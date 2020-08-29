 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Dear Penthouse: I'm a happily married woman, but for the last 30 years I've had a thing for sleeping with a bear   (huffpost.com) divider line
I'm not sure bears like women though...
out of 2,000 adults who have had a stuffed animal, 40% said they sleep with a stuffy.

I do. I kept mine from childhood but the one I sleep with is a 3 foot bear from Vermont Teddy Bear Company. Huge, comfy, and better than a body pillow. The boyfriend gets hot at night anyway, so it works out better.
 
She sounds Canadian.

In sickness and in health, ladies.

I knew bears tasted terrible, but I never considered what sex with one would be like ... hm ... probably stink a bit, I don't mind that ...
 
Do tell.....

Yep...I have a bear that has literally been with me since I was a baby..I have a picture of us together in
my crib when we were the same size..He's a fine German made bear that was given to me by my great grandmother..And I specifically have written into my will that we will be cremated together...
 
Get control of yourself, Becki Falwell!
 
In a 2017 survey commissioned by Build-A-Bear Workshop, out of 2,000 adults who have had a stuffed animal, 40% said they sleep with a stuffy. Who knew?
Cuddly.
 
You's all freakos!

Does she Shake That Bear?
 
Self sooth?

Hahaha I'm not drinking at night! I'm self soothing!

That one is gonna go great at work.
 
I don't have a stuffed animal.  I have cats.  If I had a stuffed animal, they'd steal it or destroy it.
 
Her husband will get smacked in the face the minute he brings a real doll to their bed.
 
drjekel_mrhyde: Her husband will get smacked in the face the minute he brings a real doll to their bed.


Come on... its only weird if he asks if you're up for a 3 way.
 
Book a room at the Hotel New Hampshire.

/hope floats
 
And?
 
What does she think of monkeys?
 
My ex is almost 40 and has a massive cheetah that her sister and I got her for her birthday last year she cuddles with every night. She also has a small stuffed gazelle from her childhood and that goes wherever she travels; her sister has a bunny that does the same thing. That gazelle been stuffed and repaired so much it's a Ship of Theseus situation. You wouldn't expect those girls, being as they are, to have or need such things, but they do. It makes them happy. Each to their own.
 
... Okay, I'm about to let everyone in on something deeply personal to me.

Not only do I have a ton of stuffed animals and the like... I adore them and the very concept of them.

I grew up in a world where there was no joy, no kindness, no love. My parents didn't want me and made sure I knew it. I was bullied in school and out, and for most of my young life no matter how I tried, all I got from the world was anger and animosity.

The idea of a stuffed animal to me is a precious thing. In a world so cold, so cruel, to be given something that is soft, and gentle... that greets you with a little smile, that never judges you when you cry, or when you hurt so much you can't... that is never angry, never unkind, never unwelcoming...

Any kindness in this world... even something mass produced for money... to someone like me it is more precious than anything.

So don't judge. A child's teddy bear has heard every fear, every anger and every shame that young mind could never tell anyone else. And while the grown man I am may not speak to them the way I did when I was much younger, they have still been there, soft and kind and gentle, when I needed it most of all.
 
Hiw can she name him "George"? He is not a bunny rabbit.

Go on..
 
Approves
 
UNC_Samurai: Does she Shake That Bear?


Remind me to strangle you for even making me think of that.  Twice, maybe.
 
But does a bear shiat in the bed?
 
Uncle Walter unavailable for comment?
 
W_Scarlet: ... Okay, I'm about to let everyone in on something deeply personal to me.

Not only do I have a ton of stuffed animals and the like... I adore them and the very concept of them.

I grew up in a world where there was no joy, no kindness, no love. My parents didn't want me and made sure I knew it. I was bullied in school and out, and for most of my young life no matter how I tried, all I got from the world was anger and animosity.

The idea of a stuffed animal to me is a precious thing. In a world so cold, so cruel, to be given something that is soft, and gentle... that greets you with a little smile, that never judges you when you cry, or when you hurt so much you can't... that is never angry, never unkind, never unwelcoming...

Any kindness in this world... even something mass produced for money... to someone like me it is more precious than anything.

So don't judge. A child's teddy bear has heard every fear, every anger and every shame that young mind could never tell anyone else. And while the grown man I am may not speak to them the way I did when I was much younger, they have still been there, soft and kind and gentle, when I needed it most of all.


I understand.
Get a dog. I'm not being snarky. Or foster if you can't commit right away, and see how it turns out.
 
W_Scarlet: ... Okay, I'm about to let everyone in on something deeply personal to me.

Not only do I have a ton of stuffed animals and the like... I adore them and the very concept of them.

I grew up in a world where there was no joy, no kindness, no love. My parents didn't want me and made sure I knew it. I was bullied in school and out, and for most of my young life no matter how I tried, all I got from the world was anger and animosity.

The idea of a stuffed animal to me is a precious thing. In a world so cold, so cruel, to be given something that is soft, and gentle... that greets you with a little smile, that never judges you when you cry, or when you hurt so much you can't... that is never angry, never unkind, never unwelcoming...

Any kindness in this world... even something mass produced for money... to someone like me it is more precious than anything.

So don't judge. A child's teddy bear has heard every fear, every anger and every shame that young mind could never tell anyone else. And while the grown man I am may not speak to them the way I did when I was much younger, they have still been there, soft and kind and gentle, when I needed it most of all.


We all have our mental fark ups.

It ain't judging. We all have our coping mechanisms when the world gets too much and we don't wanna go off the deep end.

I mean I cracked a joke about "self soothing" earlier in the thread while at the same time joking about my nightly alcohol intake. If you can't laugh at yourself, who can you laugh at?

Don't take the jokes so seriously. Just accept them as they are. Making light of someone's coping mechanism that's a little weird to most of society.

Also the author of that loves the word "Ravage" that kinda made it weirder.
 
He does not sleep with me, but I have a bear who sits on one of my bookshelves and he does go on vacation with me wherever I go. I have never had a bad trip with him along, and the one time we go separated for a day while on a group tour I ended up having to bribe my way out of a communist country just so I could meet up with the rest of the group! So yeah, Vladimir goes with me wherever I travel.
 
Sometimes you get the bear, sometimes the bear gets you
 
And because this is Fark submitter decided to be a creep about it.
 
I'm almost 47 and have one I've slept with the last 20 years or so. I don't remember which ex girlfriend got it for me, but it doesn't matter. I haven't found anything that provides better neck support when sleeping than this bear.

I'm a side sleeper and pillows don't have enough support at the edges to be comfortable and the bear is the right size and firmness to fit between my neck and shoulder.
 
Wouldn't that bear claw and scratch at you if you did anything to it?
 
W_Scarlet: ... Okay, I'm about to let everyone in on something deeply personal to me.

Not only do I have a ton of stuffed animals and the like... I adore them and the very concept of them.

I grew up in a world where there was no joy, no kindness, no love. My parents didn't want me and made sure I knew it. I was bullied in school and out, and for most of my young life no matter how I tried, all I got from the world was anger and animosity.

The idea of a stuffed animal to me is a precious thing. In a world so cold, so cruel, to be given something that is soft, and gentle... that greets you with a little smile, that never judges you when you cry, or when you hurt so much you can't... that is never angry, never unkind, never unwelcoming...

Any kindness in this world... even something mass produced for money... to someone like me it is more precious than anything.

So don't judge. A child's teddy bear has heard every fear, every anger and every shame that young mind could never tell anyone else. And while the grown man I am may not speak to them the way I did when I was much younger, they have still been there, soft and kind and gentle, when I needed it most of all.


Oh sweetie.
*big, long hug*
 
A friend gave me my stuffed Koala, Wally, when I was 19 after my mom died.  Other than when I travel or lived abroad he has slept with me every night for 28 years.  Even when I had my cats they learned they could not move Wally.  He is about 20 inches tall, matted, falling apart and I cannot sleep without him.

Four years ago I got my lion, Lucy, after my kitty Bo died so I would still have a kitty.  She travels with me since Wally is too big to fit in a suitcase and has been to 6 continents and 20 countries.

My aunt is in her 80's.  She has her regular "teddy" at home and a smaller "travel teddy".  When we were going through Frankfurt coming back from Egypt travel teddy was checked out very thoroughly by German security - dog sniffs for drugs, extra x-rays, the works.  Apparently they could not believe a (then) 73 year old would travel with a stuffed bear!
 
Lyle Lovett - Bears
Youtube _T4SaNuxZO8
 
Bslim: [i2.wp.com image 850x566]

Go on..


I never realized how drastic the anhedral was on the TU-95's wings.
 
usahole: But does a bear shiat in the bed?


No. In the woods... like the pope.
 
Oh ffs, what a lame secret. I suppose many are once people find out the world cares less than their worst nightmares convinced them, but still.

I'd trade all my disfunctions for a teddy bear habit.
 
Mollari: I'm not sure bears like women though...[Fark user image image 600x420]


So what is a skinny hairy guy called for sexy time?  According to my wife I'm a avahedake. I think it is a sort of weasel.
 
Kavyboy: W_Scarlet: ... Okay, I'm about to let everyone in on something deeply personal to me.

Not only do I have a ton of stuffed animals and the like... I adore them and the very concept of them.

I grew up in a world where there was no joy, no kindness, no love. My parents didn't want me and made sure I knew it. I was bullied in school and out, and for most of my young life no matter how I tried, all I got from the world was anger and animosity.

The idea of a stuffed animal to me is a precious thing. In a world so cold, so cruel, to be given something that is soft, and gentle... that greets you with a little smile, that never judges you when you cry, or when you hurt so much you can't... that is never angry, never unkind, never unwelcoming...

Any kindness in this world... even something mass produced for money... to someone like me it is more precious than anything.

So don't judge. A child's teddy bear has heard every fear, every anger and every shame that young mind could never tell anyone else. And while the grown man I am may not speak to them the way I did when I was much younger, they have still been there, soft and kind and gentle, when I needed it most of all.

I understand.
Get a dog. I'm not being snarky. Or foster if you can't commit right away, and see how it turns out.


I'm a cook. A damned good one, but still a cook. Can't afford a dog. It'd be a cruelty for me to pretend otherwise.
 
Chain Smokes Freely: In sickness and in health, ladies.

I knew bears tasted terrible, but I never considered what sex with one would be like ... hm ... probably stink a bit, I don't mind that ...


Never forgot the term "quart of acrid bear semen"
 
Kiler: I'm almost 47 and have one I've slept with the last 20 years or so. I don't remember which ex girlfriend got it for me, but it doesn't matter. I haven't found anything that provides better neck support when sleeping than this bear.

I'm a side sleeper and pillows don't have enough support at the edges to be comfortable and the bear is the right size and firmness to fit between my neck and shoulder.


I have a poop emoji pillow that is the perfect shape for my neck support. It's hard to find a good pillow.
 
