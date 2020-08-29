 Skip to content
(Metro)   Not to be outdone by their German counterparts, anti-lockdown plague rats descend upon London, call coronavirus a 'hoax' at maskless rally   (metro.co.uk) divider line
MrLint
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can we ship all these ppl off to a secure undisclosed thunderdome.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No one ever said America has the monopoly on farking morons.

At least our Hoosers are usually too blitzed to bother much beyond grabbing another beer.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: No one ever said America has the monopoly on farking morons.

At least our Hoosers are usually too blitzed to bother much beyond grabbing another beer.


I'm too much of an optimist to believe people are this stupid without help. There has to be russian influencers behind these hoards of corona-zombies.
 
wee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Stupidity appears to be a universal trait.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Famous Original Plague® lasted around four years, then had numerous reunions every few years for centuries.  It took about three centuries to see the population recover.

One of the interesting aspects is that quite a few impatient people just decided to end it all by partying.  This New and Improved Extra Bland Plague® takes about two weeks to begin to dazzle with effects, so the party will need to last three weeks for bragging rights.

The worst part of the original plague is that certain trades and skills were all killed off.  The few survivors became very rich.  Better get the AC guy, the mechanic, the cable guy, the barber, the local micro brewer, and the avocado toast chef to look to your needs now, because all those skills could end.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Boris Johnson will be pleased when these plague rats die so less people have to be taken care of by the NHS before he sells it to American HMOs.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd like to hear each and every reason why it being a hoax makes sense to some people.
I can't even with them anymore, any sympathy I've had for the ones who get sick is gone.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My first reaction
"Bet Morrisey was there"
 
