(Nottingham Post)   Britain now under attack from freaky-legged sex-crazed nopes 'the size of your hand'. Look out humans in homes, their only mission is to have sex   (nottinghampost.com) divider line
    Scary, Spider, Male house spiders, time of year, Dr Chris Terrell-Nield, people's homes, female spiders, Nottingham Trent University, spiders  
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The males are up to 10cm across the leg span and can be the size of your hand" !

10cm = 3.9 inches. the size of your hand.

so TIL trump has been a brit this entire time! he was never eligible to be president!
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tegenar​i​a_domestica
barn funnel web spiders (NA) or house spider (EU) = max size a little over a cm

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tegenar​i​a_parietina
cardinal spider (EU) = actually fairly rare in Europe. body size... well, here's the picture supplied in wiki

So the article is sloppy. It claims "house spiders", which is wrong. House spiders are small brown spiders. Everyone has seen those as they're extremely common. The cardinal spiders are not house spiders. If the invasion is big spiders, then that's what they are.

Of a related note, the species are closely related, and that may be where the author stumbled while getting the story from the article's entomologist. Both species are reluctant to bite humans, and pose no danger.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Good thing the article is talking about spider rape on humans.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They're coming in because it's cold outside. Let them in. The coins you find in your couch cushions are just spiders trying to pay rent.
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Their only mission is to have sex."

So? According to Richard Dawkins, an elephant is nothing more than a device to replicate elephant DNA.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have had SO MUCH SEX with these spiders.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I didn't realize this fantasy would become reality!

NSFW!  https://www.oglaf.com/8legs/ NSFW!
 
khatores
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sexy spiders...mmmm...

EJ25T
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kyleaugustus: I didn't realize this fantasy would become reality!

NSFW!  https://www.oglaf.com/8legs/ NSFW!


Dude... WTF.

/got nothin' else
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: So the article is sloppy. It claims "house spiders", which is wrong. House spiders are small brown spiders. Everyone has seen those as they're extremely common.


House spider is not a strict definition and varies from place to place.

As does daddy long-legs, btw.
 
