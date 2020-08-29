 Skip to content
(CBC)   "I know they aren't high on people's fashion lists but I have a new respect for Crocs, I'll tell you that"   (cbc.ca) divider line
35
    More: Weird, Lightning, lightning bolts, dark night, rubber Crocs, lightning strike, couple pillows, right foot, windows ofhis truck  
•       •       •

1232 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2020 at 4:17 PM (1 hour ago)



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
👍 🍹
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Have you considered this is a cause and effect situation?  Take the hint and just stop wearing them, I doubt you'll be so lucky the second time.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, he survived because a partial Faraday cage effect?  Lightning traveled downward to the ground, only through the leg?... and the crocs had nothing to do with the story?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: So, he survived because a partial Faraday cage effect?  Lightning traveled downward to the ground, only through the leg?... and the crocs had nothing to do with the story?


Fara who? it was gods will, and the shoes are now holy. you dont understand how stuff works.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even Mother Nature hates those things.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One, they are comfie if ugly.
Two, they weigh about 200 g, which makes them easy to pack.
Three, you can spray them with disinfectant, leave them for a few minutes and they are sanitized for your safety and the safety of others.

Covid has made Crocs great again.

Mind you, I suspect that mouth-breathing may be safer and easier, especially with a mask. Keeps out the flies.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crocs make great slippers. Why pay more?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wear Crocs.

And cargo shorts.

And aloha shirts.

With a man-bag.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Even Mother Nature hates those things.


Oh, Hell. They're like pre-fab housing for hermit crabs, with lots of little port holes to look out and suck small planctonic critters through for food. Some day they may be made by hermit crabs instead of whoever the Chinese are outsourcing the manufacturing to nowadays.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't wear crocs nor do I own a pair, but as someone that once got made fun of as a teen when her mother bought her "imitation" kmart birkenstocks and not the real thing, I really don't care about what people think about fashion to the extent I have an automatic tendency to defend those who wear styles that are not "cool". But that's just me

dnrtfa
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gentlequiet: I wear Crocs.

And cargo shorts.

And aloha shirts.

With a man-bag.


I would call you a bad name, but I don't know which one to use.

All those things are very common among several different sub-cultures:  gays, young hipsters, geeks, nerds, fascists, anti-fascists, etc, etc, etc, and so on and so forth.

Hell, even Matt Groenig and Homer Simpson is totally believable in them.

Oh, well. Live and let live. I'm a man. I can do this if I hafta.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gentlequiet: I wear Crocs.

And cargo shorts.

And aloha shirts.

With a man-bag.


And you're posting on Fark on a Saturday.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kirablue42: I don't wear crocs nor do I own a pair, but as someone that once got made fun of as a teen when her mother bought her "imitation" kmart birkenstocks and not the real thing, I really don't care about what people think about fashion to the extent I have an automatic tendency to defend those who wear styles that are not "cool". But that's just me

dnrtfa


Like Madge Simpson says, I don't are if I am cool. That's real cool, right?

C'est la vie! Par for the course unless Trump is involved, in which case he is cheating.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: Gentlequiet: I wear Crocs.

And cargo shorts.

And aloha shirts.

With a man-bag.

And you're posting on Fark on a Saturday.


Good bonus point.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: Ker_Thwap: So, he survived because a partial Faraday cage effect?  Lightning traveled downward to the ground, only through the leg?... and the crocs had nothing to do with the story?

Fara who? it was gods will, and the shoes are now holy. you dont understand how stuff works.


Farah Fawcett Majors Faraday. I imagine she has been through a few husbands by now.

Gee, I wonder if she's my distant cousin? And if I care.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gentlequiet: I wear Crocs.

And cargo shorts.

And aloha shirts.

With a man-bag.


Dad?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Checks genealogy.

No Majors. 3 pages of Fawcetts though!

Aw, it wouldn't be that hard or time-consuming to add her to my family tree and maybe it would amuse some fam.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Appropriate uses for Crocs:
1.You have a foot condition that needs to be kept dry
2.Replacement aqua-socks
3.Environment with infectious agents that needs clothing to be easily sterilized
4.Catapult fodder
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Gentlequiet: I wear Crocs.

And cargo shorts.

And aloha shirts.

With a man-bag.

Dad?


Reminds me of the incident during the General Strike:

Voice from a heckler in the anti Strike crowd:  You, bastard!

Swift reply from Trade Unionist:  Mother! Is that you?

One of my all time favs.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they were made out of wood, they would just be Dutch mules, clogs or "sabots". People would paint them and sell them as souvenirs of the Netherlands.

Good idea, as a matter of fact. Kitschy folk art can be really sweet.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: Ker_Thwap: So, he survived because a partial Faraday cage effect?  Lightning traveled downward to the ground, only through the leg?... and the crocs had nothing to do with the story?

Fara who? it was gods will, and the shoes are now holy. you dont understand how stuff works.


Cast off the shoe, follow the gourd!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She's my 22nd cousin thrice removed, ridiculously distant, and something ridiculous indirect, but since I have lots of Fawcetts, I am sure I can bring her into line with other famous Americans, say 8th cousin to 12th cousin at the most.

At least I get to use the word "thrice" today. Already a profitable day.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Gentlequiet: I wear Crocs.

And cargo shorts.

And aloha shirts.

With a man-bag.

I would call you a bad name, but I don't know which one to use.

All those things are very common among several different sub-cultures:  gays, young hipsters, geeks, nerds, fascists, anti-fascists, etc, etc, etc, and so on and so forth.

Hell, even Matt Groenig and Homer Simpson is totally believable in them.

Oh, well. Live and let live. I'm a man. I can do this if I hafta.


I am in my 50s and done with suits and ties. Comfort and utility trump fashion at this stage.

I think I have actually reverted to my 80s sensibilities. Vans, Jams, and OP shirts have been replaced but not forgotten.

My kids are 4 and 7, so the man-bag is mostly stuffed with goldfish crackers and juice boxes, though I may have a flashlight and multitool in there as well.

Geek yes, nerd no. Anti fascist but not Antifa.
 
schubie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You know who hates Crocs? People who never tried on a pair of crocs
 
TheLogicAvenger
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Appropriate uses for Crocs:
1.You have a foot condition that needs to be kept dry
2.Replacement aqua-socks
3.Environment with infectious agents that needs clothing to be easily sterilized
4.Catapult fodder


Sir, a question regarding number 4.  Would that be referring to the shoe or the wearer?
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: I wear Crocs.

And cargo shorts.

And aloha shirts.

With a man-bag.


Fixed it for real mans
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

starsrift: Gentlequiet: I wear Crocs.

And cargo shorts.

And aloha shirts.

With a man-bag.

And you're posting on Fark on a Saturday.


And probably shopping for mini-blinds at Home Depot
 
Gramma
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Appropriate uses for Crocs:
1.You have a foot condition that needs to be kept dry
2.Replacement aqua-socks
3.Environment with infectious agents that needs clothing to be easily sterilized
4.Catapult fodder


I used to wear them when  cleaning the pool.  They were great for that.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: starsrift: Gentlequiet: I wear Crocs.

And cargo shorts.

And aloha shirts.

With a man-bag.

And you're posting on Fark on a Saturday.

And probably shopping for mini-blinds at Home Depot


And has no intention of refrigerating that 6 pack of bud light in the car's trunk before drinking them all watching an evening of TV-edited, commercial interrupted Quentin Tarantino movies.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Getting your crocs blown off" is a euphemism in need of a sex act.
 
Left Leg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

schubie: You know who hates Crocs? People who never tried on a pair of crocs


best camping shoes ever
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheLogicAvenger: Somaticasual: Appropriate uses for Crocs:
1.You have a foot condition that needs to be kept dry
2.Replacement aqua-socks
3.Environment with infectious agents that needs clothing to be easily sterilized
4.Catapult fodder

Sir, a question regarding number 4.  Would that be referring to the shoe or the wearer?


First one, then the other...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bat Guano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: wrenchboy: starsrift: Gentlequiet: I wear Crocs.

And cargo shorts.

And aloha shirts.

With a man-bag.

And you're posting on Fark on a Saturday.

And probably shopping for mini-blinds at Home Depot

And has no intention of refrigerating that 6 pack of bud light in the car's trunk before drinking them all watching an evening of TV-edited, commercial interrupted Quentin Tarantino movies.


i didn't think a single sentence could contain so much wrongness.
 
