomato plants are the size of small trees, and we have zucchini for decades. The wife planted like 3 plants, not knowing how prolific the farking things are. So we've got a ton of them, and the one I pulled yesterday was about the size of the one in TFA.

And I don't really like it, and the wife doesn't like it enough to eat it all, so we're finding friends and neighbors to donate it to.


When my yellow squash and kale plants are going nuts, here's what I do.

Grill the squash and some onions.  Blanch the kale.

Puree it all up with some chicken stock and freeze as soup base.  All you need to do is thaw it out, add extra water, toss in carrots/potatoes/egg noodles/peas/whatever.  Bring to a heavy simmer for 20 minutes, and you've got some awesome soup.

Yellow squash or zucchini, doesn't matter.
Kale, chard, whatever green, doesn't matter.  Don't even need to use it.
Gotta have onions, though.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I never know ther was zucchini hate.

Wtf it's delicious grilled, deep fried, sauteed, slow cooked with tomato sauce...


But grilled is my favorite.  Grilled zucchini and eggplant, roped with a little mozz.
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nylter: cyberspacedout: TFA calls it the 'tofu of vegetables'. That makes sense.

It's totally perfect for those who LOVETOFU.

I love tofu (the food) when it's prepared correctly. I don't think there's any way to prepare zucchini correctly. All the ways are not good.


Zucchini bread is really good.  Made it for the first time last week.

And by that I mean Mrs. TheFoz made it.

moist.jpg

Also made zoodles and froze 4 bags.

Otherwise zucchini chips are decent and grilling it is really good.

YMMV and all...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Zucchini Bread! YUM!

Also, cubed, zuke,mushroom,eggplant,yellow squash, marinated in a little olive oil with basil and oregano
and then put on skewers and grilled! YUM  Have it with grilled chicken or salmon!

Thin sliced zuke stir fried with some onion,basil, oregano..YUM...
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: This is our problem... We planted a garden this spring, and there were hits and misses. Cucumbers died. Carrots must have been too close to the surface, because they were ready to pull, and the biggest one was the size of my pinky. Same with our onions. They are starting to show above the soil, but they're very much in the small side.

But our tomato plants are the size of small trees, and we have zucchini for decades. The wife planted like 3 plants, not knowing how prolific the farking things are. So we've got a ton of them, and the one I pulled yesterday was about the size of the one in TFA.

And I don't really like it, and the wife doesn't like it enough to eat it all, so we're finding friends and neighbors to donate it to.


Same here.

First year planting zucchini and they overgrew the carrots and lettuce and killed them.  Then the farking chipmunks would eat the flowers off the plants so we lost easily 100 flowers off our 6 plants.

Cherry tomatoes did really well this year.  The Roma pretty much all rotted inside despite looking ok outside.

Beans and cukes died my first planting due to a late frost that my dumbass forgot to cover for so I lost a month of plants.  Peppers had issues as well, everything died for two months before the peppers grew.  They are finally producing now so it's nice to have jalapeños, banana peppers, purple, red, green bell peppers, and the shishiato peppers are doing amazing.

/lame garden story bro
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Thanks for the idea!  I still have 5 or 6 bags of frozen kale from last year. 😂

It doesn't work well for much other than soup or smoothies at this point.

But our tomato plants are the size of small trees, and we have zucchini for decades. The wife planted like 3 plants, not knowing how prolific the farking things are. So we've got a ton of them, and the one I pulled yesterday was about the size of the one in TFA.

And I don't really like it, and the wife doesn't like it enough to eat it all, so we're finding friends and neighbors to donate it to.

When my yellow squash and kale plants are going nuts, here's what I do.

Grill the squash and some onions.  Blanch the kale.

Puree it all up with some chicken stock and freeze as soup base.  All you need to do is thaw it out, add extra water, toss in carrots/potatoes/egg noodles/peas/whatever.  Bring to a heavy simmer for 20 minutes, and you've got some awesome soup.

Yellow squash or zucchini, doesn't matter.
Kale, chard, whatever green, doesn't matter.  Don't even need to use it.
Gotta have onions, though.


Thanks for the idea!  I still have 5 or 6 bags of frozen kale from last year. 😂

It doesn't work well for much other than soup or smoothies at this point.
 
